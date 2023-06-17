Senators’ 2023 Offseason Free Agent Targets: Calgary Flames

The Ottawa Senators underwent a significant transformation last summer, bolstering their roster with the additions of Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat. These high-profile acquisitions were expected to elevate the team’s performance and propel them towards playoff contention. While the Canadian Tire Centre squad took a step forward, their journey to the postseason remains incomplete.

Giroux’s impact was felt immediately, but questions loom regarding DeBrincat’s future, who is headed for restricted free agency after his first season with the club. With general manager Pierre Dorion filing for salary arbitration, uncertainty surrounds the 25-year-old’s commitment to the franchise. Will he put pen to paper on an extension or is he destined for a trade away from Ottawa?

Elsewhere, the Calgary Flames endured a frustrating campaign, failing to secure a playoff berth despite overhauling their roster last summer. The organization lost Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk to new opportunities, replacing them with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. In the aftermath of a failed season, the franchise also moved on from head coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Brad Treliving.

As the offseason unfolds, the Senators and Flames find themselves at a critical juncture. They must navigate unrestricted free agency and assemble rosters capable of achieving their playoff ambitions. With that, let’s delve into a trio of free agent targets for Ottawa.

Troy Stecher, a seasoned defenseman who split his time between the Arizona Coyotes and Flames last season, is a player the Senators should target as they aim to improve the right side of their defence.

Despite playing in a limited role, Stecher showcased his ability to contribute offensively, tallying 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 61 games last season. While his numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, it is important to consider the circumstances under which he achieved these results.

Troy Stecher, Calgary Flames (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Stecher’s versatility and adaptability to different systems make him a valuable asset, as he has proven his ability to contribute in various situations. Moreover, the Canadian’s previous contract, a one-year deal worth $1.25 million, makes him an attractive option the Senators, who need to make the most of their cap space while improving their roster.

At 29 years old, Stecher brings a combination of experience and potential, making him a stable presence on the blue line. Ottawa has a pressing need to solidify their right side and the former University of North Dakota defenceman’s presence would address that concern.

His skill set as a smart puck-mover allows him to make quick decisions and effectively contribute to the team’s transition game. Whether it’s joining the rush or making crisp breakout passes, Stecher’s offensive instincts would be a valuable addition to the Senators’ defensive core. Ottawa would benefit from his defensive awareness and ability to read the game, ensuring stability on the back end and potentially boosting the team’s efficiency at 5-on-4.

Nick Ritchie: A Possible Middle-Six Addition for the Senators

Nick Ritchie, the 6-foot-3 left winger who spent last season split between the Flames and Coyotes, could be a solid middle-six addition for the Senators. With 72 appearances under his belt in 2022-23, the Canadian contributed 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists).

At 27 years old, Ritchie offers a combination of experience and physicality. His size and strength make him a formidable presence on the ice, allowing him to create space for his teammates. As a former 10th-overall pick, he possesses the skill and potential to be a reliable threat from the middle six.

Nick Ritchie, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

One of the factors that make Ritchie an attractive option for the Senators is his affordability. His current contract, which pays him $2.5 million per season for two years, falls within a reasonable range for a player of his talent. Ottawa, a team conscious of their financial situation, would benefit from his physicality at a reasonable price.

Considering his age, size, scoring ability, and affordability, Ritchie would be a viable addition for the Senators. Should he be available on a similar contract to his current deal, his presence would provide valuable depth and enhance the team’s offensive capabilities.

Michael Stone Could Offer Defensive Depth and Stability for the Senators

Michael Stone, a 6-foot-3, right-handed defenseman, could provide the Senators with valuable depth on the blue line. Despite playing a sheltered role, Stone managed to contribute offensively, recording 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 48 games last season.

Stone is a highly affordable option for Ottawa. Having been on a league minimum salary for the past four seasons, he presents a cost-effective option for the Senators as they navigate the final years of salary cap stagnation. As a depth defenseman, the 33-year-old is a reliable right-handed option.

Michael Stone, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While not a flashy name, Stone’s consistent play, affordability, and ability to fill a depth role could make him a valuable asset for the Senators. With his defensive reliability and occasional offensive contributions, he can provide stability and flexibility to the team’s defensive corps.

Looking Ahead for the Senators

The Senators have a range of intriguing unrestricted free agent options to consider as they seek to strengthen their roster. Stetcher stands out as a smart puck-moving defenseman who can enhance the right side of their defence. Ritchie offers some scoring ability and physicality at an affordable price, making him an attractive middle-six addition. Stone could bring defensive depth and stability, making him a valuable option for Ottawa.

Forwards Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic are also on expiring deals in Calgary. Lewis brings defensive acumen and penalty-killing prowess, while Lucic provides a physical presence and leadership.

Ultimately, the Senators and Flames find themselves at critical junctures this offseason, aiming to improve their respective rosters. The unrestricted free agency period presents an opportunity for these teams to address their needs, whether it be solidifying the defence, adding scoring depth, or infusing experience and leadership. The decisions made in the coming weeks will undoubtedly shape the future fortunes of these organizations as they strive to compete for playoff positions next term.