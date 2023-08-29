What Treliving’s Silence on Keefe Reveals About the Maple Leafs

Does it simply take Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving time to make decisions, or is head coach Sheldon Keefe‘s future with the organization uncertain? Despite all the talk about a contract extension this offseason, nothing has happened. What’s the deal on no deal?

After signing a two-year extension in 2021, Keefe has not received a new offer. Might Treliving be evaluating the long-term coaching decisions about the team? If so, why?

After Auston Matthews signed his historic extension, Treliving praised Keefe but emphasized that there would be an ongoing assessment of the coaching situation.

Treliving’s Decision Will Determine Keefe’s Future in Toronto

This season could determine Keefe’s future in Toronto. A deep playoff run might secure his position, but another early exit would likely lead to a coaching change. Treliving expressed confidence in Keefe’s abilities but acknowledged that results matter in the end. Fair enough.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If that means the team will wait and see, that’s OK. But if he is “coaching for his job,” why not just say so? That would be more honest.

In my time watching the team, it seems clear that Keefe has been learning and has grown on the job. He’s getting better, and even a critic would have a tough time arguing that Keefe isn’t doing something right. His impressive 166 wins in 267 games is the highest points percentage in franchise history.

That said, his team’s lack of postseason success weighs heavily on his assessment as a head coach – at least among Leafs Nation. There’s a ton of pressure on him to translate regular-season success into playoff victories. So far, there’s not been enough success.

But, in the wider NHL community, Keefe is seen in a much more positive light. He’s considered a top contender for the 2024 Jack Adams Award. The point is that, much like former GM Kyle Dubas, someone will want him.

In a recent interview, Treliving noted about Keefe: “As far as Sheldon, I really, this process has moved. Here we are now sitting at the end of August and I came in, I think it was the beginning of June, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know and really now working with Sheldon throughout the summer. We’ve spent a lot of time together. We’ve gone obviously to the draft, spending time there through free agency. We talk daily about the team-building process. Putting together his staff that he put through.”

“So I could tell you as we went through that process and I said Sheldon would be coming back. I was really impressed then and I continue to be more impressed each day. So, we’ll continue to work and talk about things on Sheldon’s side and see where that gets to.”

“But I can say that I really enjoyed getting to know and I think he’s a terrific man. I think he’s a terrific coach. So, we’ll see where that goes to and we’ll continue to pick away at things we think we can possibly do to help us.”

As I tried to read between the lines, I didn’t notice any nuances at all. Treliving’s praise for Keefe shows that they’ve developed a positive rapport working together over the summer. He repeatedly mentioned being “impressed” by Keefe’s qualities as both a person and a coach.

There’s no reason to believe that Trelving is suggesting anything other than a growing appreciation for Keefe’s contributions and capabilities. He emphasized their daily discussions about team building and Keefe’s involvement in the staff selection process. They have built a collaborative approach, and Treliving values Keefe’s input and recognizes his role in shaping the team.

There’s No Reason Not to Expect a Contract Extension

While Treliving didn’t confirm a new contract for Keefe, his positive remarks suggest that Keefe’s future with the Maple Leafs remains promising. In fact, it seems like a given. He seems willing to continue working together and exploring ways to improve the team under Keefe’s leadership.

As the Maple Leafs enter a season with high expectations, the focus will be on Keefe’s ability to guide the team to playoff success.

Unless Treliving is being disingenuous, there’s no reason he won’t extend Keefe’s tenure as head coach.

So, What About Keefe’s Extension?

Despite Treliving’s praise for Keefe’s coaching abilities and personal qualities is a positive sign, it doesn’t guarantee an immediate contract extension.

Okay, but what’s the holdup? Does the ultimate decision rest on the team’s performance in the upcoming season, especially in the playoffs? If so, why not say that? There’s no salary cap for coaches or budget considerations. In light of Treliving’s encouraging words, it’s interesting that there’s been no action.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Assuming that Keefe wants to remain head coach (and he might not), if Treliving were to change his mind about extending Keefe’s contract, it would raise concerns about his decision-making and transparency.

There’s no reason to suspect that to be the case. However, after such a comprehensive assessment of the multiple factors related to this decision, what’s left to know?

That there’s been no official announcement regarding Keefe’s contract seems more than curious. My only conclusion is that what is going on tells us more about Treliving as a GM than it does about Keefe as a coach. But I’m still learning what that “more” might be.