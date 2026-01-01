Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Islanders – 01/01/26

The Utah Mammoth take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (18-19-3) at ISLANDERS (22-14-4)
3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Vitek Vanecek
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Karel Vejmelka (upper body)
Status report
Vejmelka, a goalie, could return after missing the past two games.
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Jonathan Drouin
Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Sorokin, a goalie, could return after missing the past four games.
