Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Sharks – 11/02/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (8-4-0) at SHARKS (4-6-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Austin Watson
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is skating in Detroit, but the forward will not join the team on its road trip.
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund
Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow — Patrick Giles — Ty Dellandrea
Dmitry Orlov — Vincent Iorio
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Ethan Cardwell
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. … Liljegren is still be evaluated after the defenseman left a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said, and could be replaced by Iorio. … Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov made 36 saves Saturday.
