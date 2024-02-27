Outdated Barns: 5 NHL Arenas That Need to Be Replaced

Over the past decade, several NHL teams have built brand-new arenas. In most cases, it was sorely needed. The Edmonton Oilers moved out of the old and decrepit Rexall Place in 2016 and into the beautiful downtown facility, Rogers Place. The Red Wings left the iconic but severely dated Joe Louis Arena in 2017 and entered the new Little Ceasars Arena. After years of bouncing between the now 52-year-old Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center, the Islanders finally had a state-of-the-art arena to call their own when UBS Arena opened in 2021.

Even the most beloved arenas have a limited lifespan before their age shows. Dated player facilities, poor sight lines, lack of seating options, and many more shortcomings plague older arenas. All of these teams transformed the fan experience and player amenities with these massive projects. That begs the question: Which arenas should be next on the chopping block?

Arizona Coyotes – Mullett Arena

The Arizona Coyotes raised some eyebrows when they were unceremoniously evicted from Gila River Arena by the City of Glendale. Scrambling for a temporary home, the Coyotes moved into the Arizona State University hockey rink, now known as Mullett Arena.

The building seats under 5000 fans for NHL hockey, a laughable number for a league of the NHL’s caliber, and it lacks the seating options available to larger venues. The Coyotes can try to sell this building as charming and intimate all they want; it simply isn’t up to snuff for a major league sports franchise. Players around the league are beginning to feel fed up with it. “We’re trying to grow the game, and being an arena like that, that only allows for that many fans, is a little disappointing,” said Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves while speaking with the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran (from ‘’LeBron James doesn’t play in front of 5,000 people.’ Mullett Arena, cozy home of the Arizona Coyotes, is on thin ice with NHLers’ Toronto Star, Feb. 21, 2024).

Mullett Arena may be an excellent college rink, but it isn’t viable for the NHL in the long term. There will be an end to this saga shortly, one way or another. After their plans for a new arena in Tempe were rejected by a public referendum, the Coyotes have been searching all over The Valley for new potential arena sites. The clock is ticking, and franchise relocation will be the only option if they can’t finalize a new home soon.

Calgary Flames – Scotiabank Saddledome

Aside from Madison Square Garden, which has received several massive renovations over the years, “The Dome” is easily the oldest arena in the NHL. With the tiny lower bowl, the lack of suites, and the cramped concourses, this arena shows its age in many ways. Fans love the atmosphere at the old barn, but it’s time to move on at a certain point.

“I think we need a new rink. Maybe that’ll help. The Saddledome has obviously got some character, but maybe a couple updates would make it a little bit better,” said Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar in an interview at the end of the 2022-23 season (from ‘FLAMES NOTES: Andersson still sore from scooter accident, Lucic thanks fans’ Calgary Sun, April 14, 2023).

The player facilities are falling behind the rest of the league in Calgary, and the roof is quite literally starting to crumble. Luckily, the Flames have a solution on the horizon. After years of trying to get the project approved, the Flames have finally agreed with the City of Calgary to build a brand new “Event Centre,” which will play host to the Flames starting in the 2026-27 season.

Ottawa Senators – Canadian Tire Centre

The Canadian Tire Centre is an entirely serviceable NHL arena, but it suffers from a crippling flaw: it’s so far from downtown Ottawa that it may as well have been built smack dab in the wilderness. Almost all modern arena projects heavily emphasize arena districts and convenient locations. This arena is located in the western suburb of Kanata, which can be a 20-30 minute drive for residents living in the heart of downtown Ottawa. On top of that, there isn’t much to do around the arena, so people just come and go, leading to more car traffic after the games.

The location of the arena has led to mediocre attendance figures. The Sens have improved attendance slightly in recent years but have remained in the bottom third of the league for quite some time. Senators ownership has reportedly discussed a potential new arena project closer to downtown Ottawa with the National Capital Commission.

Florida Panthers – Amerant Bank Arena

The home of the Florida Panthers, now called Amerant Bank Arena, has changed its name five times, but the not-so-ideal location hasn’t changed. The middle of the Everglades isn’t the best area for most people. An arena in the middle of Fort Lauderdale with updated amenities could do wonders for the Panthers.

This arena situation is manageable; the fans have proven they will show up if the on-ice product is good. But if the Panthers want to attract fans during the good and bad times, they would certainly benefit from building a new arena. A new home for the Panthers in a better location, with a more modern seating arrangement containing social spaces and a variety of seating options, is good for the franchise’s long-term health. It’s a serviceable building for now, but as the building ages, these conversations will eventually begin to take place.

Buffalo Sabres – KeyBank Center

Some older NHL arenas are relatively well maintained and modernized, but unfortunately for Sabres fans, KeyBank Center is not one of those arenas. Rust and cracks give the building a run-down appearance. The concession options are unspectacular, and the concourses are slightly more cramped than modern venues. Even the jumbotron is one of the smallest in the NHL. The Sabres’ barn isn’t the oldest arena, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most poorly kept ones.

Unlike some of the other arenas on this list, there is no new building in sight for the Sabres. The Buffalo Bills are already constructing a new stadium using $850 million in public money for the project. It is unlikely that taxpayers will be on board with another massive financial commitment in the near future, especially given the poor product they’ve been subjected to on the ice over the past 12 years. Because the Sabres are probably stuck in KeyBank Center for the foreseeable future, they might be better suited for a major renovation; it’s long overdue.

The Future of NHL Arenas

Professional sports facilities have been evolving rapidly. The new norm involves social areas, spacious concourses, and lively arena districts. Most NHL arenas are functional, but many teams could greatly benefit from building a new one. We will likely see at least a few of these teams move on from their current buildings over the next decade. It will be interesting to see how the new facilities come together.