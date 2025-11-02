Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Sharks – 11/02/25

by

The Detroit Red Wings take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (8-4-0) at SHARKS (4-6-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Austin Watson

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot
John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is skating in Detroit, but the forward will not join the team on its road trip.

Latest for THW:

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund
Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow — Patrick Giles — Ty Dellandrea

Dmitry Orlov — Vincent Iorio
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. … Liljegren is still be evaluated after the defenseman left a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said, and could be replaced by Iorio. … Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov made 36 saves Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner