Who Were the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Top Scorers This Season?

In the final game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Auston Matthews fell short of reaching the elusive 70-goal mark. While disappointing, this shouldn’t overshadow his incredible achievement. With the season now over and the playoffs on the way, this post will focus on the rest of the Toronto Maple Leafs roster and their scoring statistics.

The team had many players who contributed beyond Matthews and the elite core. Before the postseason begins, I’d like to review and highlight their impact on the team’s success until now.

A Look at the Maple Leafs Top Five Scorers

As noted, Matthews led the scoring charge. He scored 69 goals and 107 points in 81 games. His lethal scoring ability and strong presence in every offensive situation made him a force all over the ice. For Matthews, it was the best offensive season of his career, beating his 106 points from the 2021-22 season.

Following closely behind Matthews, William Nylander also put up the best offensive season of his career. In 2022-23, he set a career-high of 87 points (40 goals and 47 assists). This season, he beat that total by 11 points. He matched his 40 goals but added a career-high 58 assists (for 98 points). While he didn’t hit the century mark, his playmaking skills and contributions to special teams were key to the Maple Leafs’ offence.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sadly, Mitch Marner was injured for a long stretch near the end of the campaign. Yet, he played a crucial role in his team’s offence, netting 26 goals and leading the team with 59 assists. He ended his season with 85 points in 69 games. Marner’s incredible on-ice vision and ability to create scoring chances were instrumental in driving the Maple Leafs’ offence.

Meanwhile, John Tavares experienced a mid-season dip in production. Yet, he ended the season well by scoring five goals over his last four games. Tavares provided valuable leadership and offence all season, scoring 29 goals and 36 assists (for 65 points). At the same time, he excelled in the faceoff circle with a 59.3% success rate.

The team’s fifth-leading scorer was defenseman Morgan Rielly. Rielly’s playmaking ability from the blue line was evident as he registered 51 assists (and scored seven goals) for 58 points in 72 games. His offensive contributions, especially on the power play, helped generate scoring opportunities and bolstered the team’s overall performance.

The team’s top-five scorers, Matthews, Nylander, Marner, Tavares, and Rielly, formed an elite scoring core. Their contributions were instrumental in positioning the team for success and setting high expectations for the playoffs.

Maple Leafs Scorers: Numbers Six Through Ten

Beyond the team’s top-five scorers, the Maple Leafs saw significant contributions from their secondary scorers as well. With a second-half push, Max Domi led the charge among players ranked six through ten. He showed his playmaking abilities, notching nine goals but adding 38 assists for 47 points in 80 games. He averaged only 13:47 minutes of ice time per game, yet he added depth to the forward lines. As the season went on, he provided increased offensive contributions and versatility.

Tyler Bertuzzi also played a key role in the Maple Leafs’ offence, scoring 21 goals and 22 assists (for 43 points) in 80 games. His ability to generate offence and contribute on special teams was vital. Following closely behind, Matthew Knies showed he could perform at the NHL level with a promising rookie campaign. In his first full season, he recorded 15 goals and 20 assists (for 35 points) in 80 games. His development throughout the season gave Maple Leafs fans a glimpse into his potential as a future impact player.

Surprisingly, Jake McCabe made an offensive impact from the blue line. He put up a career-high eight goals and 20 assists (for 28 points) in 73 games. He’s growing into a physical, lay-it-all-on-the-line defenseman who is both defensively reliable and whose offensive contributions have become valuable assets for the team.

Rounding out the top-ten scorers, Nick Robertson had his first-ever healthy season. Although his 200-foot game remains a work in progress, the youngster proved he could score. He has an amazingly accurate shot and put up 14 goals and 13 assists (for 27 points), averaging only 11:23 minutes of ice time in 56 games. Robertson’s season demonstrated his potential as a dynamic forward with scoring ability. Given his never-stop work ethic, he has a good chance to gain more time next season as the team is again reshaped.

This season, perhaps more than previously, has highlighted the Maple Leafs’ depth scoring. Contributions from players like Domi, Bertuzzi, Knies, McCabe, and Robertson played significant roles in the team’s success. Their performances underscored the depth of talent on the roster beyond the top scorers, showcasing the team’s potential heading into the postseason.

The Surprising Entrance of Bobby McMann as an NHL-Ready Player

Although Bobby McMann was not among the Maple Leafs’ top-ten scorers, ranking 12th in team scoring behind TJ Brodie, he’s worth mentioning. McMann was a surprising contributor to the Maple Leafs’ scoring this season. While not even considered for a roster spot early in the season, in mid-February, when the team’s lineup was devasted by injury and illness, he was tapped on the shoulder to fill in. He scored a hat trick in one of the team’s most dominating defensive games against the St. Louis Blues. He never looked back.

Since that game, McMann has made significant contributions with his scoring and defensive game. He’s shown an ability to generate offence and contribute points when given the opportunity. His unexpected scoring success has added depth to the Maple Leafs lineup and provided a valuable spark to the team throughout the season. In 56 games played, McMann scored 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points. He also registered a shooting percentage of 12.7% and won 60.0% of his faceoffs. He’s become a reliable asset for the Maple Leafs in crucial moments.

A Quick Look at Other Maple Leafs Defensemen and Their Scoring

Looking specifically at the team’s blue line, after Rielly and McCabe, Brodie was a scoring surprise. On the season, the veteran defenseman scored only one goal but added 25 assists in 82 games. He also averaged 21:44 of ice time per game and contributed with a plus-17 rating.

After missing multiple games with an injury, Timothy Liljegren added three goals and 20 assists (for 23 points) in 67 games. Liljegren’s had an up-and-down season, yet he is growing as a defenseman and chipping in offensively. He averaged 18:23 of ice time and continued to develop his two-way game.

Finally, Mark Giordano joined the Maple Leafs later in the season and made an impact with three goals and six assists (for nine points) in 46 games. Giordano missed part of the season after his father’s passing. The coaching staff also seemed to practice load management with the oldest player in the NHL this season. Finally, Simon Benoit showed up, won a full-time job and new contract, and contributed a goal and four assists in 64 games. He’s the consummate stay-at-home, physical defenseman who averaged 17:14 of ice time per game.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs 2023-24 Regular-Season Scoring

The bottom line for the Maple Leafs’ scoring is that the team appears more well-balanced and deeper in its scoring options. While the top players like Matthews, Nylander, and Marner had strong seasons, the emergence of depth scoring (including younger players) has added to the team’s offensive capabilities.

The Maple Leafs might be better equipped for the postseason than in previous years. They now have more scoring opportunities throughout the lineup, which could be crucial in playoff scenarios where depth scoring often plays a significant role. This increased balance should give the team more flexibility and offensive threats heading into the playoffs.