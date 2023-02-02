Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.

Luke Schenn

Since last season, I have been arguing that the Bruins should be making a big push to bring in Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Yet, now that he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and Vancouver has begun selling, it appears that the veteran defenseman will be on the move shortly. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun recently reported that the Bruins have reached out to the Canucks about Schenn, and it ultimately makes sense. He would fill the Bruins’ bottom pairing perfectly due to his reliable defensive play and immense physicality. With that, he has two Stanley Cups on his resume.

Luke Schenn, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Schenn has been one of the Canucks’ best players all season. In 49 games on the year, he has two goals, 16 points, 237 hits, and a plus-7 rating. Due to his excellent all-around play and very cheap contract ($850,000 cap hit), he is getting a ton of interest around the league. As a result, the Bruins could very well be forced to part ways with their 2023 third-round pick and a prospect to bring the veteran to Boston.

Vladislav Gavrikov

While on a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said that he believes that the Bruins are going to make an addition to the left side of their defensive group. Now, more fuel is being added to the fire, as The Fourth Period reported that the Bruins are one of the teams currently being linked to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. It ultimately makes sense, as the 27-year-old has emerged as a legitimate top-four defenseman in this league, and he has the potential to be an upgrade over Matt Grzelcyk on the top pairing. However, he also could work well with Derek Forbort, as he can play the right side if needed.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the 2020-21 season, the Blue Jackets received a first-round pick and a third-round pick for then-rental David Savard. As a result, the Blue Jackets are likely to expect nothing less than that for Gavrikov. Furthermore, with several teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and Los Angeles Kings reportedly interested, it could raise his trade value even more.

Jakob Chychrun

Before the Bruins landed Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks last season, they were one of the teams making a major push for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Yet, according to Coyotes writer Craig Morgan, the Bruins are believed to be one of the teams expressing interest in Chychrun again. It certainly would make sense for them to bring in the star, as he would provide a major upgrade to the Bruins’ top pairing. The 24-year-old has been excellent this season, as he has five goals and 25 points in 34 contests. Adding that kind of production and his steady defensive play would certainly make the already-dominant Bruins even more difficult to go up against.

Related: Bruins Should Target Another Blues Star at 2023 Trade Deadline

Latest News & Highlights

However, the Coyotes are understandably asking for a lot in any blockbuster centering around Chychrun. This is because he carries an affordable $4.6 million cap hit until the end of the 2024-25 season. As a result, the Bruins would likely need to give up their 2023 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, Grzelcyk, and one of Fabian Lysell or Mason Lohrei to make this deal go through.

Jonathan Toews

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Bruins are also one of the teams currently linked to Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. With the Blackhawks being in a full-on rebuild and Toews’ contract set to expire, there’s a very good chance that we will see the franchise legend moved. Although he may not be as dominant offensively as he was in his prime, he still has a solid 28 points in 46 games this campaign. If Boston were to acquire him, he could fit well on the team’s third line with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle. However, due to the three-time Stanley Cup champion’s strong two-way play, he also would be a great addition to their penalty kill.

The Blackhawks’ reported asking price for Toews is a second-round pick and a third-round pick. However, even with half of his salary retained, the Bruins would need to move out some money to make this deal work. As a result, we could see the Bruins throw Craig Smith or Mike Reilly in the deal with another third-round pick to finalize the trade.

Patrick Kane

The biggest name that the Bruins are reportedly linked to is Blackhawks legend, Patrick Kane. Although the Buffalo native has had a bit of a down year for his standards (34 points in 45 games), a major reason behind that is the Blackhawks’ weak roster. As a result, being moved to a powerhouse like the Bruins could very well lead the star winger to produce at a higher pace again. This is especially true if he sees time on the first line with fellow stars Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Kane being a future Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup champion, there is understandably a plethora of interest in his services around the league. As a result, his trade value remains high, so the Bruins would need to give up a lot to get him. Their 2023 first-round, Lohrei, and Trent Frederic would likely be the main pieces heading to Chicago. However, even if the Blackhawks retain half of his salary, Boston would still need to move out another player. As a result, they could throw in Smith or Reilly with their 2023 third-round pick to finalize the trade.

Nevertheless, it is clear that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is considering all of his options as we gear up to the deadline. We will need to wait and see if any of these five players end up heading to Boston by March 3 from here.