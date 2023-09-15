NHL Rumors: Sabres, Senators, Avalanche, Canadiens, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres and Rasmus Dahlin were said to be close to a new deal, but there might be a snag. Where are the Ottawa Senators at with Shane Pinto? Are the Colorado Avalanche looking around the trade market for a goaltender? Finally, the Winnipeg Jets are sidelining talks with Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele according to one reporter who suggests the GM thinks the season is too close to lose focus on what’s important.

Dahlin and Sabres Not Close on Term Of Contract Extension

According to a report by Andrew Peters of The After the Whistle Podcast, Dahlin is reportedly seeking a five-year contract extension, while the Buffalo Sabres are standing firm with an eight-year proposal. It has been communicated that Dahlin is growing increasingly discontented with the delay in reaching an extension agreement.

It’s a turnaround from earlier reports by the same podcast that a deal between the two sides was essentially done at $10.5 million per season but it just hadn’t been announced yet.

Shane Pinto Talks Ongoing

The Ottawa Senators are engaged in ongoing discussions with Shane Pinto. According to Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion, negotiations with restricted free agent forward Shane Pinto are progressing. The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garricoh quoted Dorion when he tweeted, “We have all the necessary components in place, with the majority of our young core already under contract. We’re currently focusing on finalizing his deal, and we’re optimistic about having him at our training camp next week.”

Garrioch pointed out that the Senators have limited salary cap space and he believes they’ll have to move a contract to accommodate a new deal for Pinto.

Avalanche Might Need a Goalie, Could Make a Trade

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Colorado Avalanche are actively considering trade options as they look for a potential replacement for Pavel Francouz. The 33-year-old backup goaltender is anticipated to be sidelined for training camp and the beginning of the season due to his recovery from offseason adductor surgery.

Pavel Francouz, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Seravalli noted, “Avs appear to be examining options on the goalie market. Sounds like Pavel Francouz has not completely recovered from his offseason adductor surgery and there is concern he will miss some time. Francouz made just 16 starts for the Avalanche last season.”

Casey DeSmith is a prominent candidate for a trade out of Montreal and the Canadiens have said they would be open to moving him. DeSmith was recently acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins, one that involved the Canadiens, Penguins, and Sharks and saw Erik Karlsson heading to the Penguins.

Jets Putting Scheifele and Hellebuyck Contract Talks to the Side

Kevin Cheveldayoff, the general manager of the Winnipeg Jets, has indicated that they are keeping all possibilities open regarding their primary goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, and their top center, Mark Scheifele. This suggests that a definitive decision is not forthcoming anytime soon, and this issue, as well as potential resolutions, will likely be deferred for the time being.

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press quoted Cheveldayoff who said: