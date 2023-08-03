3 Minnesota Wild Bounce-Back Candidates for 2023-24

With the season getting closer and closer with every day that passes, it’s time to discuss who the bounce-back candidates are for this coming season. Nearly every member of the Minnesota Wild needs to have a bounce-back season but the question is who actually will. Of course, after his injury, Kirill Kaprizov could be the front-runner for this list, but he still led the team in points despite the injury, so while it would be bouncing back, he didn’t have a terrible year outside of the postseason.

Players like Jonas Brodin, Marcus Johansson, and Brandon Duhaime are all players who both need a bounce-back season and are capable of making it happen. We’ll take a look at each player’s performance last season and then discuss what they are able to do this season, barring injuries of course. There will also be a couple of honorable mentions.

Brodin’s Offense Has Another Level

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Brodin’s defensive game, in fact, he’s found new ways to get better in that area every season. He’s always blocking shots and doing what he can to help out his goaltenders. While defense is his top priority and always will be, he’s found a way to add to his offensive game but it took a hit last season.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brodin had three goals and 11 assists for 14 points last season but the season prior he had five goals and 25 assists for 30 points. He did battle some injuries last season as well but he has the ability to get his offense back on track. He’s proven he can score goals in the past and that talent hasn’t disappeared. If anyone can up their game it’s Brodin, whose determination and focus can get him to that next level. Hopefully, he’ll get himself back into the 30-point range or more and help produce more offense that his team desperately needs.

Johansson’s Long Overdue

Johansson has been consistently putting up 20-30 points for the past six to seven seasons but that should all change in 2023-24. He didn’t have much time to show what he’s capable of with the Wild since he arrived at the trade deadline over halfway through the season. However, the team chose to re-sign him right after the postseason ended so he’ll have a chance to show his worth.

Related: Minnesota Wild Roster Spots Up for Battle

Latest News & Highlights

It won’t be a bounce back from his little time with the Wild but a bounce back from the last few seasons of his career. Back in 2016-17, he had 24 goals and 34 assists for 58 points and that’s something he can get close to again if not hit that number with the right linemates. He has a lot of potential left and from the little bit he showed before the season ended, he wants to show everything he has.

Duhaime Wants More

After last season’s battle of injuries for Duhaime, he’ll be looking to prove he’s healthy and able to produce. He was on a great path in his rookie season with 17 points in 80 games but then hit a roadblock with 10 points in 51 games. He has a lot of fire in his game similar to Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno that’ll drive him to score goals.

Brandon Duhaime, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It doesn’t hurt he also has a physical side that he can use to push his way to the front of the net. He’ll also have the motivation of his newly signed contract and knowing that if he wants to sign long-term with the Wild he’ll have to do something to show he’s worth more money and more time. If he can stay healthy, I don’t see a way in which he doesn’t prove himself. Hopefully, he is fully healed and ready to go when September rolls around.

Wild’s Honorable Mentions

While Kaprizov could’ve made the list so could Hartman, Foligno, Mats Zuccarello, and any other Wild player who didn’t beat their impressive numbers from their record season of 2021-22 where nearly every player set new career highs. Obviously, Hartman and Zuccarello were on the top line and should’ve had better numbers but faltered a bit so they’ll be looking to do better as well.

As far as Foligno, he has a lot to prove after his postseason mishaps which put him in the penalty box more times than it should’ve. He’ll be looking to make up for those mistakes and prove, like Duhaime, that he is worth another contract since he’s also in the final year of his deal. It’ll be interesting to see who bounces back and who doesn’t. Hopefully, every Wild player finds a way to step up and do better than last season.