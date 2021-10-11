Red Wings Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Detroit Red Wings
|1
|Final
|Buffalo Sabres
|3
Game Details
|Red Wings
|Sabres
|Sam Gagner – 1 goal
|Girgensons, Hinostroza, Peterka – 1 goal each
|Mitchell Stephens – 1 assist
|Skinner, Thompson, Bryson, Miller – 1 assist each
|Alex Nedeljkovic- 37 shots, 35 saves
|Craig Anderson – 19 shots, 18 saves
Next Game
|Detroit Red Wings
|Thurs., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning
Injury Report/Update
|Jakub Vrana (LW)
|Sept. 24, 2021
|Shoulder
|IR
|Michael Rasmussen (C)
|Oct. 2, 2021
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-Day
Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.
