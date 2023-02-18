Oilers’ Takeaways After Blowing 3-Goal Lead in Loss to Rangers

In a season filled with them, the Edmonton Oilers had their biggest collapse yet on Friday (Feb. 17) at Rogers Place, where they fell 5-4 to the New York Rangers in a game decided by shootout.

Edmonton jumped in front 4-1 after Tyson Barrie, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan all scored in the opening 20 minutes, only to see the lead evaporate as the Rangers scored three unanswered goals over the final two periods to force overtime. New York outshot the home team 10-2 in the final 20 minutes and got the tying goal on the power play from Mika Zibanejad at 13:10 of the third.

The Oilers struck twice early with the man advantage, but the league’s best power play (which has produced 62 goals at a success rate of 31.5 percent, both first in the NHL) failed to convert an opportunity in overtime. Edmonton goalie Jack Campbell gave up four goals and lost for a second consecutive game, although the Oilers maintained a streak of picking up at least a point in the netminder’s last 11 starts (9-0-2 in that span). Campbell was also between the pipes for Edmonton’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Place on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

NHL points leader Connor McDavid picked up two assists, giving the Oilers’ captain 101 points in 2022-23, the sixth season of his career eclipsing the 100-point mark,

The result left Edmonton without a win in its last three games and raised more questions about two particularly troubling issues in Oil Country: The Oilers’ propensity for blowing leads and their struggles after 60 minutes. Here are the takeaways following Edmonton’s 56th game of 2022-23.

Turnabout is Fair Play for Rangers

The Oilers, who held leads of 3-0 and 4-1, lost for the first time this season in a game that they led by at least three goals. They have also won once this season in a game that they trailed by at least three goals.

Ironically, that victory came against the Rangers, at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26, 2022. Edmonton trailed 3-0 through 40 minutes, before scoring four times in the third period, including Draisaitl’s winning goal with just 2:02 remaining, to steal victory from the Blueshirts.

Oilers Set Dubious Record

Friday marked the fifth time this season that the Oilers lost a home game that they led after two periods. That’s the most in franchise history, breaking a tie with 2009-10, when the Oilers suffered four defeats at Rexall Place after taking a lead into the third period.

To put this into context, the Oilers only lost four times at home when leading after 40 minutes over the past four seasons (2018-19 to 2021-22) combined. Of those record-setting five losses, four have come after regulation time, when the team has struggled recently despite having the game’s most brilliant scorers in their lineup.

Overtime Hasn’t Been a Good Time in Edmonton

The Oilers are now 2-7 in 2022-23 in games that have gone to overtime, with seven consecutive losses after winning the first two. Four of those games have required a shootout, in which Edmonton is 0-4.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Considering they can roll out a shift that is two-thirds comprised of the NHL’s last three Art Ross Trophy winners (Draisaitl and McDavid), it’s perplexing that the Oilers are not scoring more in 3-on-3.

Granted, with the playoffs featuring 5-on-5 overtime, Edmonton’s 3-on-3 performance perhaps shouldn’t cause much concern. The thing is, the Oilers still have to get to the postseason.

Two Goal Lead is Not Enough for Oilers

What unquestionably is cause for concern is Edmonton’s inability to protect the lead, especially leads that should be easy to protect. Like, for example, being in front by two goals on home ice.

After falling to the Rangers, the Oilers have now lost an inconceivable six times at Rogers Place this season in a game that they have at some point led by two or more goals. That includes losses to the New Jersey Devils (4-3, after leading 3-1), St. Louis Blues (4-3 in a shootout, after leading 3-1), Vancouver Canucks (5-2, after leading 2-0), Seattle Kraken (5-2, after leading 2-0), and Colorado Avalanche (3-2 in overtime, after leading 2-0).

Speaking of those Avs, the defending Stanley Cup champs are next on the schedule for the Oilers. Edmonton will face off against Colorado at Ball Arena on Sunday (Feb. 19) in the second meeting of the season of last season’s Western Conference final opponents.