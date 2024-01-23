Weird Goal Gives Coyotes’ First Win Against Penguins Since 2017

It started as an even game and ended with the unthinkable. Monday’s contest between the Arizona Coyotes and the Pittsburgh Penguins helped the Coyotes will their way back into a wild-card spot with help from…Evgeni Malkin? Here are the takeaways from last night’s 5-2 win.

Ex-Penguins Shined Bright

Jason Zucker and Nick Bjugstad once wore black and gold but have since found their way to the desert. There was no doubt that both of them wanted to win against their former team.

Zucker scored first off an impressive Logan Cooley pass. His expression said it all as his teammates surrounded him in celebration.

“We’re all proud guys, and we all want to make our mark in this league in some way or another,” Zucker said. “When you move on from a team, whether it’s a trade or signing somewhere else, there’s always a little bit there. For us, it was more about the win and just getting that piece of it, but it’s always fun to beat those guys.”

Zucker also tallied an assist off an Alex Kerfoot goal and was named the first star of the game. Since his suspension, he has been instrumental in the Coyotes’ offense amidst injuries, with five points in his past five games. His intensity and personality are also vital to the young team, especially in the locker room.

Head coach Andre Tourigny knows that Zucker’s presence is important. “I think he has a great impact as of late,” Tourigny said. “We had that discussion. Zach is a forechecker. He’s a guy who’s always on the puck. He brings a lot of intensity, he goes to the net, he goes in the blue paint, gets some scrappy goals, and he’s a good shooter. He needed to kind of adapt because we play a different style than Pittsburgh. We have less shot volume. So, when your guy goes to the net all the time, and they’re not coming, it’s okay. I think he’s found his game now. I think what he brings is intensity and forechecks. He makes our team much better.”

Bjugstad had the fifth goal of the contest off of a great pass from Liam O’Brien and was named the third star of the game. He has been a great center since the Coyotes brought him back in free agency – they traded him last season to the Edmonton Oilers. His play this season should mean he has found a home for the foreseeable future after spending the past five seasons with four different teams.

Valimaki’s Storybook Game

Juuso Valimaki has had a rough season after suffering an injury towards the end of 2023. On his return, he struggled to sustain a spot in the lineup and was a recurring healthy scratch.

Latest News & Highlights

However, on Monday, Valimak made sure to make the most of his opportunity, scoring his first goal of the season in his first game back since Jan. 7. His enthusiastic celebration showed how he felt to be back and score a huge goal for his team.

“I feel pretty good,” Valimaki said. “It’s been too long since the last one. It kind of opened things up for me to be honest.”

Along with his strong defensive play, this is a game Valimaki can build on. Tourigny knows that as well.

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I liked his game,” Tourigny said. “He was really assertive and made some good plays. I really liked the way he was with the discussion we had together about getting his swagger back. He was solid. That goal was really good goal, but I think it was a result of him having no hesitation and jumping in a hole, playing with his read and his instinct and making a really good play.”

Valimaki now has seven points on the season, and he will need to keep playing well if the Coyotes want to beat the three teams that await them on their road trip before the All-Star break.

The Penguins Dagger

Kerfoot’s goal put the Coyotes ahead in the third period but then came the goal that really put them in the driver’s seat and killed any chance of a Penguins comeback. Zucker took a hooking penalty, and the Penguins carried the puck into their zone to regroup for an offensive attack. However, Kris Letang attempted to pass the puck back to Malkin to rush up the ice, but the puck deflected off Malkin’s stick and into the Penguins’ net.

The arena went into a frenzy, while the Penguins couldn’t help but stare up at what just happened as Lawson Crouse was credited for the goal.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen that in a long time,” Zucker said. “I was happy for Krauser to be able to get that one. I think he took it off his head and about three minutes later ended up with a goal.”

Related: Arizona Coyotes’ History at the All-Star Game

Even someone who has been around the game as long as Tourigny had never seen a play like that until Monday night. “I’ve seen it on TV,” Tourigny said. “I know it’s happened before, but I truly did not even see that one. I just saw the result. I will watch it on video.”

The bizarre goal sucked the life out of the Penguins and propelled the Coyotes to a 5-2 win. It was a tough one to give up if you’re the Penguins, but a good one to win if you’re the Coyotes. The Coyotes have now won their past two games, which has put them in the heart of the wild-card chase. They trail the Nashville Predators by two points with two games in hand.

Unfortunately, the three games before the All-Star break will be some of the toughest. The Coyotes will play the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Carolina Hurricanes all on the road.

“Every game counts,” Valimaki said. “Every game has counted all year. I think now you’re kind of starting to realize that. It’s very tight, and we’re right in the mix there. Everybody knows that the break is coming up. We talked about playing hard and making sure we find ways to win before the break and have a good positive feeling going into it, as well.”

It’ll be a tough stretch that will test the young team and provide excellent learning opportunities as they continue their wild-card chase. The Coyotes are now 23-19-3 on the season. Their next game is against the Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 24.