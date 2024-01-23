3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Colton Parayko

The St. Louis Blues are likely to be active as sellers when the 2024 trade deadline rolls around. They probably won’t go into full-on firesale mode, but it’s clear that there are contracts and players to be moved from the current roster.

While it might not be likely at the moment, Blues defenseman Colton Parayko could be on the move before the deadline. The club took calls and discussed trading him last season before the deadline and in the offseason, but no deal was made. With all of that being said, here are three teams that make sense as a destination for Parayko as the deadline gets closer.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are a team that’s been reportedly linked to Parayko, according to the trade watch list from The Fourth Period. There were also connections with Parayko and the Flames last trade deadline, but nothing came of it. Reports suggest that Calgary will look to move Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, and others this trade deadline, so a move for Parayko could signal a roster retool into trying to contend next season. I have no clue what the Blues could get in return for him in a deal with the Flames, but it should be something they consider.

Parayko has had a good season in 2023-24, but his salary cap hit of $6.5 million over the next six seasons is a tough pill to swallow. Even if Calgary isn’t trying to make the playoffs this season, adding Parayko to the blue line could make a lot of sense. With how the few seasons before this season went for him, the Blues should jump at the chance to get a real return from him and it’ll be interesting to see if Calgary is truly interested.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been connected to Parayko in some form or fashion for the past three seasons. A Blues trade with Toronto for Parayko would take a lot of work, so I would be surprised if it happens, but it makes sense if they can make it work for both sides. The Maple Leafs are currently third in the Atlantic Division with a 23-14-8 record for 54 points.

In acquiring Parayko, the Maple Leafs could pair him with either Morgan Rielly or Jake McCabe, which would be great for him. The biggest issue is finding the right package and making the cap work for Toronto. According to CapFriendly, they have zero cap space and over $13 million in long-term injury reserve. They would have to trade TJ Brodie, Max Domi, or Tyler Bertuzzi to get some cap space off the books. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong seems unlikely to retain salary on Parayko’s deal over the next six seasons.

I don’t see this deal happening for numerous reasons, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving made a call to Armstrong. They could very well find themselves standing firm at the trade deadline in his first season at the helm.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets might not want to alter their chemistry too much this season, but they’ve been linked to Parayko in the past. I think the Blues might hesitate to trade him within the division, but a legitimate offer would force them to listen.

The Jets have been the league’s hottest team over the past month and boast a 30-11-4 record, which puts them first in the Central Division. They’re also first in goals against with just 104 goals allowed through 45 games. Their defensive unit is already very good, but adding Parayko could be an intriguing move to put alongside Josh Morrissey or Brenden Dillon. The Jets don’t have the cap space to do it without moving a contract, so the Blues may have to take on a player like Nate Schmidt, who has a $5.95 million cap hit next season. Once again, I don’t think a deal happens between the two, but I could see discussions taking place as the Jets try to add to an already elite group.

Overall, I find it unlikely that the Blues will trade Parayko at all, but it’s going to be a prominent rumor until the March trade deadline passes. Any of these three teams and others could find themselves involved, but it’s unknown what Armstrong is looking for in a deal involving him. It’s also important to remember Parayko’s no-trade clause, which gives him a lot of control over his future, but I’m not sure he would turn down Toronto or Winnipeg with where those teams are at.