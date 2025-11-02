Projected Lineups for Devils vs Ducks – 11/02/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (9-3-0) at DUCKS (6-3-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk

Timo Meier — Juho Lammikko — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Seamus Casey

Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Status report

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Allen will likely start after Markstrom made 43 saves in a 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Vatrano rotated with Colangelo on the fourth line during practice Saturday.

Latest for THW: