Maple Leafs Have Strong Options for Left Wing on the Top Line

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been trying to fill the void of finding a consistent top-six forward to occupy the left-wing spot. It’s been something on their list at every trade deadline as it has been their weak point in the lineup. In the end, they have always come up empty handed.

The revolving door of top-six left wingers have included, Nick Ritchie, Michael Bunting and Zach Hyman. While Hyman priced himself out of the Maple Leafs range, the team has seen some ups and downs in regards to consistency from previous forwards. That might change this season as they manage to address the problem through free agency and within their prospect pipeline.

The recent additions of Tyler Bertuzzi, Matthew Knies and Max Domi definitely gives head coach Sheldon Keefe a number of possibilities at his disposal. Especially when it comes to the top line. Each player brings their own skill set to the table, that can definitely push the top line over the top. With three players looking to eye for that top spot, here are the cases for each player and the likely hood that they can see their name on the top line come October.

Bertuzzi is Skilled and Pesky

If there’s one thing that has been a constant factor for players on the top line to provide a supporting role to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, it’s intensity. Having an energetic and quick forward to establish a forecheck and mix it up every now and then.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The signing of Bertuzzi is a great sign that he’ll most likely be the front runner for that role as he has the speed, drive and tenacity to get under the opponent’s skin. In addition, he has been productive as well when playing with top end talent, both with the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. He even saw significant increases in his underlying numbers after the trade with the Bruins, posting great numbers with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

Bertuzzi’s exactly the kind of player that they need and with the offensive results that he brings, he can have a tremendous impact while still being a player that can jump in to protect the star players. With the Bruins at five-on-five, he was impactful in the regular season having a scoring chances for percentage of 58.82, a goals for percentage of 60.71 and had a high danger chances for percentage of 53.03. He has the ability to finish as he has one 30-goal season under his belt back in 2021-22, but the real strength lies in his playmaking and the ability to execute passes to the slot.

The biggest thing to take note of is Bertuzzi’s ability to find players in the slot from below the goal line as he was ranked sixth in that department. The Maple Leafs at times didn’t quite excel in opening things up to draw players below the goal line. Now, they have someone who can provide a little unpredictability on the top line and make the team even more lethal offensively.

Bertuzzi’s defensive numbers aren’t that eye-popping but with the way that Marner and Matthews have carried themselves on the backcheck, it definitely counters that defensive deficiency. Bertuzzi was brought in to mix it up and provide a pesky offensive game. Having that balance will give the top line a great blend of that skill, speed, offense and edge– something that has been inconsistent with this team.

Knies Already Looks Confident

Ever since he joined the Maple Leafs after signing his entry-level contract, Knies consistently got better over a short period of time. He definitely hasn’t looked out of place and has the confidence to be a strong addition to the team’s top-six in his rookie season. More importantly on the top-line.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knies quickly became an important part of the Maple Leafs offense, especially during the post season. Even though he was used in a third line role, he quickly exceeded expectations and even earned looks further up the lineup when they needed someone to step up. He was up for the task and instantly became a player that Keefe can rely on.

Knies was a strong secondary offensive contributor in the postseason and was even on for some key goals to help propel the Maple Leafs to their first playoff series win since 2004. He had four points in seven playoff games including his first career NHL playoff goal. Much like Bertuzzi, Knies was a big factor in being successful in board battles and excelling below the goal line and attacking the middle of the ice. His HDCF% in the playoffs was at 61.11 at 5-on-5, putting him fourth overall on the team.

Having the size, strength and smarts in the offensive zone is what’s going to make Knies put up strong results on the second line or even the top line. Having some experience playing with the Maple Leafs’ stars is also a bonus as he got a few looks at certain points during the playoffs. While he may not be the first option, he’ll definitely be the one to get a promotion should the Maple Leafs need a change in their lineup.

Can Domi Fight for Spot?

It’s already a given that Bertuzzi may occupy the top line spot coming opening night and Knies could be the next one in line should there be any changes. With Domi is looking to follow in his dad’s, Tie, footsteps, his chances of being on the top line are very slim. There’s still that outside chance where he can still be an option much like Alexander Kerfoot was at certain points.

Max Domi, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Coming off a major bounce back season with 56 points in 80 games– his second highest productive season, Domi really made a name for himself with 49 points on a struggling Chicago Blackhawks team. He even answered with 13 points in 19 games for the Dallas Stars in the postseason after acquiring him at the trade deadline.

He provides great speed and can still be a very strong playmaker. This chart from JFreshHockey shows, the success rate in regards to primary assists and high danger assist rates. He even has somewhat of a decent entry possession rate which could benefit the team on the rush and carrying plays to establish zone time.

In addition, Marner and Domi were teammates for two seasons on the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. Could that reunion from junior hockey play a big part in him getting a chance at certain points? It’s possible, but given how Bertuzzi and Knies could have more upside, Domi might be suited as a fixture in the bottom-six.

Considering the Maple Leafs have been weak on the left side for some time in regards to their wing situation, they now have more options at their disposal than they have had. What was once an area needed to be addressed, is now one where they appear to have more depth especially knowing the offensive upside that Bertuzzi and Knies can bring.

At the moment, it’s Bertuzzi’s spot with Knies looking like the best option on the second line and Domi on the third. There could be some shuffling in certain situations, but at the moment, the Maple Leafs are looking much better than in the past.

