Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Senators – 01/01/26

The Washington Capitals take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (21-14-5) at SENATORS (18-15-5)
1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Justin Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 22 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Jensen will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Monday.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Jensen will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Monday.
