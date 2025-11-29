Projected Lineups for Jets vs Predators – 11/29/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (12-11-0) at PREDATORS (8-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Friday; the Jets lost 5-1 at the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators won 4-3 at the Chicago Blackhawks. … Comrie could start after Milic made 30 saves Friday.

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Annunen could start after Saros made 24 saves Friday. … Marchessault is day to day after the forward did not play against Chicago.

