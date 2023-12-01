3 Takeaways from Ducks’ 5-4 Loss to Capitals

Well, let’s hope this losing streak builds character, motivation, and some intestinal fortitude because it’s starting to get ugly. Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals handed the Anaheim Ducks their eighth straight loss last night (Nov. 30). It was yet another close game and the rare high-scoring affair, but the Ducks are coming out on the wrong side of these games, and it has them descending the Western Conference standings in a hurry.

This team fights. They don’t quit. So give them credit. But they take penalties. They commit untimely turnovers. And it’s always a play or two that costs them games. So go the growing pains of a young, rebuilding franchise in the NHL. Let’s look at some positive and negative takeaways from the loss.

Positive: Leo Carlsson is Really Good

Leo Carlsson drew back into the lineup after sitting out in the losses to the Edmonton Oilers (Nov. 26) and Vancouver Canucks (Nov. 28). His play continues to leave us all wondering why he’s not an everyday player at this point. He skates so well, plays with confidence, and makes his linemates better and more dangerous.

Last night, centering a line between Troy Terry and Alex Killorn, he finished second among forwards in ice time at 21:26. He pushed the pace with his speed and strong puck handling and facilitation. He looks smooth, comfortable, and confident out there. His assist on the Ducks’ second goal is evidence enough. Carrying the puck along the wall while the Ducks were changing, he decided to take it himself and attack Sonny Milano, who was a forward back playing defense. He weaved through several Capitals players to get to the net, and Brett Leason picked up the rebound and scored. He belongs in the lineup.

Ultimately, what you are looking for is production that results in wins. Frankly, the top line for this team, to this point has not played its role in that equation. But the eye test reveals the painfully obvious sign that Carlsson centering this line gives it the best chance to produce. We’ll see at which point this season general manager Pat Verbeek transitions Carlsson’s player development plan to that stage.

Positive: Big Night for Tristan Luneau

Speaking of rookies, Tristan Luneau had a night to remember in the losing effort. Less than two minutes into the game and not 30 seconds after the Capitals scored, Luneau scored his first career goal. An errant pass by the Capitals found its way onto Luneau’s stick in the high slot, who fired it on net, picked up his own rebound, and fired it again to beat Darcy Kuemper.

Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques (Dominic Charette/Gatineau Olympiques)

Luneau got involved late in the game, and the Ducks made it interesting in the third period. He picked up an assist in the last-minute scramble that brought it to a one-goal game. Him being on the ice in the final minute speaks volumes, about his play and head coach Greg Cronin’s confidence in the young player. He is one of many defensive prospects with elite offensive upside, and the Ducks need that right now. Playing him in the game in that situation made sense. Luneau finished the game third among Ducks defenseman in ice-time with 19:08.

Negative: This Team is Not Gelling for a Complete 60 Minutes Right Now

This Ducks team is in such a better place than it was last year. But for different reasons, on many nights this season, they just aren’t getting it done. To some degree, that was to be expected. They are talented but young and inexperienced. They are not supposed to have all the answers right now.

Some nights, it’s untimely turnovers. Other nights, it’s penalty trouble and lack of discipline. And, unfortunately, a lot of the time, key players are not showing up and producing when they are called upon. They are in a lot of these games, but they’re making one or two more mistakes than their opposition, and it’s costing them points. It’s as simple as that. Something has to give because merely being in games is not going to cut it.

Where Does It End?

At this point, the Ducks just need a win. It can be ugly. It can be a 1-0 game. Or a 6-5 game filled with sloppy play. Their season, which had a promising look to it merely three weeks ago, is going nowhere fast. Moreover, with back-to-back meetings with the Colorado Avalanche on the docket, one must wonder when that win will come because the Avalanche are fast, skilled, powerful, and deep.

The Ducks are mired in a stretch of play that can ruin any confidence a young team like this has left at the moment. Before the season, we said that one of the keys moving forward would be the locker room leadership of some of the veterans when the team finds itself in situations like this. In these moments, you look to guys like Cam Fowler, Jakob Silfverberg, and Alex Killorn. Veterans who have played through the highs and the lows. Can they, in concert with Greg Cronin, keep the confidence and morale of this team afloat long enough to get back on track? We should find out soon enough.

The Ducks face the first of back-to-back games against the Avalanche on Saturday, 7 PM Pacific Time, at Honda Center.