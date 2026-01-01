Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Islanders – 01/01/26

The Utah Mammoth take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (18-19-3) at ISLANDERS (22-14-4)

3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Vitek Vanecek

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Karel Vejmelka (upper body)

Status report

Vejmelka, a goalie, could return after missing the past two games.

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Jonathan Drouin

Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Sorokin, a goalie, could return after missing the past four games.

