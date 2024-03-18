3 Canucks Prospects to Watch in Abbotsford Before AHL Playoffs

With 12 games remaining on their schedule, the Abbotsford Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division with 68 points, 12 clear of the eighth-place Henderson Silver Knights and two up on their rival the Calgary Wranglers. The top seven teams in the division make the playoffs, so unless they have a massive meltdown in their final games and the Silver Knights go on a winning streak, they will be competing for the Calder Cup for the third straight year since entering the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2021.

On that note, let’s look at a few Vancouver Canucks prospects everyone should be keeping an eye on as Abbotsford prepares for their latest playoff run.

Elias Pettersson

After Vasteras IK’s season ended on March 8, it was only a matter of time before Elias Pettersson would be making the trek from Europe to North America. That much-anticipated announcement finally came on March 13, when the Canucks sent word via X that Pettersson had been assigned to Abbotsford. While he didn’t play in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) very much (only four games with Orebro HK), he had a good season in the HockeyAllsvenskan tallying three goals and 14 points in 34 games. He also had a solid showing at the 2024 World Juniors where he played a shutdown and penalty-killing role in Team Sweden’s run to the gold medal game. He showcased his physicality and tough-to-play-against nature throughout the tournament and made Canucks fans even more excited about his eventual move to the AHL.

The man they call “D-Petey” probably won’t don the Johnny Canuck right away, but he will likely get into a few games before the regular season ends on April 20 against the Wranglers. Abbotsford’s left side is usually manned by Christian Wolanin – currently injured – Nick Cicek, Matt Irwin, Akito Hirose, and Guillaume Brisebois, so it might be tough for him to get into the lineup regularly. However, with Hirose’s struggles this season, he might take his spot in the rotation if he shows well in the time he does get from head coach Jeremy Colliton.

Pettersson’s mobility, physicality and work ethic would be a welcome addition to the Canucks’ blue line in the playoffs, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him sooner rather than later.

Aatu Raty

Now the only piece left from the Bo Horvat trade (prospect-wise, that is), Aatu Raty has had a decent first full season with the Canucks. He has 15 goals and 41 points in 60 games and has become a trusted forward for Colliton on both the power play and penalty kill. He has also been working with Henrik and Daniel Sedin and the coaching staff in Abbotsford to improve his skating and workout habits so that he can be a reliable option in the NHL one day.

“For me, it’s a lot about how much I work out there. I want to be a player who doesn’t turn the puck over. I want to be a player who gets the puck and knows what we should be doing. I want to be a player that all my teammates can count on to make the right play and keep our game flowing.” – Aatu Raty

Raty started the season a bit slow, but turned it on in February when he had five goals and 10 points in 11 games. He cooled off a bit in March, but is coming off a four-point night against the Silver Knights when he had two goals and two assists. While he is a natural centre, he has also played on the wing, and might be in line for a call-up if injuries strike the bottom-six in Vancouver.

Raty was once considered good enough to be drafted first overall in 2021, so the skillset is there to develop. With his willingness to do the work to improve his game, he could be a top-six center for the parent club in a few years. He has the size, two-way game and wrist shot akin to Horvat, ironically the pivot he was traded for. If he continues to produce and showcase his well-rounded skillset, he could take over for Teddy Blueger next season as the third-line center, and possibly jump to the second line after that depending on the Canucks’ moves in the offseason.

Max Sasson

Max Sasson was signed by the Canucks last season out of Western Michigan University after a solid sophomore year of 15 goals and 42 points in 38 games. He arrived in Abbotsford after his NCAA season ended and scored two points in seven games, and one goal in six playoff games. He seemed to adjust quickly to the AHL playing with Nils Hoglander and Kyle Rau and used his experience in the playoffs to strengthen his game in the offseason.

“I’ve always thought summer training was extremely crucial, but especially now, coming into the first year pro. I saw last year how physical and hard it was, especially in playoffs. Last season helped me know that I’m not playing against 18 and 19-year-olds anymore. There’s grown men out here that are super strong with the grown man strength.”

I don’t think many fans had huge expectations for the 6-foot-1 center going into 2023-24, but whatever they were, he’s exceeded them. The 23-year-old already has the same number of goals he had last season in the NCAA and has established himself as a top-six center in the AHL. He has translated his strengths in college (high-end motor, speed and hockey IQ) to the next level, impressing his head coach in the process.

“He’s pretty explosive,” said Colliton. “He’s able to get separation, win races, create transition chances. He’s got really good instincts and hockey sense to take advantage of those situations that his skating puts him in…”

The Canucks have had success with undrafted free agents over the years (Chris Tanev, Alex Burrows, Troy Stecher, etc.) and Sasson could be the next to join that list. He could become a player like Jannik Hansen, who uses his speed and motor to create chances off the forecheck and in transition. We might not see him in the NHL this season, but Abbotsford fans will be watching intently as he could be an X factor for them in the playoffs.

Canucks’ Farm System Will Be Called Upon Sooner Rather Than Later

With the amount of money tied up in their top players JT Miller, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, and now Elias Pettersson, the Canucks will need some of their prospects to take the next step in their development very soon. Players on entry-level contracts (ELCs) are valuable commodities and the sooner that Raty, Pettersson, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and others make an impact in the NHL the better.

Abbotsford is becoming a solid pipeline for NHLers as Nils Hoglander and Vasily Podkolzin have already benefited from their time there. Hoglander has a career-high 20 goals this season, and Podkolzin seems to be more well-rounded defensively than he was in his rookie and sophomore seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. All in all, if the AHL can become a constant feed of talent, the Canucks won’t have to rely on trades or free agency to replenish their roster in the future. And with the salary cap always being a factor, they will hopefully win a Cup with ELCs and budget-friendly contracts dominating their page on CapFriendly.