Projected Lineups for Devils vs Ducks – 11/02/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (9-3-0) at DUCKS (6-3-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk
Timo Meier — Juho Lammikko — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Seamus Casey
Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Status report
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Allen will likely start after Markstrom made 43 saves in a 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Gameday Preview: Closing Out the Road Trip in Anaheim vs. the Ducks
- 3 Takeaways From Devils’ Spirited 4-1 Victory Over the Kings
- Devils’ Luke Hughes Records 100th NHL Point
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Vatrano rotated with Colangelo on the fourth line during practice Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks News & Rumors: John Gibson Returns to Honda Center, Limited-Edition Apparel Launch, and More
- NHL Morning Recap – November 1, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Ducks –10/31/25