Blues’ Young Core Is Lacking One Key Piece

The St. Louis Blues have drafted very effectively over the past decade under Doug Armstrong. And in recent seasons, they have seemed to identify a core of future talent that could be the centerpiece of their team going forward. They have done this by focusing on a “best available” draft and trade strategy. It has worked for them so far; however, as another trade deadline approaches, it might be time for Armstrong to find the one piece that is still missing from their pipeline: a cornerstone defenseman.

Offense is In Place

The Blues’ offensive future seems to be fairly secure. They have the most coveted asset in any rebuild: two top-six centers (Robert Thomas and Dalibor Dvorsky), both of whom have elite potential in the NHL. They have a pair of top-scoring threats in Jordan Kyrou (if he isn’t traded) and Jimmy Snuggerud, who looks electric in college at the University of Minnesota. And behind those three, they have a ton of supporting pieces with upside, including 2023 first-round pick Otto Stenberg, Zach Dean (who came over in the Ivan Barbashev deal), and Zachary Bolduc.

Of course, the Blues are always going to be on the lookout for more offensive talent, but it seems like their future is secure there. Jake Neighbours is having a breakout season at the NHL level, adding even more depth to the mix. Armstrong hasn’t missed on a first-round pick since Jordan Schmaltz in 2012 (Dominik Bokk, another bust, was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for Justin Faulk). It’s an impressive track record, with just one flaw: the Blues have drafted almost no high-end defensive talent in recent years. That began to change at last summer’s draft, but they need to continue to build on that front.

Lindstein is a Start

In the 2023 Draft, the Blues targeted Theo Lindstein with their third first-round pick. Before that, they had not drafted a defenseman in the first two rounds since selecting Scott Perunovich in the second round in 2018. Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that the Blues’ defensive pipeline is woefully lacking in top-end talent. Young blueliners like Tyler Tucker and Matthew Kessel could be good complementary pieces, but they certainly don’t project to be stalwart top-four defensemen. Lindstein, for his part, looks like a solid piece and a mature part of Sweden’s youth movement, but probably doesn’t have the top-end talent to be a cornerstone himself (though he could become a reliable partner to one).

Theo Lindstein, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

As the next Trade Deadline looms, the Blues need to take honest stock of their defensive pipeline and move it to the top of their priority list. They could make a big splash and target a young, NHL-ready defenseman like Philip Broberg (whom the Edmonton Oilers are potentially moving soon). More likely, they will trade for futures, either first-round picks or high-level prospects, and let them develop alongside the aforementioned core of defensemen. But the time for “best available player” is over. The Blues cannot finish their rebuild without completely overhauling their defense, and right now, that process has barely begun.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Of course, there is no getting around the fact that the Blues’ defensive nightmare is a total teardown rehab project. They have four veterans on bad contracts that extend three or more seasons from now. Adding a top defensive prospect won’t fix that overnight. But it might begin to be the light at the end of the tunnel. The Blues have had tremendous amounts of success under Armstrong. He led them to their first-ever Stanley Cup. But he started from almost nothing. And now, on defense at least, it is his job to go back to his roots and prove that he still has what it takes to build a champion from the ground up.