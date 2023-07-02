Rangers News & Rumors: Perreault, Wheeler, Quick and More

Gabriel Perreault was selected by the New York Rangers with the 23rd overall pick on June 28 during the 2023 NHL Draft. They also made some free-agent signings, adding Blake Wheeler and Jonathan Quick on July 1. Let’s take a look at the latest changes to the roster and more in the latest edition of Rangers News & Rumors.

Rangers Select Perreault 23rd Overall

Perreault is a right-wing who fulfills a need for the Rangers as they need to increase their depth at the position. While the 2023 first-round pick will not make his NHL debut in the near future, he is a talented player who the franchise was fortunate to select late in the first round of the draft.

New York Rangers President/General Manager Chris Drury (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Hockey Writers’ Brendan Azoff wrote previously that Perreault could be a target for the Rangers with the 23rd overall selection. He mentioned how the young forward has a good hockey IQ, is a talented scorer, and has excellent vision. The Hockey Writers’ Director of Prospect Coverage, Logan Horn, gave the team an A+ for their selection of the right wing. He wrote the clubs that decided to pass on him were wary of adding the 18-year-old due to his lack of agility and thin build.

John Lilley, the Rangers’ director of player personnel and amateur scouting, said the following about Perreault’s latest season with the United States National Team Development Program: “He had an amazing year. There were games we were at where he was the guy driving the line (of him, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard). I think his game improved away from the puck as well. I think he’s an elite hockey-sense guy. He thinks the game one step ahead. He’s got a great stick, great vision, good shot” (from ‘Rangers select winger Gabriel Perreault with No. 23 pick in NHL draft,’ New York Post, 6/28/23).

Perrault will play for Boston College in the 2023-24 season. According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the 18-year-old would like to make it to the NHL within the next two years. He will need to develop his game further but has the offensive talent to make an impact once he gets to the NHL.

Free Agent Signings, Lafreniere Staying Put, 2023-24 Schedule

At the start of free agency on July 1, the Rangers made some depth signings. They agreed to one-year deals with Wheeler and Quick. Wheeler, 36, signed a contract for $800,000 and may see playing time throughout multiple lines for the club. They are thin at the right-wing position considering unrestricted free agents Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane are unlikely to re-sign with the organization.

Jonathan Quick, New York Rangers (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Quick, who agreed to a contract with the Rangers worth $825,000, will compete for the backup role behind starting goalie Igor Shesterkin. The veteran netminder did not play for the Vegas Golden Knights during their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff run, which culminated in their first championship.

#NYR lineup update:



Kreider – Zib – Kakko

Panarin – Chytil – Wheeler

Laf – Trocheck – Goodrow

Vesey – Bonino – Pitlick



Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson/Jones – Schneider



Igor

Quick



My new cap projection is $6.925M in available space for Laf & Miller contracts. https://t.co/3Q9SdDbGiv — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) July 1, 2023

At the time of this writing, other additions by the Rangers on the first day of free agency include two-year deals for Alex Belzile and Riley Nash. Furthermore, Connor Mackey, Nikolas Brouillard, Nick Bonino, Tyler Pitlick, and Erik Gustafsson have all agreed to contracts with the franchise for one year. Bonino may be their new fourth-line center according to the Rangers reporter for The Journal News, Vince Mercogliano; while Pitlick could compete for the right-wing position on the fourth line previously held by free agent Tyler Motte.

GM Drury Says Rangers Will Not Trade Lafreniere

Rangers president/general manager Chris Drury said that restricted free agent Alexis Lafreniere will not be traded according to a tweet from Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller will likely be each offered two-year bridge deals, similar to what Kaapo Kakko agreed to in July 2022.

The Rangers are NOT trading Alexei Lafreniere, per Chris Drury, who said he has not talked to any GM about Lafreniere. They want to re-sign him and K'Andre Miller. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 1, 2023 Lafreniere had 16 goals and 23 assists in 81 contests during the 2022-23 regular season but had zero points in seven games during the 2023 Playoffs. He will be playing for his third head coach, Peter Laviolette, in only his fourth NHL season. The former first-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft will remain in the Rangers’ bottom six playing at the left-wing position due to the presence of veteran forwards Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider.

2023-24 Schedule Announced

In addition to their contest at MetLife Stadium against the New York Islanders on Feb. 18, 2024, the Rangers will begin their regular season on Oct. 12 against the Buffalo Sabres. Their home opener will be on Oct. 16 versus the Arizona Coyotes.

The Rangers’ first game against the New Jersey Devils will be on Nov. 18 at Prudential Center. The Devils eliminated New York in the first round of the 2023 Playoffs, so this contest will be anticipated by fans of both teams. New York’s final game of the 2023-24 regular season will be on April 15 against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers have begun to make changes to their roster in preparation for the 2023-24 regular season. New York does not have a lot of cap space to work with, which is why they have made depth signings headlined by Wheeler and Quick. Laviolette will be the new head coach of a club that will not be much different than the one that competed in the 2023 Playoffs.