Red Wings Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Detroit Red Wings1
Final
Buffalo Sabres3

Game Details

Red WingsSabres
Sam Gagner – 1 goalGirgensons, Hinostroza, Peterka – 1 goal each
Mitchell Stephens – 1 assistSkinner, Thompson, Bryson, Miller – 1 assist each
Alex Nedeljkovic- 37 shots, 35 savesCraig Anderson – 19 shots, 18 saves
Next Game

Detroit Red Wings
Thurs., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning

Injury Report/Update

Jakub Vrana (LW)Sept. 24, 2021ShoulderIR
Michael Rasmussen (C)Oct. 2, 2021UndisclosedDay-to-Day

