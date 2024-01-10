NHL News & Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Ducks, Penguins

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, reports are surfacing that after trading Jamie Drysdale, the Anaheim Ducks might also be open to moving on from Trevor Zegras. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are apparently keeping an eye on Adam Boqvist out of Columbus. The Ottawa Senators are fielding calls on defenseman Jakob Chychrun, and finally, one insider wonders if there could be reunion between Kyle Dubas and Michael Bunting.

Senators Getting Calls About Jakob Chychrun

As the Ottawa Senators face some tough decisions regarding their roster, Jakob Chychrun has become a focal point of interest for a number of teams. According to Daily Faceoff reports, a few teams have reportedly inquired about the defenseman’s availability.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to Frank Seravalli, “Multiple teams have inquired about Chychrun, acquired from Arizona just 10 months ago, and they haven’t been told that Chychrun is unavailable.” He adds, “The truth is, the Senators have a logjam on the left side of their defense.” As the Senators navigate the potential offers for the blueliner, they’ll need to determine if he’s part of their future or if getting a high return is the better play long-term if they aren’t competitive this season.

Chychrun does have one more season on his deal after this one at a $4.6 million cap hit.

Oilers Keeping an Eye on Adam Boqvist

Elliotte Friedman notes in a recent article that Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland might have his eyes on defenseman Adam Boqvist. While the Oilers are rolling and there isn’t an immediate need to add anyone, Boqvist is an affordable option if Columbus decides to move him.

Friedman writes:

Adam Boqvist: A 23-year-old, right-shot defenceman with top-10-pick pedigree? Yes, please. With the Columbus Blue Jackets going nowhere fast and the cap-friendly Boqvist due a raise in 2025, when he’ll be armed with arbitration rights, several teams — including the Edmonton Oilers — are keeping an eye on the Jackets’ young blueliner. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is feeling the heat. Will he be compelled to make a splash?

If the Blue Jackets were to retain salary to maximize the return, this is the kind of trade Edmonton could afford even with a tight salary cap situation. The Oilers could get him for as low as $1.3 million.

Are the Ducks Open to Trading Trevor Zegras?

After the Anaheim Ducks traded Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers, rumors are circulating that another key player, Trevor Zegras, may be on the trading block. Seravalli reports that General Manager Pat Verbeek is exploring the possibility of parting ways with the talented forward. He writes, “Sources say Verbeek has mentioned Zegras’ name in conversation with teams this season, though it remains unclear how far (if at all) those talks advanced.”

The willingness of Zegras to embrace a potential trade is uncertain, particularly given the departure of his best friend, Drysdale. He’s not gotten off to a strong start this season and he was seemingly injured during the game on Tuesday night. It’s not clear yet how serious the injury is.

The Ducks have considerable center depth, especially with the addition of Cutter Gauthier. That depth could make Zegras expendable.

Would Dubas Consider Bringing Michael Bunting to Pittsburgh?

An interesting comment from Elliotte Friedman has caught some attention this week. He noted that the Pittsburgh Penguins might see Michael Bunting as a possible replacement if the Pens are forced to move Jake Guentzel. It would be a reunion of sorts, bringing the two former Toronto Maple Leafs’ alumni back together.

Michael Bunting, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman had reported in December that the Hurricanes did take some trade calls about Bunting and if the Hurricanes choose to move on, Dubas knows him better than most. Friedman writes:

With the productive agitator already drifting down to the bottom six in the Hurricanes’ lineup, teams have checked in on Carolina’s plans for the left winger it signed to a hefty three-year, $13.5-million deal over the summer. (Elliotte Friedman mentioned a potential reunion with Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh; Soo ties run deep, and Bunting would be much less expensive than re-signing Jake Guentzel.)

The Penguins would certainly be saving money if they replaced Guentzel with Bunting, but the preference would have to be to retain Guentzel on a workable deal if possible.