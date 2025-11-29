Projected Lineups for Jets vs Predators – 11/29/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (12-11-0) at PREDATORS (8-12-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Friday; the Jets lost 5-1 at the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators won 4-3 at the Chicago Blackhawks. … Comrie could start after Milic made 30 saves Friday.
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
Annunen could start after Saros made 24 saves Friday. … Marchessault is day to day after the forward did not play against Chicago.
