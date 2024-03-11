NHL 2023-24 Power Rankings: Week 23

Heading into the final days before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, I can honestly say I never would have guessed what happened. First, we saw the New Jersey Devils fire head coach Lindy Ruff less than a year after fans apologized to him. While most agreed that the move was going to happen, it was still a bit of a surprise to see a coaching change this late in the season, especially when the Devils were selling at the deadline anyway. Perhaps this was just ripping off the band-aid so New Jersey could give Travis Green a test run, or it may have been a case of a lost locker room that Ruff couldn’t get back.

Following this coaching change was the annual news blitz that is the Trade Deadline. While THW covered almost every deal on our Trade Tracker, the consensus was this was a surprisingly strong buyers market. Good starting players were acquired for pennies on the dollar, and even some of the biggest names provided somewhat meager returns when compared to previous seasons.

Overall, if the team you cheered for was looking to load up for a postseason push, they likely got at least one starting player at an unexpectedly low cost. And if your team was selling, you likely weren’t thrilled at the returns for some of your favorite players.

With so much happening off the ice, it’s easy to forget that actual, consequently games were played this week. The playoff picture is starting to become clear, but there are still a few teams that have the potential to force their way into the picture. So, let’s take a look to see who’s on the bubble as the final quarter of the NHL season takes off!

32-19: Blackhawks Become First Eliminated Team in 2024

32. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously 32nd)

31. San Jose Sharks (Previously 31st)

30. Ottawa Senators (Previously 28th)

29. Montreal Canadiens (Previously 29th)

28. Anaheim Ducks (Previously 26th)

27. Arizona Coyotes (Previously 30th)

26. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously 27th)

25. New Jersey Devils (Previously 23rd)

24. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously 25th)

23. St. Louis Blues (Previously 18th)

22. Seattle Kraken (Previously 24th)

21. Calgary Flames (Previously 17th)

20. Buffalo Sabres (Previously 20th)

19. Minnesota Wild (Previously 19th)

A lot happened at the bottom of the standings this week. First, you’ll notice that the number of teams down here is growing, as teams on the bubble like the Blues, Wild, and Flames sold off roster players or simply went on losing streaks that felt like a death knell to their seasons. While a few of these teams could, in theory, slip into the postseason, it would take a lot of wins and a bigger losing streak from a team above them to pull it off.

Also, we have our first official elimination of the 2024 season… which is exciting I guess? It should come as no surprise to see the Blackhawks out of the postseason hunt given how poorly their season has gone so far, but I get the feeling they won’t be alone for long. Teams like the Sharks, Ducks, Blue Jackets, and Senators will be joining them shortly on the eliminated list as they all struggle to win back-to-back games.

Normally, I would say at least these teams got to sell high at the deadline to look toward a brighter future, but I know a lot of people will not be satisfied with the returns we saw this year. Overall, if you cheer for a team at the bottom of the Rankings, it might be time to pick up a new hobby for the next month or so until you can start hyping up the draft lottery. If the sun’s coming out where you live, I hear pickleball is fun.

18-12: Metropolitan Division Making up for Lost Time

18. Washington Capitals (Previously 22nd)

17. Detroit Red Wings (Previously 12th)

16. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously 15th)

15. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously 16th)

14. New York Islanders (Previously 21st)

13. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously 11th)

12. Los Angeles Kings (Previously 14th)

I would like to apologize to any Red Wings fans who read this weekly Power Rankings. It feels like whenever I praise Detroit and start moving them up, the team collapses. For the second time this season, I moved them into the top part of the Rankings, only for them to go on a big losing streak. This, along with the Islanders’ and Capitals’ recent winning ways means their spot in the postseason could be in jeopardy.

In fact, if the Islanders and Capitals win all of their games in hand, they would knock the Lightning, Flyers, and/or Red Wings out of playoff contention. Yes, that is asking a lot, but it isn’t impossible either. Right now in the East, there are a lot of teams right on the bubble, and it might take all 82 games played and a few tiebreakers before we know who will claim the final three spots in the postseason.

Elsewhere, the Golden Knights won the 2024 Trade Deadline with their aggressive acquisition of top talent. It’s worth noting, however, that these trades were necessary due to the team being ravaged by injuries. This caused them to go on a pretty big slide down the standings, and they somehow sit in the final Wild Card spot out West. Sure, they have an six-point lead on the Wild, so they feel pretty safe in their position, but the defending Stanley Cup champs are dealing with more adversity than their exciting deadline may have let on.

Oh, and this came in pretty hot, but the NHL has suspended Flyers head coach John Tortorella for two games and fined him $50,000 after refusing to leave the bench when he was kicked out of a game on Saturday. I can’t say this is something I’ve seen very often, but it is on brand for Tortorella to be feisty to a fault at times, so it’s also not surprising. Makes for a great video, at the least.

11-1: NHL’s Rich Get Richer After Trade Deadline

11. Edmonton Oilers (Previously 10th)

10. Colorado Avalanche (Previously 13th)

9. Boston Bruins (Previously 9th)

8. Nashville Predators (Previously 8th)

7. Winnipeg Jets (Previously 5th)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously 3rd)

5. Vancouver Canucks (Previously 7th)

4. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously 4th)

3. New York Rangers (Previously 2nd)

2. Dallas Stars (Previously 6th)

1. Florida Panthers (Previously 1st)

It’s getting legitimately difficult separating the teams at the top of the Rankings. Pretty much everyone on this list is either on a big winning streak, has a record of at least 7-3-0 in their last ten games played, or made smart additions to their rosters at the trade deadline. In many cases, they did all three.

Of note, the Canucks look to be back from their slide in February, as they won four-straight games, including an emphatic thumping of the Jets 5-0 on Saturday. The Stars are on a season-high five-game winning streak, and while every game hasn’t been pretty, they are doing enough to win. The Panthers, Avalanche, Hurricanes, and Rangers also keep eating points, as they have done for most of the season.

Also, I have to call special attention to the Nashville Predators. While their winning streak ended this week, they are 10-0-2 in their last 12 games played. Needless to say, I don’t think this team is a fluke anymore, and they will look to do some real damage in the 2024 postseason if they keep up their winning ways.

NHL Settles in for an Exciting Conclusion

With the trade deadline finished, we enter one of the best times of the season if you just like hockey. For the next month-plus, pretty much all there will be to talk about is the actual on-ice product as teams jockey for playoff position.

This means we can strap in and be ready for an exciting end to a wildly dramatic season. At this rate, I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots in the playoffs were decided by the final game of the season, which means every point now matters more than ever. Hopefully, this will bring out some desperation for bubble teams, and great play throughout the NHL.