Coyotes’ Crouse, Bjugstad & Maccelli Line Is Among Best in NHL

Whenever the Arizona Coyotes are brought up, superstar Clayton Keller is usually the first player that comes to mind. It makes sense; he’s a three-time All-Star and tied Keith Tkachuk for the most points in Coyotes’ history last season. Then, inserting rookie sensation Logan Cooley into the mix, many other players quickly get overshadowed. It can be simple to skim over names of players people don’t know, but a particular line is as hot as ever and is not getting nearly enough attention.

It’s none other than Matias Maccelli, Nick Bjugstad, and Lawson Crouse who have done remarkably well for the Coyotes through the quarter mark. Each brings a specific skill set to the table, making the line versatile and distinct from others. The season still has a way to go, but this line has stuck together, and if they continue to find success, it will be hard for head coach André Tourigny to separate them.

Matias Maccelli, the Distributor

Towards the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign, there was optimism that Maccelli could be a finalist for the Calder Trophy. However, that wasn’t the case despite a masterful rookie season from the 23-year-old. Entering this season, there was confidence he could recreate what he did, especially after signing a three-year extension. It’s fair to say he hasn’t disappointed through 21 games. So far, he’s sitting at nearly a point per game with three goals and 16 points.

Now, what makes him so crucial to the Coyotes’ second line? It’s clear as day when you watch him the impact he brings to the line, most notably with his ability to pass at such a proficient rate. It’s usually a bad idea to pass the puck through the middle of the ice, whether that’s on the power play or not; but Maccelli makes it seem effortless. Most of the time, those passes through the seam are to Crouse or Bjugstad, putting them in a perfect position to get one on the board.

It really is no surprise he’s off to such a hot start; if he can play all 82 games, it’ll be interesting to see if he can eclipse the 60-point mark or even more.

Lawson Crouse, the Goal Scorer

Crouse is the longest-tenured Coyote on this line and he’s arguably one of the best power forwards in the NHL today. Last season, there were several ups and downs as the team was still rebuilding but he still managed to put up respectable numbers. He was able to surpass the 20-goal mark and finish with 24 along with 45 points. For someone who signed quite a handsome contract extension in the summer prior, it was a good milestone to hit.

Since being paired with Bjugstad and Maccelli, his game has taken off and the chemistry seems to get better each night. This season he’s off to a blistering start, recording ten goals and 13 points in 20 games. The ten goals have also all come in the month of November, which makes that total that much more impressive. Having Maccelli and Bjugstad on the same line appears to be helping their development too, the puzzle piece fits perfectly with the two of them.

Crouse is on pace to knock his previous career-high out of the park, with 41 goals. While we won’t know until the end of the season, Crouse has done exceptionally well with Maccelli and Bjugstad and it should continue as the season moves along.

Nick Bjugstad, the Veteran

Every team needs veterans; the youth of the team needs to have a person to guide them as they come into the league. That can be said for Bjugstad, as he’s completely revitalized his career in the desert and is one of the many leaders on the team. Tourigny has found that offense previously in him, and it’s not just the Coyotes noticing, it’s the whole league. This season, he has recorded 14 points in just 21 games. To compare that to last season, where he split it with the Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers, he had 29 points in 78 games.

A lot of that could be Tourigny’s coaching, which has unlocked several players’ full potential, but the more likely answer is the teammates he’s playing with. Since the trio were placed on the same line, all three have taken off like a rocket. With the chemistry they’ve built, it seems like they know where they are on the ice at all times, and it’s easy to see when watching games. Bjugstad’s future in Arizona has him in the desert for another two seasons, and he has certainly been a rock at center with Maccelli and Crouse on his wings.

With prospects flowing into the lineup in the coming seasons, Bjugstad has been a treat to watch and should continue as the season rolls on.

Best Line for Coyotes This Season

Before Barrett Hayton’s injury, the Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Hayton line was clearly the best, but the Crouse, Bjugstad, and Maccelli line is making a run at that title right now. They have been the most consistent line all season long and have created the most offensive zone time, and it’s apparent when watching them. Assuming they stick together for the foreseeable future, they will only keep improving, and with the quarter mark here, it’ll be vital for them to continue their dominance as the long season treks on.