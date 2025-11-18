Projected Lineups for Devils vs Lightning – 11/18/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (13-4-1) at LIGHTNING (9-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsysuk — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat — Juho Lammikko — Stefan Noesen
Shane Lachance — Luke Glendening — Paul Cotter
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nathan Legare, Colton White, Ethan Edwards
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Cody Glass (upper body)
Status report:
Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brown, Hamilton and Dadonov, a forward, are all game-time decisions and will participate in warmups. … Edwards, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. … Dillon participated in an optional morning skate after he did not practice Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Arseny Gritsyuk Has Been Exactly What the Devils Need
- Simon Nemec Is Emerging as the Devils’ Most Reliable Young Defenseman
- Devils Place Cody Glass on IR, Recall Ethan Edwards From Utica
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Zemgus Girgensons
Gage Goncalves — Dominic James — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Curtis Douglas — Yanni Gourde — Jack Finley
J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Steven Santini
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed)
Status report
Cirelli (upper body) and James (undisclosed) are expected to return from injuries. … Hedman, a defenseman, practiced Monday and is questionable. … Paul, a forward, will not play and is questionable against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 17, 2025
- Canucks Use 5-Goal 3rd Period to Win 6-2 vs. Lightning
- Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Lightning- 11/16/25