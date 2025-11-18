Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Red Wings – 11/18/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Jani Nyman

Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Freddy Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Daccord was activated off injured reserve and will start after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie

Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. … The Kraken announced that Murray, a goalie, will miss six weeks after he was injured Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.

