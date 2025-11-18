Projected Lineups for Devils vs Lightning – 11/18/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (13-4-1) at LIGHTNING (9-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat — Juho Lammikko — Stefan Noesen

Shane Lachance — Luke Glendening — Paul Cotter

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nathan Legare, Colton White, Ethan Edwards

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Cody Glass (upper body)

Status report:

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brown, Hamilton and Dadonov, a forward, are all game-time decisions and will participate in warmups. … Edwards, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. … Dillon participated in an optional morning skate after he did not practice Monday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Zemgus Girgensons

Gage Goncalves — Dominic James — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Curtis Douglas — Yanni Gourde — Jack Finley

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed)

Status report

Cirelli (upper body) and James (undisclosed) are expected to return from injuries. … Hedman, a defenseman, practiced Monday and is questionable. … Paul, a forward, will not play and is questionable against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

