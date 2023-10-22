Sabres News & Rumors: Comrie, Skinner & Mittelstadt

The Buffalo Sabres finally put the pedal to the metal and delivered a convincing win against the New York Islanders by a score of 3-1. The Sabres were led by the scoring of Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson, and Dylan Cozens. Casey Mittelstadt registered two assists and Eric Comrie made his first start of the season and was impressive.

The Sabres were without goalie Devon Levi and rookie forward Zach Benson, both being sidelined with lower-body injuries. Sabres head coach Don Granato was happy with the team’s performance, suggesting that they finally found how to play up to their identity. For one of the first times this season, the Sabres seemed to have another gear and used their speed to join the offensive rushes.

In this edition of Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll share the significant news about the Buffalo players and how they contributed to the win.

Item One: Devon Levi Was Unable to Play

Sabres goaltender Devon Levi was unavailable for Saturday’s game against the Islanders because of a lower-body injury. Although initial reports indicated that Levi was fine after missing practice on Friday, he was still experiencing soreness that prevented him from participating in the game. The 21-year-old had started all four of the Sabres’ games this season, posting a 1-3-0 record with a .892 save percentage.

In Levi’s place, Comrie was the starting goalie against the Islanders, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen served as the backup.

Item Two: Eric Comrie Has a Strong Game

Comrie delivered a strong performance in his first start of the season against the Islanders. He made 24 saves and came oh-so-close to posting a shutout. There were only a minute and 21 seconds left in the game when a deflected shot by Noah Dobson managed to pinball its way into the net off Sabres defender Connor Clifton.

Eric Comrie, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Will Comrie’s impressive performance earn him another start in Levi’s place? The Sabres have a number of goalie options on their crowded roster. They might decide to give Luukkonen a chance to start in the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Or, if Levi can play, will he once again be in the lineup? Being from Quebec, I’m certain he’d love to have a chance to play his home province’s Habs even if it is on home ice.

Item Three: Jeff Skinner Scores Goal and Adds and Assist

Jeff Skinner played a key role in the Sabres’ 3-1 win by contributing a goal and an assist. He scored an impressive 35 goals last season and found the back of the net late in the second period to put the Sabres in the lead.

Casey Mittelstadt’s playmaking set up Skinner’s goal when he created a turnover along the wall, carried the puck into the slot, and sent a pass to Skinner in the right circle. It was Skinner’s second goal of the season, and he’s now put up three points in his last three games.

Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Skinner has a history of scoring. He’s passed the 30-goal mark in six different seasons during his career, and his play should continue to be a valuable asset for the Sabres. As the 2023-24 season unfolds, it will be interesting to see if he can once again reach the 30-goal milestone. Here’s betting that he will.

Item Four: Casey Mittelstadt Registers Two Assists Against the Islanders

Mittelstadt had a strong game in the Sabres’ 3-1 win, registering two assists. Recently, his playmaking has been really solid. He has collected four points in his last four games, three of which have been assists.

Mittelstadt, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, showed his potential last season by putting up 59 points (with 44 assists in 82 games). His strong play has continued into the 2023-24 season. While Mittelstadt might not significantly contribute to faceoff wins, shot totals, or hits, he helps the team because he can feed the elite scorers among the Sabres’ forward units.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres host the Canadiens on Monday as they finish up their four-game homestand. Last season, the Canadiens won two out of three games against the Sabres, including both meetings in Buffalo.

On the other hand, the Sabres started the season with back-to-back losses against the New York Rangers and New York Islanders but then rebounded to win two out of three games during a four-game home stretch. They will try to even their season’s record against Montreal.