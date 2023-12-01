Sabres News & Rumors: Luukkonen, Thompson & Quinn

After a great game against the New York Rangers a game ago, the same Buffalo Sabres team failed to show up last night against the St. Louis Blues. The result was a 6-4 loss. While the Sabres outshot the Blues by a total of 45-20, Jordan Binnington stopped the Sabres’ onslaught by making an impressive 41 saves. Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs, and Zach Benson each scored a goal and added an assist for the Sabres.

In this edition of Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll briefly take a look at the game but also look more generally and comment on the play of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Despite the tough loss, he’s been holding his team in games for the last few weeks. I’ll also share injury reports on Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn.

Item One: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Strong Play Despite Tough Loss

In a recent 6-4 loss to the Blues, Luukkonen had a challenging night, allowing six goals on 20 shots. However, this was one night in a season that has seen him grow into a solid NHL goalie. This one setback should not overshadow the stellar goaltending performances that have defined Luukkonen’s recent play with the Sabres.

Before the tough outing against the Blues, the 24-year-old netminder had been on a remarkable streak, going 3-1-0 with a .942 save percentage in his previous five appearances. With the demotion of Devon Levi, Luukkonen has shown his ability to become the team’s go-to goalie. On the season, his standout performances trump this recent loss.

He had a particularly noteworthy 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers. In that game, he stopped 25 of 26 shots, displaying his ability in the crease. In his last four games before being lit up by the Blues, Luukkonen had put up an impressive .949 save percentage, solidifying his job in goal for the Sabres.

The good news about Luukkonen’s bad game against the Blues is that he’s likely to bounce back in his next game. Whether he’s been in starting roles or relief appearances (in an earlier game against the Boston Bruins, he relieved to stop all 14 shots he faced), Luukkonen has by and large proved to be reliable between the pipes.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

For the Sabres on the season, Luukkonen’s exceptional goalie play has been one of the keys to the team’s wins. With a season record of 6-4-1, a 2.88 goals-against-average (GAA), and a .905 save percentage, he’s playing a pivotal role in shaping the Sabres’ success. Except for the rare poor game, he’s grown in his confidence and reliability. He gives the team a solid foundation in the crease. Despite the tough loss to the Blues, Luukkonen’s performances suggest that he could be the Sabres’ go-to goalie in the games to come.

Item Two: Tage Thompson’s Recovery Is Positive

Tage Thompson’s recovery from an upper-body injury is showing positive progress. While there’s optimism he might return sooner, Thompson’s status remains week-to-week. The 26-year-old center sustained the injury on Nov. 14. He is not expected to be available in the immediate future.

However, once Thompson begins to practice with the team, a clearer timeline for his return should emerge. The last word is that Thompson’s absence is likely to be less than two months, which is an optimistic outlook for the Sabres.

Item Three: Jack Quinn Looking to Return in January

Jack Quinn is recovering from an Achilles injury. The most recent word is that he’s making progress in his rehabilitation. He underwent surgery in June, but he should be ready to return to play around the beginning of January. He had already started to skate in mid-November, but it seems he will need a bit more time before making a full comeback.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately for the Sabres, the 22-year-old’s recovery timeline has extended past the initial 4-6 month estimate given after his surgery. Despite the prolonged rehabilitation period, Quinn’s return in January would be a positive outlook for the team. The team misses him.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

In last night’s game, the Sabres had trouble converting their 45 shots into actual goals. Head coach Don Granato noted his team’s chances and wanted them to look forward as a way to maintain their optimism despite the tough loss.

On Saturday night, the Sabres end their four-game road trip with a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The team simply needs to recover from its self-inflicted mistakes. When the Sabres return to Buffalo, it will end a stretch of seven out of eight games on the road.