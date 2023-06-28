Canucks 2023-24 Schedule Breakdown

The Vancouver Canucks’ 2023-24 schedule has been released and features plenty of question marks. Whether it is bizarre travel patterns or a nine-game homestand in March, Vancouver will need to ensure they are on their toes all year if they have their sights on the playoffs. Here is a breakdown of the schedule.

Another Eastern Road Trip To Start The Season

Once again, the Canucks will have a long Eastern road trip to start the season. While their first game will be at home versus the Edmonton Oilers, after that, they will hit the road for five games with stops in Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and Florida. This will be the third straight season where Vancouver faces a five-game road trip with stops in the Eastern Conference to start their schedule, with the only difference being that they get a home game before hitting the road in 2023-24.

Elias Pettersson Celebrates a Goal with the Vancouver Canucks Bench (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks can’t afford to have another bad start, which is why this five-game road trip will be crucial to their success next season. In 2022-23, they went 0-3-2 on the road to start the year, which virtually knocked them out of the playoff race despite it being October. For Vancouver to start the season successfully, they need to pull off a .500 record or better during that five-game stretch.

The Return Of Bo

One of the highlights for Canuck fans will be the return of Bo Horvat to Rogers Arena. With the New York Islanders set to visit on Nov. 15, it will be an opportunity for Vancouver to thank their former captain, who played 621 games for the organization over the past nine seasons. Expect a video tribute as well as plenty of emotion as the Canucks take on their 1982 Stanley Cup opponent.

Related: Canucks Get Intriguing Return Back In Horvat Trade

Latest News & Highlights

From Vancouver’s perspective, it will also be a chance to show the Islanders’ exactly what they gave up in exchange for Horvat. Pending any trades, Anthony Beauvillier and Filip Hronek should be in the lineup, while there is a chance Aatu Räty will be up with the Canucks for the game. Vancouver has not beaten New York since 2020, so there should be some extra motivation heading into the game to stop the streak.

Connor Bedard Plays His First Game in Vancouver

Canucks fans will only have one opportunity to see Connor Bedard this season as the Chicago Blackhawks play in Vancouver on Jan. 22. A Canucks fan growing up, the generational talent spent the past three seasons dominating the Western Hockey League (WHL) and had one of the greatest junior careers in hockey history. Vancouver will have to be ready as they try to contain the hometown phenom.

This game could get very interesting from a fan perspective, as many wanted the Canucks to tank in 2022-23 to try and get a better spot in the lottery. Instead, Vancouver went on a winning streak later in the season, knocking themselves out of a top-10 pick. If, for whatever reason, the Blackhawks are ahead of the Canucks at this point of the season, it could be a night where fans voice their frustration as they watch Bedard light up Vancouver while playing for Chicago.

Plenty Of Back to Backs

In 2023-24, the Canucks will be challenged with nine back-to-backs during the season. This includes four in the first 22 games of the year, with the toughest travel during that stretch coming at the end, where they play the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks on Nov. 24 and 25. Other back-to-back matchups include two road games in Toronto and Montreal, a pair against both New York teams, and one late in the season against the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes.

Related: Canucks 2023 Draft Coverage

These back-to-backs should create interesting debates throughout the season regarding Vancouver’s goaltending. It is clear, based on last year’s deployment, that the Canucks want to start Thatcher Demko as much as possible but may be forced to rest him early in the season because of all the travel. If one thing is clear from looking at the schedule, it is that Vancouver will need to make the most of their rest opportunities so they can limit injuries and keep their stars fresh from start to finish.

A Crucial Homestand In March

After starting March with three games on the road, the Canucks don’t leave Vancouver for the rest of the month, playing nine straight at home. During that time, they will face players like Alex Ovechkin, Nathan MacKinnon, Tage Thompson, and Jason Robertson as they will hopefully be fighting for their playoff lives. This could be a make-or-break stretch for the Canucks as they look to qualify for the postseason for just the second time since 2015-16.

Having a nine-game homestand that late in the season is an opportunity the Canucks can not afford to waste. While other teams will be tired, they will have 24 days at home rather than jumping from city to city. This nine-game stretch should be circled on everyone’s calendar as they could be the most important games of the year.

An Exciting Season Ahead

Based on the moves Vancouver has made, it is clear their goal is to make the playoffs in 2023-24. This will also be a crucial year for certain players, as Elias Pettersson and Hronek are entering contract years and will want to make a good impression so they can cash in with a long-term extension. One of the most important years for this franchise since 2011, this season will help determine what type of team the Canucks are moving forward.