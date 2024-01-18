Coyotes Midseason Report: Growth Seen Across All Facets

The Arizona Coyotes enter the midseason point in a spot where most people didn’t project them to be. However, perspective is everything when looking at how they’ve done through 41 games. It’s a fair assessment to say they’ve overachieved, but to the team, it’s also fair to say they are underachieving. With the team dropping four games out of their last six, it hasn’t always been blue skies for the Coyotes, even though their record may indicate such.

However, general manager Bill Armstrong is pleased with the progress up until this point. “I really am proud of the guys for how hard they have battled and how they have come together as a group,” Armstrong said. “I’m happy where we’re at right now. We’re right in the hunt.”

Even with the multitude of injuries the Coyotes have dealt with, they’re right in the mix. That being said, at the midpoint of the grueling season, let’s look at how all facets of the team are doing.

Forwards

Typically, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz are the two forwards that highlight the Coyotes this season. They are atop the point leaders for the team and arguably generate the most offense, whether five-on-five or on the power play. Their chemistry is also a sight to see, as in the past two seasons, they’ve been one of the better dynamic duos in the NHL. However, that’s only part of the forwards the Coyotes have generating offense, as the team has multitudes of depth.

Their second line, which has rarely been split up, consists of Matias Maccelli, Nick Bjugstad, and Lawson Crouse, who have also been arguably the best line of offense this season. Maccelli has 29 points, Crouse is tied for the team lead with 17 goals, and Bjugstad has the fifth most points with 26. Another name that has gone under the radar is free agent signing Alex Kerfoot, who, as of late, has found his rhythm and is getting hot at the right time.

Jack McBain, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Logan Cooley has also come into his own this season. While it’s a reasonable argument whether he should’ve stayed with the University of Minnesota or even with the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League (AHL), he’s become a reliable forward. His grit has been on display recently, but the Coyotes drafted him for his playmaking ability, which will come with time.

As mentioned, they also have plenty of depth down the lineup. They’ve been riddled with injuries, but a few players have stepped up big-time. A few of them include Jack McBain, Michael Carcone, and Jason Zucker. While Zucker hasn’t exactly slid in as expected, he’s still providing a veteran presence for the young guns in Cooley and even Dylan Guenther, who was recently called up.

Latest News & Highlights

Compared to past seasons, the Coyotes have seen much more effort from their forwards, but will it be good enough for the playoffs? Only time will tell.

Defense

In the two seasons prior to 2023-24, the Coyotes have been rebuilding. Their record indicates such, and how high they drafted shows that, too. With that, their defense hasn’t been perfect, and most times, they were at the bottom of the league statistically. However, this season has been a completely different story, as plenty of players have stood up to the task at hand.

The first is J.J. Moser, arguably the best defenseman on the team. His steadiness and calmness bring reassurance to the entire team. However, despite him being the most impressive through the midseason mark, it’s none other than Sean Durzi leading the defense in points, with 23. He was acquired via trade with the Los Angeles Kings this past summer, and while there were plenty of question marks surrounding his game, he’s exceeded expectations. It’s a team effort, but he makes a monumental impact on the power play, and his presence has helped improve it.

JJ Moser, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rookie and former Edmonton Oiler Michael Kesselring has also been impressive. He’s only played 24 games but has four goals and 11 points, which is quite a surprise. The Coyotes also have Travis Dermott, Matt Dumba, Troy Stecher, and Juuso Välimäki commanding the blue line. Dumba hasn’t turned out to be what fans may have thought when the team signed him in free agency, but he’s shown brief periods of solid play.

The defense has been a significant issue for the Coyotes this season, but if they can shore up a few issues here and there, we may start seeing fewer defensive breakdowns.

Goaltending

Goaltending was among the many question marks as the Coyotes rolled into the 2023-24 season. Karel Vejmelka was the projected starter, and during the first 20 games of the season, they heavily rotated between him and Connor Ingram. Something like this hadn’t happened in a while, and eventually, Tourigny had to ride the hot hand.

That’s exactly what happened during a brief stretch in December where the Coyotes defeated the past five Stanley Cup champions; this period also showed a glimpse of an elite netminder in Ingram. His five shutouts also lead the league, which is quite remarkable for a goalie who has dealt with so much. Now that we can put a finger on things, it’s clear as day Ingram has not only challenged Vejmelka to be the starter, but he has surpassed him.

Connor Ingram, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, it’s fair to note that both goalies have been vital to the Coyotes’ hopes at the playoffs this season. For Vejmelka, the statistics may show little, but when they needed a solid number two goalie, Vejmelka has provided that. Both will have to continue playing lights out for the remainder of the season if they want to compete for a wild card spot.

So far, they’ve done what they have been asked of: staying in games and giving the team a chance to win.

What to Expect Over Next 41?

The NHL is extremely unpredictable, so it’s hard to guess what will happen over the next 41 games. One thing is for sure: the Coyotes will likely be in the hunt until the end. Barrett Hayton is assumed to return to the lineup after the All-Star Break, which would give the team a massive boost. The Coyotes have set themselves up for success in the second half of the season with strong play from a mix of players. If they continue to stay afloat in the wild card race, they’ll play meaningful games down the stretch, which was the intended goal before the season began.

The growth has been evident, and now it’s putting the puzzle together.