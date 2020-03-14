Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s first National Hockey League Entry Draft was one for the ages. Just over one month after the former Boston defenseman got the job, he was at the helm of a draft that included six picks in the first two rounds, with three consecutive selections in the first round alone. Certainly, no story about Sweeney’s draft history is complete without a focus on that first one.

To collect a few of that glut of picks ahead of the 2015 Draft, Sweeney traded fan-favorite Milan Lucic and young defenseman Dougie Hamilton and made a few related moves. Those trades established the newly minted GM’s desire to build a winning team from the ground up.

In the 2015 Draft, the Bruins selected Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn in the first round, Brandon Carlo, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Jeremy Lauzon in the second round, Dan Vladar in the third round, Jesse Gabrielle in the fourth round, Cameron Hughes in the sixth round, and Jack Becker in the seventh round.

A few of those names are quite familiar to Bruins fans five years later. Carlo and DeBrusk have been regulars in the NHL lineup for a few seasons now. After that, the draft class has turned out to have considerably less impact on the team’s success, with the notable exception of Lauzon. The young defenseman had finally started to make a name for himself with the big club in the month and a half leading up to the league’s decision to suspend play because of Coronavirus concerns.

Jake Debrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Goaltender Vladar, forwards Senyshyn and Hughes, and defenseman Zboril are currently playing with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Providence, RI. Senyshyn has been called up to Boston a handful of times in his pro career but has not stuck around long in any of those stints. He still seems to be one of the coaching staff’s go-to guys when there is a slot to be filled in Boston. Perhaps that bodes well for his future as an NHLer.

Forsbacka-Karlsson has also seen a few games with the big club and spent a substantial amount of time in Providence. However, Sweeney announced last year that the young forward had decided to return to Sweden to play hockey there and be closer to family and friends. At the time, the GM said “JFK” planned to return to the Bruins organization at some point.

Becker was in his third year playing at the University of Michigan in the 2019-20 season. He has yet to officially sign with the Bruins. Unfortunately, Gabrielle never really made a name for himself in the Bruins organization, and he was waived by the team in April 2019.

Making a Splash in 2016

Although it took him a couple of seasons to truly come into his own, it’s safe to say now that Carlo is a bona fide NHL blueliner. However, arguably the best pick Sweeney has made in his tenure as the Bruins’ GM came when he selected a defenseman out of Boston University named Charlie McAvoy in the 2016 Draft.

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on April 21, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The team’s fans were thrilled that the Bruins picked up the Long Island native, and he has all the makings of a future star today. In fact, McAvoy has cemented his place as a regular on the first defensive pairing alongside legendary captain Zdeno Chara.

One other member of the 2016 Bruins draft class, center Trent Frederic, has seen playing time in Boston since signing with the club. Frederic has earned a reputation for his physical play but has spent the majority of his time in Providence. Center Oskar Steen has yet to break into the NHL but has impressed coaches in the AHL.

Defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Cameron Clarke and left wing

Joona Koppanen round out the 2016 class.

Future Star

2017 draftee Jack Studnicka has played exactly two games in Boston, both in late Nov. 2019. But his lack of big-league experience seems to do nothing to quell the excited buzz that follows this talented young center.

The 21-year-old phenom has put up exactly one point in the Spoked B, in the form of an assist. However, his numbers in Providence tell a much more impressive story. In 65 games played in the AHL, he has amassed 24 goals and 30 assists and a plus-11 rating. A total of 60 of Studnicka’s games played with the “Baby Bs” and 49 of his 54 points were recorded in the 2019-20 season.

Jack Studnicka, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Others drafted in 2017 include goaltender Jeremy Swayman, center Cedric Pare and defensemen Victor Berglund and Daniel Bukac.

First-Round Pick That Got Away

If 2015 was the most memorable draft to date of the Sweeney era in Boston, 2018 is likely the one that the GM would most like to forget. After trading for veteran power forward Rick Nash before the 2018 trade deadline, Sweeney entered the draft that June without a first-round pick.

The problem is, the Nash trade didn’t really work out, as he was out with a concussion for a large part of the time he was in Boston and never returned. It was an unforeseeable outcome at the time, to be sure. But that didn’t make the thought that a valuable first-round pick was ultimately wasted any less bitter of a pill to swallow.

Sweeney said he would try to trade for a first-round pick during the 2018 draft, but the right opportunity never presented itself. As a result, he sat, frustrated, and waited as the first round passed.

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney, 2019 NHL Awards (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The first player selected by Sweeney in 2018 was Swedish blueliner Axel Andersson, who has since been dealt to the Anaheim Ducks at the 2020 trade deadline as part of the deal that brought Ondrej Kase to Boston. Rounding out the class of 2018 were forwards Jakub Lauko and Curtis Hall, D-man Dustyn McFaul and forward Pavel Shen.

New Guys

June 2019 was a whirlwind for the Bruins. It seemed like no sooner had the team suffered a crushing loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final then it was time for the draft. The success in the 2018-19 season meant Sweeney had to wait until the penultimate pick in the first round to make his first selection. In addition, the Bruins had just five draft picks spread over seven rounds.

Rampant speculation over who would be taken in the first round ended with a somewhat surprising pick of speedy, big center John Beecher. The glimpse that fans got of Beecher in development camp was impressive. However, he could not do much else with the Bruins because he was committed to begin his collegiate hockey career at the University of Michigan.

John Beecher, Boston Bruins, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Along with Beecher, forwards drafted by Sweeney in 2019 included Quinn Olson, Matias Mantykivi and Jake Schmaltz. Roman Bychkov was the line defenseman selected.

Uncertainty Abounds

The NHL, and the world in general, have been thrown into disarray in recent days in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. As a result, it is too soon to tell whether more games will be played this season or what form the 2020 draft will take.

That being said, Sweeney gave up his first-round pick in the Kase trade, essentially to entice the Ducks to take on three-quarters of David Backes’ salary. In addition, Boston’s 2020 fourth-round pick went to the Devils as part of the 2019 trade for Marcus Johansson. As a result, the Bruins are once again entering a draft with only five picks, including no first-rounder. Whether the season resumes in some fashion or not, as the team with the best record in the league currently, the Bruins picks promise to be relatively late ones.

It is hard to imagine, based on what went down in 2018, that Sweeney will not make every effort to secure a first-round selection. Whether he can do that and find a few diamonds-in-the-rough in the process remains to be seen.