Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Red Wings – 11/18/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (9-4-5) at RED WINGS (11-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, KHN/Prime, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Jani Nyman
Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright
Tye Kartye — Freddy Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)
Status report
Daccord was activated off injured reserve and will start after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie
Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. … The Kraken announced that Murray, a goalie, will miss six weeks after he was injured Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.
