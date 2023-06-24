Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Draft Rumblings, Centers & More

With just four days left until Round 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft, things are about to pick up in a major way around the league. Don’t let the calmness of the last few days fool you.

There is a lot of talking going on behind the scenes. Whether it leads to anything significant remains to be seen. But given the names that seem to be available league wide, we could have ourselves some massive trades to discuss.

As for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they will be ready to welcome a top player to an already loaded prospect pool. Let’s start this week’s News & Rumors with the draft buzz.

Blue Jackets’ Draft Rumblings

You know how it works this time of year. Speculation is wild. From a Blue Jackets’ standpoint, there are a couple of things we know that can be taken for certain.

First, although one phone call can change everything, the expectation is that the Blue Jackets will make the third pick on Wednesday night. GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that it would take a massive offer for them to consider trading it. As of the Combine, they had not received anything close to an offer that would make them move the pick.

The Blue Jackets are on record numerous times as saying they need centers. That is a fact. There is nothing deceptive about this. They’ve been chasing centers since they’ve entered the league. They can leave Wednesday night with one of the best centers in this draft class.

The question that many Blue Jackets fans want to know is who are they leaning towards? I don’t think they know who they’re picking right now. Why? That’s because the Ducks at two will get their choice of player not named Connor Bedard.

The Blue Jackets will then have the chance to pick from the best available left afterwards. It’s fair to believe they have their order in mind based on preference. But anyone who thinks they know who the Blue Jackets are favoring is lying to you.

I know it’s boring but it’s the truth. But you are here looking for my take on the situation. That I can provide to you. Here’s what I think. If Adam Fantilli gets past the Ducks, I think the Blue Jackets will run to the stage and pick him. If Fantilli goes to the Ducks as I expect (although some think it’s not settled), I think it’s a tough decision between Leo Carlsson and Will Smith.

I would target Carlsson especially given his performance in front of the Blue Jackets at the World Championships. But Smith’s offensive upside is super tantalizing. The question the team must answer is which player will have the better career?

Personally, I think they’ll both have tremendous careers. I would take Carlsson given the size, the two-way play and ability to play center. He told teams at the Combine he sees himself as a center. But Smith’s name has not gone away. Trading down doesn’t seem to be an option. If the Blue Jackets prefer Smith, they’d most likely have to take him at three.

That leads to the other fascinating part to watch. It’s the Matvei Michkov factor. We will try to see if Michkov spoke with the Blue Jackets this week. He is meeting with several of the teams in the top-10. While we don’t expect him to become a Blue Jacket, there could be significant movement in the form of trades if he starts to fall.

I see five teams that could take Michkov in my opinion. Those are the Ducks, Canadiens, Coyotes, Flyers and Capitals. If he gets past two, the Blue Jackets are likely taking a center. Then as for the Sharks, I think they take a center as well from whoever is left. That would put things squarely in the hands of the Canadiens.

How many calls might GM Kent Hughes receive about trading up? When a player like this has the potential to fall, teams are watching from a distance to see if there is a chance to surprise everyone and trade up. I don’t see Michkov falling below eighth and the Capitals. Someone is going to see the talent and pounce on the opportunity.

Could someone trade up to two with the Ducks if they really want Michkov? That would only happen if GM Pat Verbeek still got the player they were targeting. One theory someone recently told me: the Ducks want Michkov or Carlsson and would be willing to trade down to three to allow the Blue Jackets to pick second. I don’t see this one happening. Why expose your hand in that moment? But then again, if the Blue Jackets really want Fantilli and the Ducks secretly prefer Michkov or Carlsson, you have to at least ask, right?

No matter how it shakes out, the Blue Jackets are primed to be one of the biggest winners of the draft simply by landing a top center for their future.

More Center Chatter

Speaking of centers, the Blue Jackets are still in the market for one on the NHL roster. Can they actually land one via trade or free agency?

The answer is yes they could. But it will be really hard to find a true number-one center. The free agent market is pretty thin. Ryan O’Reilly would be a nice fit but isn’t a 1C these days. Now that the Blue Jackets are closer to the cap, would they want to invest most of their remaining cap on a player like that?

There is the trade market. Players like Elias Lindholm could be available. But without knowing about his willingness to sign an extension, making this kind of move would be tough. Then consider what the Flames would want back.

#Flames update: CGY recently made a big pitch, rolled out the red carpet ($) to try to re-sign C Elias Lindholm.



CGY is waiting on a response from Lindholm and haven't been given definitive answer yet. But general league speculation is he's leaning toward not re-signing w/ CGY. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 22, 2023

If a team wants a premium player, they’re going to have to pay a premium price. The Blue Jackets would prefer to keep the third pick. Could they make a future first rounder available? The answer is yes only if the player is a true 1C with a lot of term left.

The Blue Jackets are certainly going to try to look for an upgrade. I would just temper your expectations. Unless something massive comes up that we’re not seeing, the only way to get game-changing centers is by drafting them. The Blue Jackets will at least do that this coming week. Giving up too many premium assets at this stage doesn’t make a lot of sense.

