Best Player for Each Jersey Number: 2021-22 Season

Welcome to the second annual "best player for each jersey number" list. For those who may not remember last season's list, the rules for this experiment are simple. Based on the 2020-21 regular season, which player performed the best compared to others who wore the same jersey number. Each player must have played in one game to qualify.

Mitch Marner, Devon Toews and Thatcher Demko (The Hockey Writers)

1- Jeremy Swayman- Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman was fantastic in 2021-22, posting a 23-14-3 record with a .914% save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average. He battled this season, from being sent down due to Tuukka Rask coming out of retirement, to having to step in the starter’s spot with all the injuries Linus Ullmark had this season. Regardless of what was thrown his way, he persevered, which made him an easy choice to make this list.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Casey DeSmith, Eric Comrie

2- Artem Zub- Ottawa Senators

Artem Zub had a quiet, yet strong second season in Ottawa. He put up 22 points in 81 games and averaged over 21 minutes per game this season. Lastly, he blocked 124 shots while racking up 155 hits. The Senators are a team on the rise, and he is going to be a large part of the blueline for years to come.

Runners-up: Duncan Keith, Luke Schenn.

3- John Klingberg- Dallas Stars

John Klingberg had his best season since 2017-18, racking up 47 points in 74 games with the Stars this season. He was a force on the power play with 20 points while averaging over 22 minutes a night. A pending unrestricted free agent this season, expect the Swedish native to cash in big this offseason thanks to his strong campaign.

Runners-up: Adam Pelech, Brayden McNabb

4- Rasmus Andersson- Calgary Flames

This selection was tough, but Rasmus Andersson took the No. 4 spot thanks to a career season. In 82 games, he posted 50 points, which was 28 more than his previous career high. He also played over 22 minutes, which included significant time on the penalty kill and power play for the Flames this season. Not a bad season for the former 53rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Runners-up: Seth Jones, Cam Fowler

5- Aaron Ekblad- Florida Panthers

The heart and soul of the Florida Panthers defence, Aaron Ekblad recorded 57 points in 61 games before his injury late in the season. He averaged just under 25 minutes a game, and was a key contributor on the power play and penalty kill. If the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers want to capture their first-ever Stanley Cup, they will have to hope their number one defencemen can shine as he did in the regular season during the postseason.

Runners-up: Brenden Dillon, Cody Ceci

6- Adam Larsson- Seattle Kraken

Adam Larsson was a rock for the Seattle Kraken this season during his career year. In 2021-22, he put up 25 points while playing in all 82 games. He is also the only Kraken player in franchise history to play every game in a season. The former Oiler did everything for Seattle with 183 hits, 140 blocks and playing over 22 minutes per game. Do not be surprised if he is wearing the “C” come next season.

Runners-up: Brock Boeser, John Marino

7- Devon Toews- Colorado Avalanche

Although he only played 66 games this season, Devon Toews showed why he is one of the best defencemen in the league, scoring 13 goals and racking up 57 points. He also averaged over 25 minutes per game while blocking 85 shots and throwing 54 hits. His partnership with Cale Makar is one that will dominate the league for years to come.

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Alex Pietrangelo, Jordan Eberle

8- Cale Makar- Colorado Avalanche

Speaking of Makar, his spectacular season should vault him into the Norris conversation to the point where there is a good chance he will win the award. In 77 games, he scored 28 goals and recorded 86 points as a defenceman. Rarely do NHL defencemen pass 20 goals, but he was pushing 30. It was a special season for him, which is something the media and fans will be saying for many years to come.

Runners-up: Alex Ovechkin, Chris Tanev

9- J.T. Miller- Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller had a career year, coming one point away from 100 on the season and finishing with 99. Statistically, it was the seventh-best season in Canucks history when it comes to points in a season. He was dynamic on the power play, helped out on the penalty kill, and was lethal in overtime with three goals. Although Vancouver missed the playoffs, his performance is something the organization can be proud of this season.

Runners-up: Filip Forsberg, Evan Rodrigues

10- Artemi Panarin- New York Rangers

The New York Rangers finished second in the Metro division in part to Artemi Panarin’s play. The former Calder winner had 76 assists and 96 points, both career highs for the Rangers this season. He has developed into one of the best playmakers in the league and has done nothing but electrify Broadway since his arrival in 2019-20.

Runners-up: Brayden Schenn, Nicolas Roy

11- Jonathan Huberdeau- Florida Panthers

It is hard to argue that anyone but Jonathan Huberdeau deserves this spot. He set an NHL record for most assists by a left-winger in a season with 85, and finished the season with 115 total points. At the end of the season he almost had more assists (85) than Aleksander Barkov, who was the Panthers’ second-leading scorer, had points (88). Although he may get snubbed, he deserves to be a Hart finalist.

Runners-up: Anže Kopitar, Jordan Staal

12- Alex DeBrincat- Chicago Blackhawks

Alex DeBrincat continued his hot start to his career with 41 goals and 78 points in 82 games. This was his second 41 goals season in four years, with the first time coming in the 2018-19 season. With sweeping changes throughout the Blackhawks organization, it would be a mistake to get rid of him as he is so clearly the future face of this franchise.

Runners-up: Josh Bailey, Trevor Moore

13- Johnny Gaudreau- Calgary Flames

Another easy selection as Johnny Gaudreau had a career year just in time for him to cash in during free agency this season. In 82 games, he scored 40 goals and finished the year with 115 points. He also led the entire league in plus/minus with a plus-64 ranking. He is going to get paid this offseason, and Flames fans hope it will be by Calgary so he can build off his career year.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Nico Hischier, Mathew Barzal

14- Shayne Gostisbehere- Arizona Coyotes

Not many would have thought that Shayne Gostisbehere, the player Philidephia traded additional assets to Arizona just so they would take him off their hands, would have a career resurgence in Arizona. The 29-year-old had 51 points in 82 games, including 14 goals for the Coyotes, while playing over 22 minutes per game. He was definitely worth the $4.5 million cap hit this season, which begs the question — did the Flyers give up on him too early?

Runners-up: Joel Eriksson Ek, Nick Suzuki

15- Alexander Kerfoot- Toronto Maple Leafs

Before the season started, many believed Alexander Kerfoot was off to Seattle. They chose Jared McCann instead, and Leaf’s fans should be thankful. He has turned into a reliable third-line center who can be moved up into the top six if needed. He also had a career year with 51 points in 82 games played. Overall, it was a great season for him and one that should be discussed more when talking about the Leafs’ success this year.

Runners-up: Ryan Getzlaf, Anton Lundell

16- Mitch Marner- Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner pulls off the victory over Barkov for best No. 16 of the season. The reason is that the Maple Leaf forward was better five-on-five, and had stronger statistics when it came to takeaways and blocked shots. At five-on-five he had 61 points, which was fifth in the league, while the Florida captain only had a total of 38. All though it was close, the former London Knight wins this round.

Runners-up: Aleksander Barkov, Joe Pavelski

17- Alex Killorn- Tampa Bay Lightning

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Alex Killorn continues to get age like fine wine. At 32, he had a career year with 59 points while putting up 25 goals for the second time in three seasons. He is a key piece of the Lightning and will be leaned upon if Tampa has dreams of a three-peat this season.

Runners-up: Mason Marchment, Filip Hronek

18- Robert Thomas- St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas continues to blossom into one of the most underrated centers in the NHL. The Blues star put up career highs with goals (20), assists (57) and points (77) in 72 games this season. He had more assists this season than his previous career-high in points with 42 that came in 2021-22. If he continues this development curve, he will be a force for the Blues for many years.

Runners-up: Tim Stützle, Zach Hyman

19- Matthew Tkachuk- Calgary Flames

It feels as though no one is talking about Matthew Tkachuk’s spectacular season. In 82 games, he put up 42 goals, 62 assists and 104 points, all of which are career highs. Yes, playing with Gaudreau helped, but still, 104 points is quite the achievement. He is only the third-ever player drafted sixth overall in the NHL Draft to eclipse 100 points in a season, joining Peter Forsberg (twice) and Paul Coffey (five times) to accomplish the feat.

Runners-up: Troy Terry, Drake Batherson

20- Sebastian Aho- Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho continued his dominance with an 81-point season. This was the second time in his career he has eclipsed 80 points in a season, and the first since 2018-19. He does everything for the Hurricanes, and is a major reason they finished with the number one penalty kill in the entire NHL.

Runners-up: Ryan Suter, Chandler Stephenson

21- Jason Robertson- Dallas Stars

Without Jason Robertson the Dallas Stars do not make the playoffs. The third-year forward had 41 goals and 79 points this season, which included 11 game-winning goals. He is the engine for the Stars and is showing signs of being the next big superstar for the Dallas Stars.

Runners-up: Brayden Point, Nino Niederreiter

22- Kevin Fiala- Minnesota Wild

Coming into the season it was safe to say few projected that Kevin Fiala would put up 33 goals and have 85 points in 82 games. He shattered his previous career-high of 54, and became one of the best kept secrets in the entire league. This offseason he is a restricted free agent, so expect him to cash in off his career year.

Runners-up: Tyson Barrie, Kevin Shattenkirk

23- Adam Fox- New York Rangers

Last season’s Norris winner stepped up his game to another level with 63 assists and 74 points in 78 games. Once again, he was one of the best defencemen in the NHL, and will get some votes for the Norris this season. The best thing about him is he is still developing and is projected to have an even better season in 2022-23.

Runners-up: Lucas Raymond, Carter Verhaeghe

24- Seth Jarvis- Carolina Hurricanes

For those who watched him with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League for years, it is no surprise that Seth Jarvis took over when he finally got his shot with the Carolina Hurricanes. He put up 40 points in 68 games as a rookie, and has found a way onto Carolina’s first line. This is just the start, as he has the talent and potential to become one of the best wingers in the NHL.

Runners-up: Philip Danualt, Matthew Dumba

25- Jacob Markstrom- Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom was one of the best goaltenders in the entire NHL this season. In 63 games he posted 37 wins, including nine shutouts. His goals-against average was 2.22, while his save percentage was .922%. He will be named a Vezina finalist this season, thanks to his career year backstopping Calgary to a Pacific Division championship.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Jordan Kyrou, Darnell Nurse

26- Rasmus Dahlin- Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin continues to get better and better, as he set new career highs in goals, assists and points this season. In 80 games, he finished with 13 goals, 40 assists and 53 points. Unfortunately, due to players like Makar, Fox and Quinn Hughes, he is often forgotten about but don’t be mistaken; he is still one of the top young defensemen in the league.

Runners-up: Mattias Janmark, Oliver Wahlstrom

27- Shea Theodore- Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore added to his already impressive resume with a career-high 52-point season. He added 14 goals and 38 assists this season (both career highs) and stepped up with all the injuries Vegas incurred on the blue line during the 2021-22 campaign. If the Golden Knights plan on returning to the postseason in 2022-23, he will be a major factor why.

Runners-up: Ryan McDonagh, Michael Rasmussen

28- Elias Lindholm- Calgary Flames

What a year it has been for Elias Lindholm. A new career-high with 42 goals and 82 points in 82 games, and he should be named a finalist for the Selke award. He also helped center arguably the best line in hockey this season, with Tkachuk and Gaudreau on his wings. It is safe to say Calgary won the trade they made to acquire him from Carolina back in the 2018 offseason.

Runners-up: Claude Giroux, Timo Meier

29- Leon Draisaitl- Edmonton Oilers

It’s hard to believe, but somehow Leon Draisaitl is getting better. He tied his career high in points with 110, while setting a new career best in goals with 55 in 80 games. Odds are it will either be him or Nathan Mackinnon who claims this spot every year for the foreseeable future.

Runners-up: Nathan Mackinnon, Patrik Laine

30- Ilya Sorokin- New York Islanders

This season did not go the way the Islanders would have hoped. They missed the playoffs, and saw a decrease in production from most of their star players. One player who had a good year, however, was Ilya Sorokin. In 52 games, he had a .925% save percentage along with a 2.40 goals-against average. He also finished the year with seven shutouts. The future is a bright in goal on Long Island as this is just the beginning of his development.

Runners-up: Ilya Samsonov, Spencer Knight

31- Igor Shesterkin- New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin is going to win the Vezina this season. He was remarkable in 53 games, recording 36 wins, six shutouts, a save percentage of .935 and a goals-against-average of 2.07. As for his advanced statistics, he had an estimated goals saved above expected of 34.1. No other goalie had higher than 28.4. A pretty remarkable season and one that may not be replicated for a long time.

Runners-up: Philipp Grubauer, Frederik Andersen

32- Jonathan Quick- Los Angeles Kings

At the age of 36, Jonathan Quick has turned back the clock with his best season since 2017-18. In 46 games, he recorded 23 wins, a .910 save percentage and a goals-against-average of 2.59. He was also instrumental down the stretch in getting the Kings to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The potential future hall of famer is coming to the end of his career, but it looks like not without one more run as a starter.

Runners-up: Antti Raanta, Kevin Lankinen

33- Cam Talbot- Minnesota Wild

Another player who is making the most of an opportunity, Cam Talbot has been a rock for the Wild this season. In 49 games, he registered 32 wins, a save percentage of .911 and a goals-against-average of 2.76. He also finished the year with three shutouts. The addition of Marc-André Fleury by the Wild seemed to have given him a kick, as he went 5-0-2 in April with a .913 save percentage and a shutout. Hopefully, he gets a chance to shine in the playoffs, as he deserves it after the season that he had.

Runners-up: Zdeno Chara, Viktor Arvidsson

34- Austin Matthews- Toronto Maple Leafs

Austin Matthews had a historic season, becoming the first Leaf ever to hit 60 goals in a season. He was also the first Leaf to hit 100 points in a season since Doug Gilmour in 1993-94. His goal scoring nabbed him the Rocket Richard Trophy, and will also lead him to finish as a Hart Trophy finalist once the award finalist are named.

Runners-up: Jamie Drysdale, Cole Sillinger

35- Thatcher Demko- Vancouver Canucks

Without Thatcher Demko, the Vancouver Canucks would not have come close to a playoff spot. The team MVP played in 64 games this season while recording 33 victories. He also finished the season with a .915 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against-average. The future is bright for the young American as he has officially cemented himself as one of the top goaltenders in the league.

Runners-up: Ville Husso, Darcy Kuemper

36- Jack Campbell- Toronto Maple Leafs

The man known as “Soup” was a difference-maker for the Leafs this season, with 31 wins in 49 games. He finished the season with a .914 save percentage and a goals-against-average of 2.64. Lastly, he recorded five shutouts on and was even part of the conversation for Team USA’s Olympic team if NHLers went to China.

Runners-up: Mats Zuccarello, John Gibson

37- Patrice Bergeron- Boston Bruins

Another year, another Selke Trophy for Patrice Bergeron. The four-time winner is projected to capture his fifth Selke Trophy this season after another strong campaign. As for his offence, he recorded 65 points in 73 games, including his seventh 25-goal season. Not bad for a 37-year-old near the end of his career.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Andrei Svechnikov, Connor Hellebuyck

38- Boone Jenner- Columbus Blue Jackets

Although he only played 59 games this season, Boone Jenner was the heart and soul of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team captain averaged over 20 minutes per game while putting up 23 goals and 44 points. Although it was a tough year in Columbus, he gave his all in every game, and that showed real leadership throughout the campaign.

Runners-up: Ryan Hartman, Mario Ferraro

39- Logan Couture- San Jose Sharks

Logan Couture once again surpassed the 50-point mark this season for the eight-time in his career. The Sharks captain recorded 23 goals and 56 points in 77 games while also generating 62 takeaways. Although San Jose had a disappointing year, he stepped up when needed leading the team in shorthanded goals this season.

Runners-up: Alex Nedeljkovic, Anthony Mantha

40- Elias Pettersson- Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson may have started the season slowly, but he finished as one of the hottest players through the final two months of the season. He captured his first career 30-goal season while setting a career high with 68 points in 80 games. The former Calder winner saw his role increased this season by being placed on the penalty kill, which led to two shorthanded goals scored.

Runners-up: Calvin Petersen, Joel Armia

41- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare- Tampa Bay Lightning

In his first season with the Lightning, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare established himself as one of the top bottom-six forwards in the league. In 80 games, he blocked 44 shots while forcing 26 takeaways. He also had 20 points while matching his career-high with nine goals. Although his statistics may not pop off the page, he had a strong year with Tampa Bay as their fourth-line center.

Runners-up: Vitek Vanecek, Mike Smith

42- Gustav Forsling- Florida Panthers

Gustav Forsling has developed into a valuable top-four defenceman. The former fifth-round pick from 2014 has come alive in Florida, posting 37 points and over 21 minutes per game of ice time in 71 games this season. His crowning moment was stepping up when Ekblad went down with an injury, providing the Panthers with the strong defensive play they needed to help capture the President’s Trophy this season.

Runners-up: Kasperi Kapanen, Josh Manson

43- Quinn Hughes- Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes set multiple franchise records this season for the Vancouver Canucks, thanks to his career year. He now holds the Canucks single-season record for points with 68, and assists with 55. Lastly, he now sits 12th all-time points by a defenceman in franchise history with 165 points in 205 games. Not bad for someone who some feared would be too small to make an impact in the NHL.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Tom Wilson, Danton Heinen

44- Morgan Rielly- Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs’ top defenceman Morgan Rielly finished the season playing all 82 games and registering 68 points. This was just the second time he has eclipsed the 60-point mark and the first since 2018-19. He is a key member of this Toronto team that often gets overlooked. The leader of their blueline, he will be relied upon heavily in their first-round matchup with Tampa Bay.

Runners-up: Zack Kassian, Josh Morrissey

45- Alexandre Carrier- Nashville Predators

Alexandre Carrier really came into his own this season, posting a career high with 30 points in 77 games. The former fourth-rounder from 2015 worked his way up into Nashville’s top-four, and has been a key component of their penalty kill and power play this season.

Runners-up: Braden Schneider, Parker Kelly

46- Trevor Zegras- Anaheim Ducks

The NHL is more fun with players like Trevor Zegras in it. The rookie sensation put up 61 points in 75 games, which included multiple highlight-reel goals. Whether it was “The Michigan” or flipping the puck over the net to a teammate, he wowed fans across the league and will hopefully be doing it for many more years to come.

Runners-up: Jared Spurgeon, Ilya Lyubushkin

47- Torey Krug- St. Louis Blues

Torey Krug has fit in well since arriving in St. Louis two seasons ago. The former Bruin had 43 points in 64 games while playing just over 20 minutes per game. With the loss of team captain Alex Pietrangelo, he has been able to replace some of his offence by filling in on the power play as well as in close games where the Blues are hungry for a goal.

Runners-up: Pierre Engvall, Alex Goligoski

48- Tomáš Hertl- San Jose Sharks

Tomáš Hertl not only brought the offence, but stepped up his physical game in 2021-22. In 82 games, he scored 30 goals and had 64 points while also delivering 105 hits. The Sharks recently signed him to an eight-year deal, ensuring the Czech forward can spend his entire career in San Jose.

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Matt Grzelcyk, Jordan Martinook

49- Ivan Barbashev- St. Louis Blues

Ivan Barbashev finally took the leap Blues fans have been hoping for with 26 goals and 60 points in 81 games this season. The former second-rounder in 2014 took almost five seasons to develop into a reliable top-six forward who can deliver on the scoresheet. His overall game has seen drastic improvement this season to the point where he is now a player other teams need to game plan for when facing the Blues.

Runners-up: Samuel Girard, Dominik Simon

50- Sean Durzi- Los Angeles Kings

In his first NHL season, Sean Durzi has become a key part of the Kings’ blueline. He put up 24 points in 64 games while blocking 121 shots and dishing out 74 hits. With all the injuries L.A. faced this season, he was able to fill the void whether it was five on five, shorthanded or on the power play. He is going to be a big part of that Kings’ blueline for years to come.

Runners-up: Jordan Binnington, Erik Källgren

51- Radim Šimek- San Jose Sharks

Radim Simek was a bottom-pair defenceman for the Sharks this season before an injury ended his season. He is projected to be part of Team Czech Republic once the World Championships start.

Runners-up: Sheldon Dries, Troy Stecher

52- MacKenzie Weegar- Florida Panthers

MacKenzie Weegar is proof that later-round picks can be home runs. The Panthers drafted him in the seventh round back in 2013, and he has developed into a top-pair defenceman. In 80 games this season, he had 44 points while playing over 23 minutes per game. His strong play even made him a candidate for Team Canada’s Olympic team this past year.

Runners-up: Emil Bemstrom, Reese Johnson

53- Moritz Seider- Detroit Red Wings

The projected Calder Trophy winner this season, Moritz Seider exploded on the scene scoring big goals and throwing big hits. In 82 games, he had 50 points, 151 hits and 161 blocks. If he wins the Calder as projected, he will be the first Red Wing since Roger Crozier won it back in 1964-65.

Runners-up: Bo Horvat, Jeff Skinner

54- Dakota Joshua- St. Louis Blues

In his first long stint in the NHL, Dakota Joshua provided good depth play for the Blues, recording eight points in 30 games. He also threw 77 hits in just over eight minutes per game.

Runners-up: Yegor Zamula, Jack Ahcan

55- Noah Hanifin- Calgary Flames

With the loss of Mark Giordano, Noah Hanifin was able to step onto the Flames’ top pair and thrive. The former Hurricane posted a career high with 48 points in 81 games. He also helped Calgary finish top-10 in both power play and penalty kill this season.

Runners-up: Mark Scheifele, Ryan Lindgren

56- Erik Haula- Boston Bruins

Erik Haula had bounced around from team to team the past few seasons before landing in Boston this year. It looks as though he has found his favourite destination positing his best season since 2017-18 with 44 points in 78 games. He also saw some power play and shorthanded time this season which helped the Bruins lock down the first Wild Card spot this year.

Runners-up: Kailer Yamamoto, Kurtis MacDermid

57- David Perron- St. Louis Blues

Known as the man who only signs contracts with St. Louis, David Perron had another fantastic season with 57 points in 67 games. He was able to pass the 25-goal mark for the third time in his career, and the 55-point mark for the fifth time. A player who often doesn’t get the spotlight he deserves, he is a key part of the Blues team and has been for the 11 years he has played for them.

Runners-up: Tyler Myers, Dante Fabbro

58- Kris Letang- Pittsburgh Penguins

At 34 years old, Kris Letang had a career year with 68 points in 78 games. Also, remember, this was a year where the Penguins were missing players like Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby for stretches of the season. He won’t get the spotlight he deserves due to the success of defencemen around the league, but it is nice to see the long-time Penguin having a successful season this year.

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: David Savard, Michael Bunting

59- Roman Josi- Nashville Predators

Roman Josi should win the Norris this season, full stop. The Predators’ captain put up 23 goals and 96 points this season in 80 games. He is also the first defenceman to eclipse 95 points in a season since Phil Housley in 1992-93. This was a historic season for the Swiss native and one deserving of the Norris Trophy.

Runners-up: Jake Guentzel, Yegor Chinakhov

60- Chris Driedger- Seattle Kraken

Chris Driedger’s season did not go as expected, as he faced multiple injuries. He finished the season with nine wins in 27 games, along with a shutout. Hopefully, next season will be better for the former Panther as he looks to establish himself in Seattle.

Runners-up: Lassi Thomson, Alex Belzile

61- Mark Stone- Vegas Golden Knights

Although he was injured for most of the season, it is hard to argue against Mark Stone. He put up 30 points in 37 games and was once again a consideration for the Selke until his injury. Although he stumbled near the end of the season when rushed back from injury, he had an ok season considering how many games he played in.

Runners-up: Dysin Mayo, Riley Stillman

62- Brandon Montour- Florida Panthers

In his first full season with the Panthers, Brandon Montour set a career-high with 11 goals and 37 points in 81 games. Used as a bottom-pair power-play specialist, he provided the crucial depth on the blue line every team needs to succeed in the NHL.

Runners-up: Artturi Lehkonen, Kevin Labanc

63- Brad Marchand- Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand continues to be one of the best pests in the NHL. The Bruins winger posted 32 goals and 80 points in 70 games this season while successfully getting under the skin of almost every NHL team. His defensive game was also once again strong, which could lead some voters to give him Selke votes this season.

Runners-up: Evgenii Dadonov, Jesper Bratt

64- Mikael Granlund- Nashville Predators

With all the hype being around Josi’s historic season, few talked about the impact Mikael Granlund had for the Predators. In 80 games he registered 64 points, which is the third time in his career he has eclipsed the 60-point plateau. He continues to be of the most underrated players in the league.

Mikael Granlund, Nashville Predators (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Runners-up: Tyler Motte, David Kampf

65- Erik Karlsson- San Jose Sharks

Few defensemen can control the game like Erik Karlsson. The two-time Norris winner had 35 points in 50 games this season, including ten points on the power play. The hope is his injury issues are finally behind him, and fans can get back to watching the same player who dominated the league in Ottawa in 2015-16.

Runners-up: Ilya Mikheyev, Danny DeKeyser

66- No Player Wore This Number

67- Max Pacioretty- Vegas Golden Knights

Another player who missed significant time with injury, Max Pacioretty had a strong season despite missing half of it. In 39 games, he had 37 points, including 19 goals. His return to Vegas’s lineup next season will be massive as they try and make the playoffs after a disappointing year.

Runners-up: Morgan Geekie, Rickard Rakell

68- Mike Hoffman- Montreal Canadiens

Mike Hoffman had 15 goals and 35 points in 67 games. At 32, it seems that his career has hit its plateau, but he is still an effective power-play specialist who can contribute in a bottom-six role.

Runners-up: Thomas Hodges, Samuel Fagemo

69- No Player Wore This Number

70- Tanner Pearson- Vancouver Canucks

Tanner Pearson had a decent season with 14 goals and 34 points in 68 games. This season he showed he can still be a valuable piece to the organization as a middle-six player that can play on the top line if needed.

Tanner Pearson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Patric Hornqvist, Oskar Sundqvist

71- Dylan Larkin- Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin has developed into the No. 1 center Red Wings fans have been hoping for since he was drafted in 2014. He had 69 points in 71 games, and showed strong leadership in his second season as Detroit’s captain. The Red Wings are an up-and-coming team, and with him leading the charge, the playoffs are not out of the question next season.

Runners-up: William Karlsson, Anthony Cirelli

72- Tage Thompson- Buffalo Sabres

No one expected Tage Thompson to have the breakout season he did this year. In 78 games he scored 38 goals and 68 points. For reference, his previous career highs were eight goals and 14 points. It was a tremendous season for the Buffalo forward that may need to be replicated if the Sabres plan on making the playoffs next season.

Runners-up: Thomas Chabot, Sergei Bobrovsky

73- Charlie McAvoy- Boston Bruins

The Bruins’ number one defenceman Charlie McAvoy had a career season in 2021-22 with 56 points in 78 games. With players like Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug leaving the Bruins organization the past few seasons, he has stepped up and become the next top defenceman in Boston. He is a vital piece of that team and will be relied upon for many seasons.

Runners-up: Tyler Toffoli, Conor Sheary

74- Jaccob Slavin- Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin is one of, if not the most underrated defensemen in the league. He had 42 points in 79 games, but it’s what he does away from the puck that makes him so special. This season, he blocked 121 shots while causing 74 takeaways. Only two other plays (Fox and Pietrangelo) accomplished the same feat this season. He may not get the spotlight in Carolina but he definitely deserves some praise for the way he plays.

Runners-up: Juuse Saros, John Carlson

75- Evan Bouchard- Edmonton Oilers

Evan Bouchard has established himself as one of the top up-and-coming defensemen with 43 points in 81 games. The 6-foot-3 defenceman is a force to be reckoned with, as he is not afraid to lay huge hits while possessing one of the hardest shots in the NHL. The sky is the limit for him as he looks to continue his development and become one of the top shutdown defencemen in the league.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Runners-up: Connor Clifton, Kyle Capobianco

76- Brady Skjei- Carolina Hurricanes

Another Carolina Hurricanes defenceman who isn’t talked about enough, Brady Skjei stepped up and tied his career high in points with 39 in 82 games. He also set a new career best in goals with nine, eclipsing his previous high of eight. A beast while shorthanded, he helped the Hurricanes register the top penalty kill in the regular season.

Runners-up: P.K. Subban, Isaac Ratcliffe

77- Victor Hedman- Tampa Bay Lightning

Once again, Victor Hedman dominated for the Tampa Bay Lightning and will receive Norris Trophy votes. The two-time Stanley Cup winner registered career-highs in points with 85 in 82 games, and goals with 20. At this point, there is not much more that can be said about the Swedish defencemen besides debating if he is hall of fame worthy.

Runners-up: Anthony DeAngelo, Jeff Carter

78- T.J. Brodie- Toronto Maple Leafs

Since arriving in Toronto, T.J. Brodie has helped solidify the Maple Leafs’ defence. This season, he blocked 106 shots in 82 games while eclipsing 21 minutes per game. He is a staple on the penalty kill and helped Toronto a top-10 penalty kill this season.

Runners-up: Maxim Mamin, Steven Lorentz

79- Ross Colton- Tampa Bay Lightning

Ross Colton has come alive since scoring the Stanley Cup-winning goal last season. In 79 games he registered 22 goals along with 39 points. He had more points this season than games played in the regular season last year. Another gem the Lightning found in the later rounds, the 2016 fourth-round pick, has had a year to remember.

Runners-up: K’Andre Miller, Carter Hart

80- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Winnipeg Jets

Pierre-Luc Dubois put up his second-career 60-point season in 2021-22 with 28 goals and 60 points in 81 games. The former third overall pick from 2016 has struggled a bit since arriving in Winnipeg, but is still producing at a decent rate. With changes coming for the Jets this offseason, one question is, will he still be there once next season starts.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Daniel Vlader, Markus Niemeläinen

81- Kyle Connor- Winnipeg Jets

It feels like Kyle Connor was never given his due this season. The Winnipeg Jets forward scored 47 goals and had 93 points in 79 games. Since the Jets moved back to Winnipeg, no one in franchise history has had more goals or points in a season. He is one of the league’s best snipers, and his career year showed he is very capable of hitting 50 next season.

Runners-up: Jonathan Marchessault, Phil Kessel

82- Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Carolina Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens’ decision to not match Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s offer sheet seems to have been a mistake, as the Finnish forward finished the year with 29 points in 66 games. Although it was a risk to offer sheet him, the move seems to have worked out well for Carolina, as now they have a depth center for the next few years.

Runners-up: Jordan Oesterle, Caleb Jones

83- Matthew Nieto- San Jose Sharks

Playing as a middle-six forward, Matthew Nieto helped generate some offence for the Sharks with 17 points in 70 games. He was able to play physically, throwing 96 hits while also blocking 47 shots. Overall, he is a good cost-controlled forward that can move up and down the lineup if needed.

Runners-up: Juho Lammikko, Jay Beagle

84- Tanner Jeannot- Nashville Predators

Tanner Jeannot took a long time to get to the NHL, and made sure to take full advantage of the opportunity given to him this season. The undrafted forward scored 24 goals and registered 41 points in his first full season with the Predators. He also threw 318 hits which is just under 15 per 60 minutes played. Not bad for a player who spent time in the ECHL last season.

Tanner Jeannot, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Olli Juolevi, Linus Hogberg

85- Mathieu Perreault, Montreal Canadiens

The only player in the NHL to wear 85 this season, Mathieu Perreault registered nine points in 25 games for Montreal. Three of his four goals this season came in a hat-trick versus Detroit back in October.

86- Nikita Kucherov- Tampa Bay Lightning

Despite missing close to half the season with an injury, Nikita Kucherov was dominant with 69 points in 47 games. He has also now scored at least 25 goals in seven of his eight NHL regular seasons. If he can stay healthy next year, do not be surprised if he eclipses 100 points for the third time in his career.

Runners-up: Teuvo Teravainen, Jack Hughes

87- Sidney Crosby- Pittsburgh Penguins

The future first-ballot hall of famer was phenomenal again this season with 84 points in 69 games. This season was the 17th straight where he averaged over a point per game, joining Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons) as the only players to accomplish the feat from the start of their careers. His time in the NHL is coming to an end, and fans should ensure they get out and support one of the best hockey players ever before he hangs up the skates for good.

Runner-up: Kristian Reichel

88- Andrei Vasilevskiy- Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy will once again receive Vezina Trophy votes this season after putting together a 39-win season. His save percentage was .916, and his goals-against average was 2.49. What may be most impressive, however, is over the past three seasons, he has played in a total of 207 regular season and playoff games coming into the 2021-22 playoffs. Despite the large workload, he is once again one of the best goaltenders in the entire NHL.

Runners-up: David Pastrnak, William Nylander

89- Pavel Buchnevich- St. Louis Blues

After spending five seasons in the Rangers organization and not getting a proper opportunity to impress, Pavel Buchnevich was traded to St. Louis where he thrived. In 73 games he put up 76 points while scoring a career-high 30 goals. He is proof that sometimes a change of organization is all that stands between a player and them reaching their potential.

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Runners-up: Cam Atkinson, Alex Tuch

90- Ryan O’Reilly- St. Louis Blues

Not many are as dominated defensively and offensively as Ryan O’Reilly. The former Selke winner registered 58 points in 78 games and will once again receive Selke votes this year. The 31-year-old is getting better with age and should win at least another Selke in the next few seasons.

Runners-up: Robin Lehner, Mark Borowiecki

91- Steven Stamkos- Tampa Bay Lightning

It is hard to believe, but for the first time in his 14-year career, Steven Stamkos registered a 100-point season. This is a feat he didn’t even do in 2011-12 when he scored 60 goals. With 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games, the former Rocket Richard winner put up 106 points this season. Hopefully, his injury troubles are behind him, and he can get back to being one of the most entertaining players in the NHL.

Runners-up: Nazem Kadri, Vladimir Tarasenko

92- Evgeny Kuznetsov- Washington Capitals

Playing with Alex Ovechkin definitely has its perks. For Evgeny Kuznetsov, it led to 78 points in 79 games. While he didn’t set any new career highs, he did post his fourth 20-goal season and his third season of 75 points or more. With Nicklas Bäckström missing most of the season, he stepped into that role and showed he can be a number one center in the NHL.

Runners-up: Gabriel Landeskog, Ryan Johansen

93- Mika Zibanejad- New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad has become the No. 1 center the Rangers hoped for when they acquired him back in 2016. In 81 games, he posted 81 points and registered his fourth career 25-goal season. He once again was a force on special teams scoring 15 times on the power play and once shorthanded. With Panarin on his wing, the Rangers have one of the best first-lines in the NHL.

Runners-up: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jakub Voracek

94- Alexander Barabanov- San Jose Sharks

Alexander Barabanov had a career year with the Sharks, scoring ten goals and registering 39 points in 70 games. A player that can move up and down the lineup if needed, he found some success on the power play with eight points this season.

Runners-up: Ryan Lomberg, Ryan Ellis

95- Matt Duchene- Nashville Predators

The surprise of the season, Matt Duchene set a new career-high with 43 goals and 86 points in 78 games. Coming into the season, the 31-year-old’s highest output was 31 goals, and that happened in 2018-19. The hope for fans in Nashville is this was not a one-off and he can replicate something similar next season.

Runners-up: Andre Burakovsky, Justin Bailey

96- Mikko Rantanen- Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen is a special player that often gets overshadowed in Colorado with Makar and Nathan Mackinnon on the team. This year, he led all Avalanche players in scoring with 92 points in 75 games. He also finished first with 36 goals, which is also a new career-high. Teams need to start game-planning for him otherwise he will make them pay on the scoresheet.

Runners-up: Anders Bjork, Jack Roslovic

97- Connor McDavid- Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid put up 123 points in 80 games this season. To use a video game term, he is a cheat code. He can beat you with speed or skill, and is the best player in the NHL currently. He deserves the Hart Trophy this season.

Runners-up: Kirill Kaprizov

98- Mikhail Sergachev- Tampa Bay Lightning

Mikhail Sergachev has settled into that second-pair role with the Lightning, who also can contribute on special teams. He registered 38 points in 78 games while blocking 123 shots and throwing 139 hits. A player that does not get much of a spotlight throughout the season, he has turned into a key piece for the Lightning these past few seasons.

Runners-up: Victor Mete, Maxim Mamin

99- Retired League-Wide for Wayne Gretzky

