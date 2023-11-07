Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes From Rangers & Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires are limping their way into the second month of the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. A tough weekend to start November saw more bumps and bruises, but the team still has plenty to be optimistic about.

Coming into this past weekend, the Spitfires’ biggest issue was inconsistency. On some nights, their offence sputtered, while other nights saw their defence in a scramble. The result was entering November in last place in the Western Conference. Every time they thought they turned the corner, something else rose to the surface. Last weekend, another issue came up as injuries crept in. However, they refuse to let those dampen their effort. Here are three takeaways from a tough three-game weekend.

3 Takeaways From Rangers and Greyhounds

Weekend Results:

Thurs., Nov. 2 – 4-3 win v. Kitchener Rangers

Sat., Nov. 4 – 3-2 loss @ Soo Greyhounds

Sun., Nov. 5 – 5-2 loss @ Soo Greyhounds

Current Record: 4-10-1-0

3. Bowler Signing Depth Was Crucial

Last season, the Spitfires dealt with several key injuries throughout the season. While it didn’t prevent them from winning the Western Conference regular season title, they were forced to play some games with just 10 or 11 forwards. This season, the club is starting to see the injuries pile up again. However, general manager Bill Bowler has come prepared.

Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler. (Dave Jewell/THW)

The team saw a couple of players out during the preseason but seemed to finally have a full roster… until last week. First, forward Jack Nesbitt was off to the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, leaving a gap up front. Then, forward Liam Greentree was hurt in practice and scratched for the weekend. On Thursday, defenceman Rodwin Dionicio (Anaheim Ducks) hit the boards awkwardly and was out for the remainder of the weekend. Next, on Saturday night against the Greyhounds, forward Ryan Abraham got hurt again (missed most of last season) and was scratched on Sunday. On top of that, defenceman Josef Eichler was given a five-minute match penalty late on Saturday for a Slewfoot, which resulted in a two-game suspension.

This is why it was important when Bowler signed multiple draft picks over the summer. Nobody wants to re-live the lineup issues last season. Rookie defencemen Adrian Manzo (2023 OHL fifth-round pick), Michael Lavigne (2023 OHL sixth-round pick), and Evan Hjelholt (2023 OHL Under-18 first-round pick) all saw action on the weekend, as did players like forwards Ryan Struthers and Alec Stewart, who have been scratched on occasion.

Nobody expects the depth players to put up multi-point games or shut every team down. However, just having the ability to use these players as needed is something the Spitfires didn’t really have last season. It’s a step in the right direction.

2. Michelone, Costanzo Provide Stability in Goal

With so many players out of the Spitfires’ lineup, they relied on goaltenders Joey Costanzo, 18, and Ian Michelone, 19, to really step up. While neither came into the weekend with great numbers, they showed their true colours and gave a vote of confidence to the crease.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Ian Michelone. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Costanzo entered the weekend with a 2-6 record, a goals-against average (GAA) of 5.30, and an .817 save percentage (SV%). Michelone wasn’t far behind, going 1-2-1 through six games with a 5.70 GAA and .841 SV%. However, despite the stats, the goaltenders were more the product of the team than the issue with the team. This weekend, they showed they can get the job done when the chips are down.

Costanzo started both Thursday and Saturday night. In total, he allowed six goals on 70 shots, including just three on 41 shots on Saturday, earning the first star honours despite the loss. Michelone got the nod on Sunday and allowed three goals on 43 shots, taking the second star in a 5-2 loss (two empty net goals). With a depleted lineup, the team relies on goaltending to make the big saves, and they did that.

The trick is to continue that moving forward. The Spitfires have another three-game weekend coming up with the London Knights at home on Thursday, then a home-and-home with the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday and Sunday. Injuries and suspensions will happen, but knowing your goaltenders have your back is a huge boost of confidence for the group.

1. Toms Can Help Spitfires’ Defence

The Spitfires knew that their defence would be raw this season. After losing four veterans to trade or graduation before the opener, they had an inexperienced core where four of the seven defencemen had combined for fewer than 10 OHL games played. It led to a league-worst goals-against through 12 games.

Bowler had to do something and he went to the Greyhounds last Monday, bringing in veteran defenceman Connor Toms. The 19-year-old has over 100 games under his belt and, after Thursday’s game, said he’s looking forward to helping them.

“I was actually (in Windsor), stayed in a hotel for the night, and practiced with the team the next day,” Toms said. “I knew it was coming … They’re arch rivals but I’m super excited to be here … I’ve been around the league and I definitely bring some stability. (It’s about) limiting their chances and helping out the younger guys.”

Defenceman Connor Toms in his debut for the Windsor #Spitfires. He was acquired earlier this week from the Soo #Greyhounds for a draft pick, bringing over 100 games of #OHL experience with him. pic.twitter.com/uzqrShywMG — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 3, 2023

Head coach Jerrod Smith and the other coaches have a challenge with the young defence. However, he said bringing Toms into the mix creates a steadying influence.

“He was great,” Smith said. “He’s an experienced guy who competes hard. I thought he was really solid tonight for us back there. A steady presence.”

It’s tough for a player to jump into a team without missing a beat. However, Toms said that the Spitfires’ style is similar to the Greyhounds, which created a smooth transition. Combine that with the welcoming of the players and coaches and this looks like it could be a solid addition for Bowler.

Toms trade accidentally comes at the best time. With Dionicio injured and Eichler suspended, the defence would have been even more raw. Now, they have some experience, and with three games this weekend against major conference rivals, that’s a relief.