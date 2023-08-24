3 Potential Flyers’ 2024 Free Agency Targets

If the Philadelphia Flyers can take a step in the right direction during the 2023-24 season, they could be in the market to buy come free agency. If they are, they should have the cap space to take a swing at some of the big fish.

With substantial spending power given a potential trade of one or two veteran players, a salary cap poised to rise, and key restricted free agents (RFAs) likely being signed to reasonable term and average annual value (AAV) deals, the Flyers could realistically be in a position to sign a big free agent for the first time since 2018.

Brett Pesce

With the Flyers having a significant weakness at the right-handed defenseman position, potential future unrestricted free agent (UFA) Brett Pesce would be perfect in addressing said need.

Pesce of the Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With trade rumors surrounding the 28-year-old defender ultimately dying out, a departure from the Carolina Hurricanes could still be in play. As it stands, Pesce is a very solid second-pairing defender who should still have some great years left in him. With the Canes having one of the best defensive prospect cores in the NHL, they probably aren’t too desperate to lock him up for the future.

If they don’t, he would be a good candidate for the Flyers to look at. He could help develop some of the team’s younger left-handed defenders such as Cam York and Emil Andrae, but also be a player that can elevate the defensive core as a whole. Since he has never taken on a true first-pairing role, it should be assumed that his AAV won’t be too steep, but it will probably still be pricey. If he hits the open market and the Flyers are in a position to make a signing, Pesce could be on their radar.

Sam Reinhart

While the Flyers might have some strength at the right wing position already with Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett, that doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t explore some other options. With the Florida Panthers having only $22 million in spending power for the 2024 offseason with key free agents Brandon Montour, Gustav Forsling, Sam Reinhart, and Anton Lundell, the team will almost certainly have to part with one. Reinhart would most likely be the odd man out in this group.

Reinhart of the Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In a full 82-game season last year, Reinhart put up an impressive 31 goals and 36 assists for 67 points. He was a major contributor to an offense that ranked sixth in the NHL for total goals. However, a team that ranked 20th last season in terms of goals against would probably prefer to sign their defenders rather than a forward.

Being just 27 years old, Reinhart will be one of the younger players in the free agency market if he makes it there. This would likely come with an eight-year term, so the Flyers would have to be willing to hand that out. His AAV will most likely not be too crippling, so he would be one of the better options among the elite players available. He can provide a goal-scoring touch and be flexible with his position, given he has played at center in the past. He would be an intriguing target for the Flyers if they go down that path.

William Nylander

In light of Auston Matthews signing a four-year extension with an AAV of $13.25 million, the Toronto Maple Leafs might part ways with a major contributor on their team if they are unimpressive in the postseason. William Nylander could be a possibility if management felt this was a necessity.

Nylander of the Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the cap were to remain flat, the Maple Leafs would have nearly $30 million to extend the forward. They will have several key lineup spots to fix with that money, but they will likely have enough to get things sorted out. Toronto should prioritize getting him extended, but that doesn’t mean they will. If management wants to go in a new direction, he might become available if they preach depth rather than top-end talent. If that’s the case, Nylander will be the biggest commodity on the free agent market.

With a regular season total of 40 goals, 47 assists, and 87 points in 2022-23, Nylander would be a huge target for several teams if he and the Maple Leafs cannot get an extension figured out. At just 27 years of age, it should be assumed that he would be playing at a high level several years into his deal. If the Flyers see progress in their team, it’s not out of the question for them to target such a player. He would help get monumental growth out of some of the young prospects on the team if he were to join.

If the Flyers are in a position to be buying next offseason, it wouldn’t necessarily be unrealistic for them to target a big name in free agency. It would be a bit surprising if they were to land one of the elite players in the free agent class, however. With excess cap space, they could take a shot at one of the bigger players on the market if the team shows enough improvement this season.