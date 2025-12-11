Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Penguins – 12/11/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (15-11-3) at PENGUINS (14-7-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Owen Beck — Alexandre Texier

Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom — Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jake Evans, Arber Xheka, Jakub Dobes

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Fowler, selected by the Canadiens in third round (No. 69) of the 2023 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Evans, a forward, will not play due to personal reasons. He is expected to join the Canadiens for a game at the New York Rangers on Saturday. … Beck was recalled from Laval on Wednesday, along with Engstrom, a defenseman.

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Kevin Hayes — Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Danton Heinen — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton



Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Jack St. Ivany (foot)

Status report:

Rakell, a forward, participated in a second straight morning skate, but will miss a 20th straight game since having surgery on his left hand Oct. 26.

