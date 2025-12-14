Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Wild – 12/14/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (19-13-0) at WILD (18-9-5)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lines

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Jeffrey Viel

Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Neither team skated. … Aspirot, a defenseman, and Arvidsson, a forward, were each injured in a 6-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Zach Bogosian — Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

Status report

Hughes, acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, will make his Wild debut. … Brodin, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game and is expected to be out no more than one week, Wild coach John Hynes said.

