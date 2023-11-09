Avalanche Prospects Dominant to Start 2023-24

The Colorado Avalanche prospect system isn’t as fleshed out as it seems, considering a Stanley Cup run and ensuring the team stays in contention to repeat said Stanley Cup run. Recent top prospect Bowen Byram has seen his fair share of ice time in the NHL, but some unfortunate setbacks keep him from showing his full potential, as he has shown flashes of promise.

After Byram, there hasn’t been much in the breakout department to fully grace a top post in the lineup; there are a few to keep an eye on, but where the team stands today in their Stanly Cup aspirations, the showings of prospects are one to keep an eye on for trade purposes or a call-up.

Here are four prospects off to an absolute red hot of a start to their season.

Nikolai Kovalenko, RW/LW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

A sixth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old is coming off a career year with the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) – Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, finishing with a career-high 21 goals and 54 points led him tied for 10th in the KHL for points and saw Kovalenk sign his entry-level contract this past July. Both parties agreed to finish his contract with Torpedos by playing one more season in KHL before making his jump to the NHL.

Nikolai Kovalenko, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tank Jr., Kovalenko’s nickname given by his father Andrei, who was drafted in the eighth round by the Quebec Nordiques and played games for the Avalanche briefly before being included in the Patrick Roy trade. Starting the season as one of the team’s captains, Kovalenko has posted four goals and 13 points in 11 games, which seems like a little once you realize those were his numbers before leaving with a wrist injury. Kovalenko plays an aggressive style, is relentless on the forecheck, has excellent vision, and has crafty passing, which highlights his game and skills. Kovalenko’s 200 KHL games with his point production indicate his type of play can fit very well with Jared Bednar‘s aggressive style and system.

Don’t be shocked to see Kovalenko with the Avs when his KHL season is over; he has honed his game to be ready for North America and has been prepared for several years.

Jeremy Hanzel, D, Seattle Thunderbird (WHL)

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Jeremy Hanzel has been on a mission to prove why he should be on the team in the future. Coming in at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the boy from British Columbia has all the tools to be a late-round gem for the team. He possesses excellent on-ice-vision, which helps translate his offensive game with good decision-making, puck movement, playmaking abilities, and IQ, which seems to be his biggest strength when it comes to his game, which not only helps on the offensive side but defensive as well by staying calm and making the right plays.

Jeremy Hanzel on LD keepin' the puck out of his zone #Avs #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/4xInJFy1fQ — Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) July 4, 2023

The 19-year-old was an assistant captain last season and finished with career-highs across the board, finishing with 13 goals and 45 points and a league-high plus-70; he continued his hot streak into the playoffs, where he scored 22 points in 19 games to lead his team to the Western Hockey League and book a ticket straight to the Memorial Cup. Hanzel has continued his hot hand this season by producing 12 points in 10 games so far. After his impressive performance at Dvelopment Camp, Hanzel has been playing exceedingly well and with sustained performance could see his name rise in the depth charts in the organization.

Hanzel has all the right factors and traits to be the next man up. The only problem stopping him would be the defensive core in front of him in the organization’s depth chart, but keep an ear out and don’t be shocked to hear his name more.

Justus Annunen, G, Colorado Eagles(AHL)

Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Justus Annunen could look to have a big year with how the goaltending is looking for the Avalanche. After finishing his entry-level contract and signing a two-way contract for this upcoming season, Annunen is fully committed to giving his best to show he’s ready for a larger role in the big leagues. Annunen has seen brief league time in the past couple of seasons with a combined record of 2-1-1, 3.92 goals-against average (GAA), and a .859 save percentage (SV%).

Though in seven games started this year with the Colorado Eagles, he is at a 4-1-2 record with a .912 SV% and 2.26 GAA, putting him tied for second in wins in the American Hockey League. With the addition of Ivan Prosvetov in place of an injured Pavel Francouz, Annunen hopes to see more playing time if things don’t turn out well with Prosvetov.

The Avalanche have a tough decision to make at the end of the year with Annunen being in his final year with waiver exemption in his contract, including Francouz’s and Prosvetov’s contracts up at the end of the year as well, Annunen’s play will be a significant factor if he sees another contract with the team.

Sean Behrens, D, Univ. of Denver (NCAA)

Entering his junior year at the University of Denver, the second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is climbing the depth chart and is looking to win his second national championship. The highest pick in this list continues to show his development with back-to-back 25-plus-point seasons in his first two years and is looking to make it three this season already. His Cale Makar-esque play stood out for Joe Sakic to draft him. Behrens excels in exceptional skating, finding shooting lanes, and creating space for teammates to score, making him an invaluable asset to any team.

Sean Behrens, Team USA (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Starting the season with ten points in eight games puts him third on his team for points while setting up teammates Massimo Rizzo and Jack Devine, who hold the number one and two spots for league scoring. Including time in the World Juniors and securing bronze for the United States, Behrens’s skills will be a valuable asset to the Avalanche in the future when his time is ready.

Sean Behrens point shot finds the back of the net 🚨



USA 2 – 1 Latvia#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QkO8EPSga2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2022

And that’s the thing, what is his future? He is unsigned and has two years left in the NCAA. Will he spend some time soon in the American Hockey League, continue developing in the NCAA, and head straight up to the NHL once he finishes, or will he be used as trade bait? Who knows? Only time will tell with how he is playing and progressing in his future with the team.

The Avalanche might not have the most high-end prospects throughout the league, but they are a team that was and still is built to win. With players steadily growing and developing in these minor leagues, they will be able to retain their winning ways, with these prospects showing their growth and readiness for anything.