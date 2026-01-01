Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Senators – 01/01/26

The Washington Capitals take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (21-14-5) at SENATORS (18-15-5)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Justin Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 22 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Jensen will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Monday.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

