Connor McDavid’s Career Assist Total Puts Him in Exclusive Company

On Monday night, Connor McDavid made history by notching his 100th assist of the season. His hunt to join Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr has been well documented. Looking at his career stats reveals something that might be even more impressive: he has 647 assists in 644 career games. You do not have to be a mathematician to realize that there is more than one assist and one point per game. In other words, McDavid could have never scored a goal in his nine-year career, and he would still be a point-per-game player. That is astounding. His 100 assists are impressive, but this statistic puts him in even more rarified company.

McDavid Is the Only Active NHL Player Holding This Title

There are plenty of talented playmakers in the NHL. The assist leaderboard for active players looks like this: Sidney Crosby (1002), Patrick Kane (813), Evgeni Malkin (797), Anze Kopitar (792), Claude Giroux (716), and Alex Ovechkin (697). Not one of these players is a point-per-game player based solely on assists. Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon, the first and second-place leaders in the Art Ross Trophy race this season, have 552 and 556 career assists respectively. These are impressive numbers but not enough to match their 724 and 790 games played.

Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) joins @WayneGretzky (x11), Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr as the only players to register 100 assists in a single season! 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ta3ejTLDWc — NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2024

No, McDavid stands truly alone on this one. What is more, it is not a given that McDavid’s assist total would have caught his games played heading into this season. He had 547 assists in 569 games, an average of .96 assists per game. Eleven games into the 2023-24 season, he only had eight assists and 10 points—a far cry from the pace we expect from him. In fact, McDavid’s point production looked funky for a significant portion of this season. He acknowledged that he did not even know about the possibility of hitting 100 assists because of how finicky his scoring had been.

I had that weird stretch where I didn’t score any goals but I had a bunch of assists. That was kind of when I was made aware of it. It is not something you set out to do or whatever, it was just a product of playing with some really good players, playing on a good team and putting in a lot of hard work. Connor McDavid

McDavid is referring to a 10-game goal drought between Feb. 9-26, a period in which he tallied 23 assists. That stretch generated unstoppable momentum for him. Before Feb. 9, he had 47 assists in 44 games played, bringing his career totals to 594 assists in 613 games. After those 10 games, he had 617 assists in 623 games. Indeed, he edged closer but still was not quite there. Since Feb. 28, however, he has notched 30 more assists in 21 games, moving his career totals to 647 in 644.

Despite ups and downs, Connor McDavid’s point production this season remains unparalleled. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a season that boasts one of the tightest Hart Trophy races in recent memory, McDavid continues to separate himself from his peers’ incredible accomplishments. Auston Matthews is looking for his 70th goal of the season. Kucherov also will try to reach 100 assists when the Tampa Bay Lightning close the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. MacKinnon is chasing Kucherov for the Art Ross Trophy. Crosby continues to excel despite his age. If, however, you zoom out from this season alone, McDavid is establishing himself as one of the greatest offensive talents in NHL history, and his assist total testifies to that.

McDavid Stands with Gretzky and Lemieux

If you do not agree, perhaps Gretzky and Lemieux can convince you. McDavid joined these two and Orr with his 100th assist this season. His point-per-game assist production leaves Orr behind to stand exclusively with Gretzky and Lemieux. These two players are the only skaters in NHL history who have more assists than games played. Ron Francis did not do it (1,249 assists in 1,732 games played). Neither Mark Messier (1,193 in 1,756) nor Ray Borque (1,169 in 1,612) or Jaromir Jagr (1,155 in 1,733) accomplished it. Those are the top five assist leaders in NHL history.

Every year, McDavid improves. Last season, he potted 64 goals and won the Rocket Richard Trophy. This season he reached 100 assists. Perhaps next season he will combine both to reach the 200-point mark. That is a stretch, but the point is, that his offensive production continues to baffle. He could maintain his point-per-game assist pace for the remainder of his career to solidify his name next to Gretzky and Lemieux. It will be difficult, but McDavid is the one player who could do it.