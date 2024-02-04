Penguins’ Mid-Season Top 15 Prospect Rankings

With the 2023-24 regular season of the NHL reaching its mid-way point and the All-Star Game commencing this weekend, the Pittsburgh Penguins had Sidney Crosby represent the team once again. But who could represent the organization in the future? While the Penguins have one of the league’s most bare farm systems, they have a few prospects that could make a difference for them down the road. How do these prospects rank in the organization’s system?

Honorable Mentions

Jonathan Gruden : After being acquired by the Penguins from the Ottawa Senators in 2020 for Matt Murray, Gruden has not been able to find himself a full-time spot within the Penguins lineup and has spent most of his time in the American Hockey League (AHL), but still has the skillset to hopefully make his way to the NHL and become a contributor for the Penguins.

: After being acquired by the Penguins from the Ottawa Senators in 2020 for Matt Murray, Gruden has not been able to find himself a full-time spot within the Penguins lineup and has spent most of his time in the American Hockey League (AHL), but still has the skillset to hopefully make his way to the NHL and become a contributor for the Penguins. Nolan Collins : After being drafted by the organization in 2022, Collins has looked strong offensively this season for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and has the tools to find himself in the top 15 if he can continue to develop a stronger defensive game as a defenseman to go along with his strong offensive skill set.

: After being drafted by the organization in 2022, Collins has looked strong offensively this season for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and has the tools to find himself in the top 15 if he can continue to develop a stronger defensive game as a defenseman to go along with his strong offensive skill set. Cooper Foster: A sixth-round pick by the Penguins in last year’s draft, Foster has shown off a strong offensive game for the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL once again this season and continues to showcase his all-around playmaking ability, headlined by his strong passing skills.

#15: D Emil Pieniniemi – 2023 3rd Round, 91st Overall

2023-24 Stats: 29 Games Played (GP) – 1 Goal (G) – 4 Assists (A) – 5 Points (PTS), Karpat (Liiga)

The Finnish-born Emil Pieniemi has all the tools physically to become a big-time presence from the back end as he sits at 6-foot-2, but does need to add some muscle and weight to his frame as he is listed at 176 pounds. Even with being on the smaller side for his height, he has not let that slow him down from being physical as he is more than willing to throw his weight around on the ice. He can play a clean game physically as well, as he has only tallied eight penalty minutes thus far in his 29 games this season.

His numbers may not jump off the screen, but he has been touted more for his solid and steady defensive play as he is more of a defensively-minded player who can shut down opponents in his zone. He can log a ton of ice time as well. If he can develop a more complete all-around game with some added offense, Pieniniemi could find himself moving up the rankings and making a move to North American professional hockey in the coming years.

#14: D Thimo Nickl- 2020 4th Round, 104th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 40 GP – 2 G – 13 A – 15 PTS, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

Originally picked by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 Draft, Thimo Nickl was traded to the Penguins in March 2023. The 22-year-old Austrian made his way to North America this season and has been with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. His offensive game has taken a big step this season after not being known as much of an offensive defenseman. So far in 40 games with the Nailers, he has recorded 15 points on a pair of goals and 13 assists.

Thimo Nickl of the Drummondville Voltigeurs (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Where Nickl’s play shines is defensively where he is a very confident player and has, like Pieniniemi, shown a willingness to use his big body to his advantage physically (6-foot-3). His length comes in handy defensively with a longer reach to keep himself in a better position to make plays on opponents. He does have a bigger frame than Pieniniemi sitting at 196 pounds, but he also has an added mean streak to his game that has gotten him in the penalty box a bit this season, having totaled 36 penalty minutes so far.

The development of Nickl will be one for fans to keep an eye on as the season progresses and if he can continue building his offensive game, he could be a prospect that can make a jump to the AHL sooner rather than later.

#13: C/RW Lukas Svejkovsky – 2020 4th Round, 108th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 27 GP – 15 G – 20 A – 35 PTS, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

4 GP – 0 PTS, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

After being drafted in 2020, Lukas Svejkovsky spent two more seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) before making his jump to professional hockey with the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL last season. While he had success in the QMJHL with his skillset, his biggest downfall to his game translating to the AHL was his size (5-foot-11). In the 47 games he played in the AHL last season, he tallied 15 points and has spent the majority of his time this season in the ECHL.

The upside to Svejkovsky’s game is the smooth skating he possesses and his strong hockey IQ which has made it possible for him to get out of tough spots as a smaller player. His projection as of now would be a top-six forward in the AHL, but with the drive and motor he possesses, he could surprise many with how he develops.

#12: LW/RW Mikhail Ilyin – 2023 5th Round, 142nd Overall

2023-24 Stats: 54 GP – 9 G – 15 A – 24 PTS, Severstal Cherepovets (KHL)

After being drafted in the fifth round of last year’s draft, 18-year-old Mikhail Ilyin made his full-time jump to the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL) from junior hockey this season. His jump has been solid so far as he has showcased his strong-minded game which is spearheaded by his willingness to use his body to protect the puck from opponents in the offensive zone to make plays more often instead of forcing them. This has led to him reducing the amount of turnovers and bad plays that he makes in the offensive zone. To go along with using his body with the puck, he uses it to get to the dirty areas of the ice and works his way to the front of the net to get to loose pucks and rebounds.

Defensively, he is a sound player as well but could use some work and development. If he can build upon the strong start to his professional career and develop with being only 18, he could very easily become an important and impactful prospect for the Penguins organization in the coming years.

#11: G Taylor Gauthier – 2022 Free Agent Signee

2023-24 Stats: 26 GP, 14-11-0, 2.39 Goals-Against Average (GAA), .920 Save Percentage (SV%), Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) 4 GP, 1-2-1, 3.87 GAA, .889 SV%, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(AHL)

After going undrafted, the Penguins signed Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier to a free-agent contract and he spent the 2022-23 season split between the ECHL and AHL. This season has seen Gauthier spend most of the season in Wheeling after a handful of games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

His strong athleticism helped him early on in his professional career but he has developed more of a steady and solid game fundamentally to go along with his athleticism. He is a prospect that the Penguins have that can easily find themselves climbing up the rankings with continued development and success.

#10: C Tristan Broz – 2021 2nd Round, 58th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 25 GP – 9 G – 12 A – 21 PTS, University of Denver (NCAA)

The Penguins’ second-round pick from 2021, Tristan Broz is another prospect who possesses a strong hockey IQ and is a player who can create for himself with or without the puck as well as for his teammates. After spending two seasons in college, he has developed his game as he has gained more experience and has become one of the Pioneers’ most consistent players this season after transferring to the University of Denver before last season.

As a second-round pick, Broz has had his development watched more closely than some of the other prospects in the Penguins organization, and if he can continue with the consistent play and development, could turn into a playmaking depth player in the coming years. The finish he has to his 2023-24 season with Denver will be important to his standing with the organization going into next season.

#9: C Zam Plante – 2022 5th Round, 150th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 35 GP – 17 G – 28 A – 45 PTS, Fargo Force (USHL)

After a 2022-23 season that saw Zam Plante fight an injury and then get traded mid-season, the start to the 2023-24 season has been a good one for the 19-year-old from Minnesota. He has displayed a strong two-way game while taking his offensive game to another level this season for the Fargo Force. He has set season-highs already through the first 35 games he has played and is on pace to touch the 70-75 point mark.

Zam Plante pictured with the Chicago Steel, has made a big impact with the Fargo Force since being traded to them last season. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Plante has a knack for finding himself in the mix of things in the offensive zone and is more than willing to shoot the puck, having recorded the second-most shots in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with 135 so far on the season. Where he seemingly does his most damage is on the man advantage, as he ranks in the top-five in power-play assists (fourth) and also has five power-play goals to go along with that as well. His strong offensive-minded play tied in with being healthy will hopefully bode well for his development and eventual advancement through the Penguins organization in the next couple of seasons. He is currently committed to Minnesota-Duluth for the 2024-25 season.

#8: C Jordan Frasca – 2022 Free Agent Signee

2023-24 Stats: 3 GP – 0 PTS, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) 25 GP – 9 G – 15 A – 24 PTS, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

Another free agent signee that the Penguins made in 2022, Jordan Frasca signed with the organization after a strong season in 2021-22 with the Kingston Frontenacs where he put up 42 goals, 45 assists, and 87 total points. His first professional season was seen as an underwhelming one after having lofty expectations placed upon him by the organization and he has since found himself in the ECHL for the majority of this season as well.

Frasca has stayed away from the injury bug this season and has been a productive player for the Nailers while showcasing the strong defensive play that he had been touted for as one of the most sought-after undrafted free agents when he signed with the Penguins. The ceiling for a player of his caliber could very well end up being a middle to bottom-six forward that can add some much-needed depth to the Penguins’ lineup in a few years. He is another prospect who will need to continue on a good trajectory while staying away from injuries to find himself having an impactful future with the team.

#7: G Sergei Murashov – 2022 4th Round, 118th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 6 GP, 3-1-0, 1.84 GAA, .925 SV%, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) 26 GP, 19-4-2, 2.03 GAA, .930 SV%, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Viewed as a long-term project goalie, 19-year-old Sergei Murashov has all of the tools to eventually be an NHL goaltender but comes with some downsides to his game as well. His size will be something to keep an eye on, sitting at 6-foot-1 and only 171 pounds, he will need to bulk up and is on the smaller side for today’s typical goalie. That said, he has shown the ability to take up space in the net and can move in the crease quickly side-to-side to make stops on opponents very well.

While splitting time between the KHL and the Russian Junior League MHL, he has put up solid numbers and will continue to be a prospect that fans and the organization will keep a close eye on. At only 19, Murashov has enough time to still build upon his strengths while also working on the few downfalls that he has to his game as well. If his development works out, he could end up being one of the few Russian prospects that the Penguins have had over the years to become a success story in the NHL, but it may not show for at least another couple of seasons.

#6: D Isaac Belliveau – 2021 5th Round, 154th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 42 GP – 8 G – 17 A – 25 PTS, Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

After spending four seasons in the QMJHL, Isaac Belliveau made his jump to professional hockey this season and has settled in pretty well with the Wheeling Nailers on the back end of the ice. After four seasons in juniors that saw him have some ups and downs, he had an overall productive career for a defenseman.

Isaac Belliveau pictured with Rimouski Oceanic, made the jump to North American professional hockey this season with the Wheeling Nailers. (Iften Redjah – Foliophoto)

He has been touted as a player who has a strong shot from the point and is involved quite a bit in the offensive zone of the ice. This has led to many believing that he could settle into a power play role throughout his career. His physical frame has also been a bright spot for the 21-year-old, sitting at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. Where his game does lack though is his play defensively, where he finds himself in bad spots periodically and his skating needs some improvements if he wants to make the next jump in his advancement. Overall, if he can work on this and continue his offensive development, Belliveau could carve out a bottom-four pairing spot in the Penguins’ lineup in the future.

#5: D Ty Smith – 2018 1st Round, 17th Overall (New Jersey Devils)

2023-24 Stats: 42 GP – 7 G – 22 A – 29 PTS, Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

After being traded to the Penguins in 2022, Ty Smith has been supplanted in the AHL for the majority of his time in the Penguins organization. He did spend parts of two seasons in the league with the New Jersey Devils but struggled defensively which led to his eventual trade for John Marino.

While his defensive game has struggled at the NHL level, his offensive game is what he has been mostly touted and known for, having good vision with the puck and showing good awareness in the offensive zone. This has led many to believe that he could turn himself into a power play guy. His play this season has been solid enough to lead the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team in points but has also found himself on the flip side of the coin defensively possessing a plus/minus of minus-9.

Being 23 years old puts Smith on the verge of leaving the “prospect” stage of his career and the rest of the 2023-24 season will be crucial for him to carve out an impactful future for himself and the Penguins. He does have all of the tools to become a solid NHL defenseman but will need to continue his strong play to hopefully earn another shot in an NHL lineup.

#4: RW/LW Sam Poulin – 2019 1st Round, 21st Overall

2023-24 Stats: 26 GP – 11 G – 7 A – 18 PTS, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

After making his NHL debut last season and playing in four games with the Penguins, there were high hopes for Sam Poulin heading into this season. But after starting the year in the AHL, he suffered an injury that kept him out for a while and put a hindrance on any chance he had to make his way back to the NHL. Much like Smith, the clock is ticking on Poulin as a prospect seeing that he is currently 22 years old.

The potential upside of the 2019 first-round pick has been on display with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since he returned from injury though. He has shown a strong two-way game that has earned him praise from the organization. He has also shown a bit of grit to his game as he has registered 25 penalty minutes in the 26 games he has dressed for this season. The remainder of the season is going to be important for Poulin to make his case for a shot for a full-time spot in the Penguins’ lineup next season with a few roster spots possibly opening up. If he can regain his form from his junior days, he could very easily become a middle six-type forward that adds some depth to the forward grouping the Penguins have.

#3: G Joel Blomqvist – 2020 2nd Round, 52nd Overall

2023-24 Stats: 14-7-3, 2.08 GAA, .922 SV%, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

In his first full season in the AHL, Joel Blomqvist has put on quite the display in the net for the “Baby Pens”. Touted as a goalie who plays a technically sound game in between the pipes, he has helped backstop the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team and has developed quite nicely since being drafted in 2020. Being 22 years old, he is on the right trajectory to possibly take over a spot on the NHL roster very soon if he can continue to play the way he has heading into the All-Star Break, having earned himself a spot in the All-Star Game.

Congratulations to our #AHLAllStar, Joel Blomqvist!!



See you in San Jose! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/N75JoFgMzs — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) January 10, 2024

So far this season, Blomqvist is in the top five in GAA (second), and SV% (third). If his numbers and play continue the way that they have, he could be Tristan Jarry’s backup next season if the organization decides not to bring back Alex Nedelkjkovic, who is on an expiring one-year deal.

#2: D Owen Pickering – 2022 1st Round, 21st Overall

2023-24 Stats: 40 GP – 3 G – 28 A – 31 PTS, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

After being ranked as the 15th-best North American skater heading into the 2022 Draft, the Penguins took Owen Pickering with the 21st pick of the first round and have not been disappointed by his production and development so far. While his goal numbers aren’t jumping off the screen this season, his all-around play from the back end of the ice has been rock solid once again for the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL.

His defensive play is aided by his 6-foot-4 frame, helping him use it to separate opponents from the puck while also using his reach to his advantage. For being as big as he is, his skating skill is a lot better and smoother than many would expect it to be as well. The only downfall to his size is the fact he could use a bit more muscle and weight as he sits at only 185 pounds. Offensively, he has shown a strong willingness to hop into the offensive rushes and his smooth skating helps him jump into rushes through the neutral zone. His playmaking ability has been evident as well; he has 28 assists this season.

With continued development and strong play, Pickering could be a top-four defenseman for the Penguins in the next few seasons.

#1: C Brayden Yager – 2023 1st Round, 14th Overall

2023-24 Stats: 37 GP – 22 G – 34 A – 56 PTS, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Easily the prospect that Penguins fans are the most excited about, the 2023 first-round pick has not disappointed with his play this season in the WHL. After being touted as a big-time offensive producer, Brayden Yager has worked on the one aspect of his game that was seen as a downfall: his defense.

Brayden Yager, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Being the highest-ranked Penguins prospect in the THW Top-100, Yager has been touted up-and-down for his strong offensive hockey IQ that brings both a playmaking and goal-scoring skillset to the table. He had a strong World Junior Championship showing for Team Canada this year as well, finishing second on the team with five points. With the expectations and hopes that have been bestowed upon the 11th-ranked North American skater in the 2023 class, he has not failed to live up to them so far. If his development and play continue, he could very well become a top-line player that the organization may be in desperate need of when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin decide to retire. He could also become a top-tier goal scorer with the strong skillset that he possesses.

The Kids Are the Future

With the uncertainty of the Penguins’ future in the next handful of years, these prospects could very well make an impact on the success and the future of the organization. Whether it be in a Penguins jersey or if they are used to bring in other players, the future is firmly in the hands of a lot of these young players.