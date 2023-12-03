3 Takeaways From Flyers’ 4-3 Shootout Win vs. Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated their divisional rival Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 4-3 in a shootout on Dec. 2. The Flyers, who were riding a four-game losing streak to Pittsburgh when on the road, finally got a win in Steel City. What are some takeaways from Philadelphia’s victory?

Foerster Is Getting Looks

21-year-old Tyson Foerster has been a great forward for forechecking purposes but has rarely displayed his elite shot. In essence, that was the whole reason why the Flyers used a first-round pick on him in the 2020 NHL Draft and part of the reason why he is as highly touted as he is today.

Foerster simply hasn’t gotten himself in positions to be able to show his shot, and that’s why it hasn’t been as dynamic of an offensive campaign for him this season as what might have been expected. He finally got an open look on the power play this game, and he gave the Flyers their first lead of the game.

Foerster has never lost the shot but simply has not presented it often this season. The looks haven’t come, but one did for him in this game. He’s still going to take advantage of open looks, which is something that is easier said than done. Many Flyers are unable to do this, but he is one that can do so consistently.

Again, Foerster has been put in a role where he is constantly forechecking. He isn’t getting the puck in open space, and that’s his entire game. When the shooting part of his game is activated, that’s when he is at his deadliest. There is still so much time for him to grow and develop, but he is showing signs of being an elite shooter in the NHL already. As he continues to work to get better at putting himself in situations where he can get the puck in a shooting position with defenders away from him, that’s when he will be at his absolute best. He still has a lot of time, but a turnaround seems to be creeping up. Starting the season with just one goal through 21 games, he now has three in his last two.

Ersson Continuing to Show Starter Potential

Not only has goaltender Sam Ersson proven himself to be a quality backup this season, but he is inching toward starter territory. He is riding a four-game winning streak along with a .922 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.91 goals-against average (GAA) since the start of November. With a win in this game where one of the goals against him was scored by his own defender, a .906 SV% is solid in those circumstances.

Samuel Ersson of the Flyers

Ersson is not just an ordinary backup. Generally, backups are inconsistent and otherwise below average when looking at their seasons as a whole after they are completed. Part of that is due to a lack of opportunity, but some also can’t handle a heavy workload. As for Ersson, he has welcomed being leaned on and has had immense success in his recent stretch as a result.

The great thing about Ersson is that he is likely not just riding a heater. In the past, he has shown that he has the potential to be a starter in the NHL. Still just 24, he has time to prove that. Head coach John Tortorella should continue to get more comfortable with him starting more games, and by that point, he might just be playing anywhere between 20 and 30 games this season and down the line. For a netminder who started just two games in the month of October and allowed 12 combined goals, his comeback has been a great story.

Flyers Exorcise Their Demons

The Flyers exorcised their demons in this game in more ways than one. For starters, they had not beaten the Penguins since the 2021-22 season, getting swept by them last season and having to wait until December for their first matchup with Pittsburgh this season. The rivalry between the two clubs used to be pretty tight, but it hasn’t been as of recent with the Flyers having subpar records in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. Getting the win on the road, the Flyers finally got some revenge.

The Flyers’ win against Pittsburgh goes far beyond their rivalry with the team, however. Entering this contest, the Flyers had a record of 11-1-0 when scoring the first goal and a record of 0-9-2 when allowing the first goal. No game is over after the first goal is scored, but their dedication to having the first goal determine the outcomes of games has been incredible to watch. Finally, the Flyers’ 11-game losing streak when allowing their opponents to get on the board first was ended in this game, with the Flyers not getting their first lead until late in the third period off of Foerster’s goal.

Tyson Foerster of the Flyers

The Penguins scored with just over 20 seconds left in regulation to try and keep the streak alive, but the Flyers held out for a shootout and won. Resilience has been a common trait for the Flyers this season, but it took a while for it to actually pay off. Ironically enough, that’s resilience in and of itself.

On Dec. 4, the Flyers will look to double down on their victory over the Penguins when they face them at Wells Fargo Center back in Philadelphia for a change. The matchup will be the same, only the Flyers are on their own turf this time.