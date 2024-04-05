Analyzing Brad Treliving Trade Deadline Moves as Maple Leafs GM

In a recent episode of Real Kyper and Bourne, the hosts critically examined the performance of Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving during his first year at the helm. They explored whether his initial decisions deserve a second look and whether he deserves more credit than he received at the time.

During the Offseason, Treliving Brought in Klingberg, Bertuzzi & Domi

The discussion centered on Treliving’s approach to free agency and roster construction. One of the hosts mentioned that his vision might have been solid, pointing to the signing of defenceman John Klingberg. They debated how the team’s dynamics would have shifted if they had invested heavily in a player with defensive shortcomings.

Klingberg was injured and unable to play much. Surprisingly, this was beneficial for the team, because the money they would have spent on his salary could now be allocated to other players. This allocation of funds greatly helped the team.

Another point of discussion was the team’s depth and the performance of key players like Tyler Bertuzzi. While some praised Treliving’s moves, others emphasized the importance of success in critical playoff moments. They acknowledged the pressure on Treliving and the coaching staff as the playoffs approach, highlighting the stakes for the team’s postseason performance.

Related: Former Maple Leaf Nic Petan: Where is He Now?

The jury is still out on Bertuzzi. He had a slow start but has recently picked up his scoring production. Since then, he’s been contributing well to the team, displaying his ability to get close to the net and score goals, and bringing a bit of a physical edge to his game. The Maple Leafs acquired him primarily for the playoffs, hoping he can replicate his solid performance with the Boston Bruins last season. If he proves to be as effective with the Maple Leafs as he was with the Bruins, it will be an excellent outcome for the team, especially for fans in the Ontario capital.

Max Domi has also turned out better than expected over the season. He also had a rough start, struggling to find his rhythm. However, he has since turned things around and become a solid player for the team. It would be surprising if they didn’t keep him for next season and sign him to a team-friendly contract.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Domi’s strength lies in his playmaking abilities, and he has shown chemistry in the top six, mainly while playing alongside Auston Matthews. He’s versatile enough to excel in various situations and seems to thrive when playing with elite players in the top six. Domi’s ability to adapt and contribute to different lines makes him a valuable asset to the team.

Treliving’s Trade Deadline Moves: Lyubushkin, Edmundson & Dewar

Treliving also made several acquisitions and trades to address the team’s needs. He brought in Ilya Lyubushkin, a right-handed defenceman, Joel Edmundson, a left-handed defenceman, and Connor Dewar, a forward known for his penalty-killing abilities.

To acquire Lyubushkin, Treliving traded away a 2025 third-round pick, while he traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to acquire Edmundson. The acquisition of Dewar cost them a 2025 fifth-round pick and Dmitry Ovchinnikov. In addition to these players, Cade Webber and Kirill Slepets’ rights were also part of the trade deadline deals. Treliving aimed to bolster the team’s defence and penalty killing without excessively compromising its prospects or draft capital.

Related: Matthews Moves Up On the Leafs’ All-Time Points List

While some may argue that Lyubushkin doesn’t significantly “move the needle” for the team, he’s proven reliable since joining. He plays a physical and straightforward style of hockey, putting in hard work on the ice. Lyubushkin has earned the respect and camaraderie of his teammates, and he seamlessly fits into the defensive unit. Plus, Morgan Rielly likes playing with him.

When healthy, Edmundson has demonstrated solidity on the ice. He excels in clearing the front of the net and isn’t afraid to engage physically, a necessary attribute for his position. Surpassing many expectations, he has proven to be a valuable addition to the team, particularly considering the relatively low acquisition cost. Overall, his contributions have been commendable. The only question is whether he can stay healthy.

Joel Edmundson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since joining the team, Dewar has significantly bolstered the penalty kill, performing exceptionally well. While the power play may be struggling, the penalty kill has recently become a standout aspect of the team’s game. There, Dewar is playing a pivotal role. Young players like Bobby McMahon and Pontus Holmberg have also been solid contributors to the penalty kill unit. Even William Nylander is looking sometimes dangerous in that role.

The Bottom Line for Treliving’s Work as General Manager

When viewed as a whole, Treliving has done a solid job this season. He made necessary improvements without sacrificing a significant amount of draft capital or top prospects. He showed prudence in spending and made wise decisions about which players to pursue. He’s added depth to the team with his signings. The team’s four lines are the best I’ve seen in my six seasons of covering the team.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Vasilevskiy & Edmundson

While history suggests that acquiring key rental players at the trade deadline rarely leads to Stanley Cup success, Treliving made the necessary tweaks to support the team’s elite players without making drastic moves. Players like Bertuzzi and Domi could prove valuable in the playoffs, and Dewar seems to be an upgrade for the fourth line and an asset to the penalty kill.

If the team can effectively roll its lines and defensive pairings, the possibility of a Stanley Cup journey remains within reach.