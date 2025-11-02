Projected Lineups for Flames vs Flyers – 11/02/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (2-9-2) at FLYERS (6-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Connor Zary

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. … Wolf will start for the second straight day. He allowed three goals on 11 shots before being removed after the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. … Zary will play after being scratched the previous two games. Flames coach Ryan Huska would not disclose which forward would come out of the lineup. … Parekh will play after being scratched the previous two games but Huska would not say which defenseman would come out.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Trevor Zegras — Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Rodrigo Abols — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Aleksei Kolosov

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

Kolosov is expected to make his first start of the season. He made seven saves in relief of Vladar during the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Couturier will be a game-time decision. The forward did not play Saturday after being injured when he was hit by a shot during the first period of a 4-1 win against the Predators on Thursday.

