NHL Stats News: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Panthers, Capitals

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, Sidney Crosby has reached more historic marks, Auston Matthews continues his torrid goal-scoring pace, and we recap a historic hat trick for the Carolina Hurricanes. Then we go to the Florida Panthers, who have continued their road dominance to record-setting marks, Alex Ovechkin tied two NHL records in one night, and much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Crosby Reaches Multiple Historic Marks, Malkin Accompanies Him

Crosby is the 22nd player in NHL history to record 1400th career points. He also played his 1100th career game, making him the seventh-fastest in NHL history to reach 1400 points. He is also the third active player to record that many points, trailing Joe Thornton (1538) and Ovechkin (1403). Crosby is the first player in Pittsburgh Penguins history to play 1100 career games with the team.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Crosby recorded the 158th three-point game of his career, tying Guy Lafleur and Joe Sakic for 11th in NHL history. Crosby scored his 77th game-winning goal, trailing only Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr (78) for the most in franchise history. Crosby took sole possession of first place all-time in overtime goals (19).

Malkin is the sixth active player to reach 700 career assists. He joins Thornton (1108), Crosby (886), Nicklas Backstrom (744), Patrick Kane (744), and Ryan Getzlaf (731). He is also the 57th player in NHL history to record 700 assists and the 23rd-fastest to do so (976 GP). Only Crosby reached the milestone faster among active players.

Matthews a Goal-Scoring Phenom

Matthews is the first player to score 50 goals in 50 games in a season since Mario Lemieux (1995-96). He has scored 71 goals in his last 82 regular-season games.

Matthews also recorded the second-most multi-goal games in one season in Toronto Maple Leafs history (14), trailing Rick Vaive (15 in 1983-84), and he has recorded the most even-strength goals in a season in franchise history (43), passing Frank Mahovlich (41 in 1960-61). Matthews has also scored the eighth-most even-strength goals in a season since 1990-91.

Matthews is the first Maple Leafs player to score two goals in 30 seconds vs the Montreal Canadiens since Ron Ellis (1965), and he is the first player to score a goal against two different goaltenders in a span of 27 seconds or less since Steve Shutt (1983). Matthews did so by scoring a goal against Jake Allen and then Sam Montembeault.

Related: NHL Stats News: Oilers, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Avalanche

The Maple Leafs have recorded their sixth 100-point season in franchise history.

Jordan Staal’s Historic Hat Trick

Jordan Staal recorded his fourth career hat trick and the first hat trick scored by a Carolina Hurricanes player this season. His last hat trick was in 2008. It is the longest span between regular-season hat tricks in NHL history (4,898 days). The next closest was Dit Clapper (4,363 days).

Jordan Staal, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rod Brind’Amour tied Peter Laviolette for the second-most regular-season wins in franchise history (167). Frederik Andersen recorded the second-most wins in NHL history in his first 50 games with a team (34), tying Darcy Kuemper (2021-22) and trailing only Bill Durnan (38 in 1943-44).

Panthers’ Road Domination

The Panthers are the sixth team in the past 25 years to score 300 goals in a season, joining the Tampa Bay Lightning (325 in 2018-19), Washington Capitals (318 in 2009-10), Ottawa Senators (314 in 2005-06), Buffalo Sabres (308 in 2006-07), and Detroit Red Wings (305 in 2005-06).

The Panthers also have the second-most road wins in a season in franchise history (21). They tied the franchise record in road points in a season (48), both set in 2015-16. They set a franchise record for road goals scored in a season (128), passing the previous mark of 126 in 2018-19.

Alex Ovechkin Ties Two NHL Records

Ovechkin scored his ninth empty-net goal of the season, tying Pavel Bure for the most by a player in a season in NHL history. He tied Wayne Gretzky for the most months, having scored at least 100 goals (seven), with Ovechkin’s 100th of his career in April.

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 700th goal, on Feb. 22, 2020 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals have recorded their second-longest road win streak in franchise history (five games), one back of their record (six in 2010-11 and 1983-84).

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Calgary Flames have scored the first goal of the game an NHL-high 47 times this season. They also have the second-most road wins in a season in franchise history (23), trailing their 24 in 2018-19.

The Los Angeles Kings scored their 11th shorthanded goal of the season, tying the Panthers and trailing only the Maple Leafs (13).

The New York Rangers swept the Ottawa Senators in a season series for the first time since 1994-95.

The Minnesota Wild recorded the ninth three-goal comeback to win in franchise history when they did so against the Kings. The last time the team did that was in 2017 vs the Nashville Predators.

Player

Matt Duchene tied Filip Forsberg for the most goals in a season in franchise history (38). Both players have scored that many this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has recorded the sixth-most points in Colorado Avalanche history (637), passing Anton Stastny (636).

Artemi Panarin has recorded the third-most three-point games since entering the NHL in 2015-16 (59), trailing Connor McDavid (81) and Leon Draisaitl (61).

Kirill Kaprizov tied the single-season goals record for the Wild (42).

Jared Spurgeon recorded his seventh consecutive game with an assist and a point, tying the franchise record for both by a defenceman.

Chris Kreider has scored the fifth-most goals in a season in franchise history (49).

Steven Stamkos has tied the franchise record for the most 80-point seasons (six) with Martin St. Louis. Brian Elliott has recorded a shutout with five different franchises, the fourth-most in NHL history, trailing Sean Burke (seven), Dwayne Roloson (six), and Lorne Chabot (six).

Chandler Stephenson is the fourth different player in Vegas Golden Knights history to record a 40-assist season, joining David Perron (50 in 2017-18), Jonathan Marchessault (48 in 2017-18), and Mark Stone (42 in 2019-20 and 40 in 2020-21).

Jack Roslovic is the fourth player in Columbus Blue Jackets history to finish a hat trick with an overtime goal during the regular season, joining Tyler Wright (2003) and Rick Nash (2009). Roslovic played his 300th career game.

Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Noah Hanifin is the first Flames’ defenceman to record four assists in a road game since Dion Phaneuf (2008).

Thatcher Demko is the sixth goaltender in Vancouver Canucks history to record 30 wins in a season, joining Roberto Luongo (six times), Dan Cloutier (three times), Kirk McLean, Alex Auld, and Gary Smith. Demko has won the seventh-most games in franchise history (64).

Kuemper is the fifth goaltender this season to record at least 49 saves in a game, joining Elvis Merzlikins (62), Demko (53), Sam Montembeault (53), and Jake Allen (51). It was the eighth-most saves in a game in franchise history. It was also the fourth-most saves in a regular-season game by a Colorado Avalanche goaltender.

Robert Thomas has recorded the fourth-longest point streak by a player aged 22 or younger in St. Louis Blues history (nine games).

Justin Faulk has recorded the fourth-longest goal streak by a defenceman in Hurricanes’ history (three games), trailing only Alex Pietrangelo (four GP in 2013-14), Brian Benning (four GP in 1986-87), and Larry Sacharuk (four GP in 1974-75).

Cole Caufield has recorded the fifth-longest goal streak by a rookie in Canadiens history (four games), trailing Joe Malone (10 GP in 1917-18), Odie Cleghorn (six GP in 1918-19), Bernie Geoffrion (five GP in 1951-52), and Billy Boucher (five GP in 1921-22).

Phil Kessel recorded his 550th career assist.

Ryan Suter is the 16th U.S.-born defenceman to score 100 career goals.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his 100th career goal.

Grant Hutton scored his first career goal for the New York Islanders.

Brandon Saad played his 700th career game.

Dylan Larkin played his 500th career game. He is the 50th player in Red Wings history to reach that mark and fifth from the 2014 NHL Draft.

Jack Eichel played his 400th career game and scored his 150th career goal. He is the 25th active player to score 150 goals in his first 400 career games.

Many players have reached single-season franchise records as the skill of the game has increased, while some veterans are still getting it done. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players, with NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.