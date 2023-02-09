Oilers News & Rumors: Chychrun, Yamamoto & the Trade Deadline

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Ken Holland made the media rounds this week talking with multiple outlets about his plans heading into the NHL trade deadline. It was fascinating timing considering rumors of the Oilers’ interest in defenseman Jakob Chycrun has heated up.

He spoke about Kailer Yamamoto’s injury situation, upgrading his team, and what he can and can’t do ahead of March 3. Some of the quotes Holland offered a hint at his plans over the next few weeks.

Holland Doesn’t Feel the “Need” to Make a Deal

Admitting that he’s like any other manager looking to improve his team heading into the trade deadline, Holland said he would like to add to his roster. That said, he made sure to say he doesn’t feel a need to. He likes his team and he believes the Oilers are strong now that they are healthy, playing solid hockey, and keeping the goals against down. The Oilers are no longer just trying to outscore teams with two of the best players in the world and a solid power play, but they’re playing solid team defense.

Holland told Daniel Nugent-Bowman:

No. I like the way we’re playing. I like the team. The team went to the final four last year. I watched what happened until Christmas. I think we were beat up a little bit. When you go to the final four, it takes you a little bit (to get going). Now, we’ve been good defensively. source – ‘Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland in ‘win-now’ mode ahead of NHL trade deadline: Q&A’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 02/08/2023

He referenced Klim Kostin, Dylan Holloway, Warren Foegele, and others stepping up and joining Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the offensive production. He noted that Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais have started to progress as prospects, and he thinks the team has a nice one-two punch in goal. He said, “Would I like to do a deal? I’d love to do a deal. But do I feel pressure? No. I want to do what’s right for the team. Am I trying to win now? Absolutely.”

He Wouldn’t Be Adding, He’d Be Upgrading

Holland pointed out that the Oilers aren’t in a position to add. Because any deal would be dollar in, dollar out, the best he can do at this year’s deadline is an upgrade. That means he would need to identify a player that he believes is better than what he’s currently got in that respective position and then weigh the price of upgrading to improve that position.

Holland said, “We are not adding to our team. We cannot add to our team. We can only upgrade. What does that mean? It means I’m paying assets to try to move a player out to try to bring in a player that I think might be better.” He noted that he did whatever he could to improve his team in the offseason and because he’s running with a 21-man roster while tight to the cap, it might be challenging to accomplish what he wants to.

Is Chychrun the Upgrade Holland Might Be Talking About?

The big name linked to Edmonton right now is Jakob Chychrun. Obviously, Holland can’t talk about specific players without risking tampering fines but he did say was aware everyone was talking about the Oilers’ blue line and he did say he was keeping an eye on the market.

Holland hinted that the Oilers won’t be going after smaller depth options. He said, “The guy I’m bringing in has got to be better.” He added, “If you’re paying a price, it can’t just be a little, slight improvement.” He cited last year’s move to upgrade from William Lagesson to Brett Kulak as an example. He noted, “That’s an upgrade. It cost us a second-round draft pick.” Could upgrading from Kulak to Chychrun qualify as something he would consider?

He also noted that he has to keep in mind what players are making on the salary cap. Meaning, are you upgrading over a player that plays well and makes very little money? It’s his job to take into account building a team with an assortment of contracts. Entry-level deals are a part of that. He noted he’s got nine players making $1.25 million or less per season. Next year, he’s going to face the same situation. He said, “Players that don’t make a lot of money are incredibly valuable not only to our team, but to any team, if you want to be competitive and have depth to your roster.”

He Can’t Keep All of His Forwards

When asked about Kailer Yamamoto, the GM said he wasn’t sure if Yamo would be ready by February 12, but if he is, he’s got work to do and contracts to move. He noted he’d be reaching out to teams to see if anyone is interested in taking a forward off his hands. He wasn’t sure a trade was in the cards.

Holland said that there’s no realistic way to run with 13 or 14 forwards this season. Noting that he’s paying $82.5 million for 21 players, he said, “When we get healthy, we’re only carrying 12 forwards. If I’ve got any NHL forwards that somebody else wants, they’re taking them off of waivers.”

He noted he’s not comfortable with his depth, but he can’t have the depth he wants on the Oilers. The best he can do is have depth in Bakersfield.