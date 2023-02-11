How Will the Tarasenko Trade Impact the Eastern Conference?

The New York Rangers made a blockbuster trade, acquiring St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola for forward Sammy Blais, defensive prospect Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

This trade is a game-changer for not only the Rangers but also for the rest of the Eastern Conference. Tarasenko will be paired with fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and superstar center Mika Zibanejad as the Rangers look to make a push for their fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history. But the question of what’s in store for the rest of the East remains, as well as the price for any big fish in the trade deadline pool.

The Rangers Acquire a Pure Goal Scorer

Tarasenko is exactly what the Rangers needed. They have been missing a consistent scoring punch that they got from Chris Kreider last season. While Kreider has been having a solid season with 33 points in 48 games (21 goals and 12 assists), he has not been the consistent goal-scorer they will need down the stretch. However, now that Tarasenko is in the picture, the team’s offensive prowess is almost maximized. Although he is having a down year, with only 10 goals in 38 games, he is a force to be reckoned with when he is healthy.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 27: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his second-period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko never scored less than 30 goals in a season. The best year of his career was in 2016-17, when he played all 82 regular-season games and put up 39 goals and 36 assists. Having him on a line with Zibanejad and Panarin should make every Rangers fan excited for the final stretch.

Will Other Sellers Raise Their Prices?

With the Rangers making such a tremendous splash, their rivals will want to do the same. The New Jersey Devils have been rumored to be interested in Timo Meier for quite some time now. The question about a Meier trade has always been what the San Jose Sharks want in return. Now that the Rangers have made their significant acquisition, the Devils must act swiftly to keep pace with their long-time rival.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Because of this urgency, the Sharks now have all the leverage in a potential Meier trade. He would be a great fit on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, complementing two young and exciting players. The Devils know this. So do the Sharks. New Jersey should be prepared to give up at least a first-round pick, a prospect, and potentially an NHL-ready player. Even though it may seem a lot for a playoff rental, they may have to pull the trigger to overtake the Rangers and make a deep run for the Cup. Expect the Sharks to take full advantage.

What About the Rest of the East?

The trade market, in general, has risen in price substantially thanks to the Tarasenko deal. Teams like the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, and even the Buffalo Sabres are all looking to add the final ingredient to make a run. It will come at a cost, especially for future Hall-of-Fame forward Patrick Kane.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs are one of the teams interested in adding the three-time Stanley Cup champion. His winning experience would be very valuable in breaking Toronto’s 19-season playoff series winless drought. The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to want at least a first-round draft pick and high-end prospects that would ease the transition into their next era of hockey. Would the Maple Leafs be willing to give all of that up for a chance to end their drought? That remains to be seen. It is undoubtedly a very high-risk, high-reward option.

This Trade Deadline Can Change the League’s Future

With many elite players on the market at this year’s deadline, the league’s hierarchy can be set for the next few seasons. Whether a team is rebuilding or in contention, they will not be the same when the March 3, 3 pm deadline is in the rearview mirror.