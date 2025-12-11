Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Penguins – 12/11/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (15-11-3) at PENGUINS (14-7-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Owen Beck — Alexandre Texier
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom — Alexandre Carrier
Jacob Fowler
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jake Evans, Arber Xheka, Jakub Dobes
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Fowler, selected by the Canadiens in third round (No. 69) of the 2023 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Evans, a forward, will not play due to personal reasons. He is expected to join the Canadiens for a game at the New York Rangers on Saturday. … Beck was recalled from Laval on Wednesday, along with Engstrom, a defenseman.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens Don’t Need to Rush to Address Issues, Including Goaltending
- Montreal Canadiens’ Top 10 Prospects for December 2025
- Kahkonen Would Provide the Shakeup the Canadiens Need
Penguins projected lineup
Tommy Novak — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Kevin Hayes — Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Danton Heinen — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Jack St. Ivany (foot)
Status report:
Rakell, a forward, participated in a second straight morning skate, but will miss a 20th straight game since having surgery on his left hand Oct. 26.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: McDavid & Crosby Moves, Danault to Canadiens, Tanev Status
- NHL Morning Recap – December 10, 2025
- 4 Potential Trade Targets the Penguins Could Pursue in a Playoff Push