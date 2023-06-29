Canadiens’ 2023 Draft Deep Dive: 1st Round Edition

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2023 NHL Draft with the fifth-overall pick and plenty to be excited over. A top-five pick in a deep draft almost guarantees a solid NHL player for many years. However, the Canadiens had an additional first-round selection — acquired from the Florida Panthers in the Ben Chiarot trade — sent to the Colorado Avalanche in the Alex Newhook deal.

The rumour mill was active in the hours leading up to the draft — would the Habs trade the pick and move down? Would they accept a wealthy package from another team? Excitement was in the air, and the Canadiens were in the driver’s seat for their own destiny. In the end, they chose to hang on to the pick, and the reaction on social media was split.

Whether you’re a fan of who they selected or believe general manager Kent Hughes should have taken another route, the player they brought in will undoubtedly be a difference-maker in the future. The Canadiens won’t be a playoff contender for at least another year or two, which is a perfect timeline for their 2023 first-round pick.

Canadiens Selecting Reinbacher 5th Overall is the Right Move

Carey Price tried to get the name out and struggled to do so, but Hughes confirmed the Canadiens were taking David Reinbacher out of Austria. The 6-foot-2 defenseman is a rock-steady blueliner with tremendous gap control and foot speed, making him a threat from the neutral zone into his own end.

David Reinbacher, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he isn’t the most dynamic offensive player, Reinbacher is still a consistent puck-moving defenseman that jumps into the rush without giving up his position. His foot speed is something Habs fans are going to appreciate very quickly, as his first few strides put him at an advantage before he reaches top speed. His physicality and aggressiveness will make him a threat in all three zones.

In terms of which player the Canadiens could pair him with, early indicators point to Lane Hutson as a match made in heaven. He and Reinbacher play two opposite brands of hockey, which in turn will complement each other. Hutson loves rushing the puck up and taking a more offensive approach, while Reinbacher is dependable to stick behind and ensure odd-man rushes are covered. Time will tell, but this could be an excellent pairing for the near future.

Hughes Remains Quiet in Second Year as Canadiens GM

At last year’s draft, Hughes made it his mission to make some noise as the Canadiens’ GM, and he did just that. He sent Alexander Romanov to the New York Islanders to obtain the 13th overall pick, which he then flipped in a package to acquire Kirby Dach. The deals went down quickly and to the excitement of the Montreal crowd, as it was a sign of change in the Canadiens organization.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Fast forward to one year later, and the complete opposite occurred on the draft floor. Hughes mentioned before the start of the draft that the odds of him using the fifth overall pick were “more than 50 percent.” Social media began to create a buzz when teams were trying to move up in the draft, especially when Barry Trotz and the Nashville Predators expressed interest in moving into the top five.

Unfortunately, all 32 picks were used by the teams that owned them, a stark contrast to last year’s exciting day one with seven trades. It speaks volumes to how deep this year’s class is, especially digging into the back half, as some teams started taking names that many considered off the board.

Canadiens Draft Day 2: What to Expect

Day 2 begins on June 29, one hour before noon, and will pick up the pace compared to the draft’s opening round. The Canadiens don’t take to the microphone until the 69th pick, leaving plenty of room to mull over the remaining prospects. They hold three selections in the fourth round, so it will be interesting to see if they hold on to the trio of picks or attempt to move up for another shot in the third round.

2023 Nashville NHL Draft (The Hockey Writers)

Hughes has his work cut out for him, as he also needs to consider shedding some cap and making space on their crowded blue line. The Canadiens have nine defensemen under contract for the 2023-24 season, leaving them with the potential to trade one or two for some draft picks. There are plenty of good names left in the draft, and Hughes may not be able to resist the idea of obtaining more picks.

Now that the Canadiens’ decision to draft Reinbacher has settled, and their job continues on Day 2 of the draft, what are some areas you hope the team addresses? They’ll have eight picks in the next six rounds, leaving several opportunities to draft a player that flew under the radar.