Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Marner, Nylander & Samsonov

The Toronto Maple Leafs are about to kick off a five-game homestand. The team will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The return of goaltender Joseph Woll adds an interesting dynamic to the team’s goalie situation, especially with Ilya Samsonov seemingly back on track after his struggles in December. The Maple Leafs’ handling of their goaltending duo over the next few games will be crucial as they aim to maintain their winning streak.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Feb. 26

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Woll’s return and explore the performances of three Maple Leafs who are on streaks. Additionally, I’ll examine the team’s stronger performance on the road compared to their home record. The team is 15-10-2 at home and 18-6-6 on the road. What might be the implications for their postseason placement?

As the Maple Leafs continue to push forward, their performance during this homestand will be worth watching. Can the team continue its winning streak? Where will Woll fit in? Does Martin Jones remain with the team?

Item One: Joseph Woll Returns to the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have made a significant roster move, recalling goalie Woll from his conditioning stint with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. Woll, who has been sidelined since December 7 due to a high-ankle sprain, returned to the crease with a really solid performance for the Marlies. In a game where his team was overwhelmed by the Laval Rocket, he stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 victory.

Related: Joseph Woll Ready for a Bigger Maple Leafs’ Role

The 25-year-old netminder had an 8-5-1 record before his injury. However, his statistics were stronger than his record might indicate, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Although the Maple Leafs have been on a huge winning streak, Woll’s return will bolster the team’s depth and stability in net.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Look for the Maple Leafs to engage in a friendly competition in the crease over the remainder of the season. If Woll’s standout performance with the Marlies can continue, the team’s goalie situation is strong indeed. It’s hard to say if Woll will get the next key matchup against the Golden Knights, but his return couldn’t have come at a better time as the Maple Leafs seek to maintain their momentum, get a few more wins, and climb higher up the Atlantic Division standings.

Item Two: Three Maple Leafs Players Who Are on Streaks

The Maple Leafs are witnessing several of their players heating up at just the right time, and three of them are putting up impressive streaks. First, Mitch Marner has been quietly on fire. He’s extended his point streak to 10 games with a goal and an assist in the team’s latest win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. During this streak, Marner has three goals and 18 assists, showcasing his playmaking prowess.

Related: Maple Leafs Nylander: Uncovering His Unseen Drive

William Nylander has also been an offensive force. He’s riding a six-game point streak, which included three assists in the win against Colorado. Nylander’s contributions were crucial in that win, especially with his assists on all three of Tyler Bertuzzi’s goals. With those points, he’s elevated his total to 78 for the season.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, Samsonov has been a huge factor in the Maple Leafs’ success. In his last game, he put up his sixth straight win with 26 saves against the Avalanche. Despite some defensive challenges in front of him, Samsonov’s impressive winning streak emphasizes his importance to the team’s recent victories. The consistency and performance of these players will be pivotal as the team works to maintain their momentum and secure success in the postseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Despite boasting an impressive winning streak, their performance at home hasn’t matched their play on the road. This raises an interesting question about the importance of home-ice advantage in the playoffs versus overall team performance. While it might seem counterintuitive to suggest that a lower ranking could benefit them, especially considering their stronger away record, home-ice advantage traditionally offers the team significant value in the postseason.

Related: Minnesota Girl’s State Tournament Shows Future Stars for PWHL

The familiar surroundings, supportive crowd, and other factors can play a crucial role in a team’s performance under pressure. However, if the Maple Leafs can continue their winning ways and address any concerns, particularly in the goaltending department, they have the potential to climb higher in the standings. This prospect adds an extra layer of excitement for fans, as they eagerly anticipate how the team will fare in the remainder of the season and beyond.