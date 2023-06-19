Predators 2022-23 Report Cards: Mikael Granlund

Welcome to the Nashville Predators 2022-23 report card series. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers look back at each Predators player from the past season, break down how their campaign went, and assign a letter grade reflective of their overall performance. This edition will focus on defenseman Mikael Granlund.

Granlund’s Tenure in Nashville Ends

With the 2021-22 season surpassing all expectations, Granlund was one of many players who experienced phenomenal runs with the Predators. Although he didn’t hit career-high numbers like a few of his fellow teammates, he still posted his best point total since arriving in Nashville via trade, with 64 points in 80 games. The 2022-23 season wasn’t as rewarding, however, as Granlund was limited to 58 games due to the trade out of town and, as a result, dropped in production down to 36 points while a member of the team.

What made things more difficult was the number of injuries to other key players, resulting in constant line shuffling and a carousel of new linemates throughout the season. It was an unsurmountable task to ask the Finnish centre to produce chemistry with names he had little experience with, and at times appeared lost on the ice when the puck was on his stick. His second-guessing led to missed opportunities and turnovers, and nearing the trade deadline, it was time to move on from his services.

Granlund’s Trade Benefits Predators

After four seasons in Nashville, two of which he served as an alternate captain, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Granlund in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. Taking no contracts back and retaining no cap meant the Predators cleared up $5 million, which he will make for one more season. The team has three forwards already making at least $8 million per season, and with notable restricted free agents looking for new contracts, shedding some cap was a necessity.

The pick returning to the Predators is a middle-of-the-pack second-round pick that allows newly-appointed general manager Barry Trotz to select at the 46th and 47th spots. In such a deep draft, chock-full of high-end and raw talent, loading up as many picks in the first two rounds is a huge win for the team. It also allows the team to package the two second-round selections in favour of moving up in the draft.

On Granlund’s end, he’ll play one year in Pittsburgh, where he’ll have plenty of opportunity to show his best traits alongside some top-end talent. Whether the Penguins elect to start him at the third-line centre spot behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin or give him a shot on the wing next to one of the two, Granlund is in a great situation to elevate his stock before the end of his current contract.

Final Grade for Mikael Granlund: C-

His efforts in the 2021-22 season likely warranted an A, or a B+ at worst, and his follow-up the year after wasn’t close to as illustrious. While his strong points remain as a great passer and a centre that can pile up assists as the set-up man, he took a step back compared to his contributions one year ago. This isn’t to say all fault is on Granlund, who spent the season as one of the healthiest players in the organization but had to play with several different linemates until his departure.

If Granlund can continue to remain healthy and play with a consistent line in Pittsburgh, one can expect his production to pick up again. The chance of him playing with either Crosby or Malkin in a top-six role could even elevate him to career-high numbers, but a lot will depend on how competitive the Penguins are under the Kyle Dubas regime. The worst-case scenario is he becomes a deadline acquisition for a second consecutive year, but Granlund will hope for a big season as his next contract will weigh heavily on it.