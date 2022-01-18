Today in Hockey History: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 is a very important date in National Hockey League history as it was when the color barrier was broken. Also, a trio of major milestones was hit in Detroit, and memories were made on Long Island. There were some big moments between the pipes and at the All-Star Game well. Let’s jump on board for our daily trip on the THW hockey time machine!

O’Ree Makes History

It is rather appropriate that the anniversary of Willie O’Ree’s historic NHL debut falls on the day after the United States remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Jan. 18, 1958, O’Ree took the ice for the Boston Bruins and became the first black player to play in the league. He is kept off the scoresheet in Boston’s 3-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens, but his legacy is left forever.

O’Ree only played in 45 NHL games, scoring four goals and 14 points for the Bruins before being traded to the Canadiens. He was never called up to Montreal, but he played professional hockey until 1979 with 13 seasons in the Western Hockey League.

In addition to dealing with racial taunts and slurs at every rink he skated at, O’Ree played the majority of his career without the sight of his right eye. He was hit in the eye while in juniors in 1956. He tried to keep the loss of his eyesight quiet, fearing it would prevent him from making the NHL.

He continued to have a vast impact on the game after his playing days concluded. In 1998, he was hired by the NHL to be the director of youth development for the diversity task force. With his new job, he traveled across North America to talk to youth hockey programs and schools about inclusion, dedication, and confidence.

The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted O’Ree in 2018. The Bruins will retire his number 22 before tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the 64th anniversary of his debut.

Major Milestones in Motown

A trio of Hall of Famers made league history while wearing a Detroit Red Wings uniform on this date. On Jan. 18, 1964, goaltender Terry Sawchuk became the NHL’s all-time leader in shutouts with a 2-0 win at the Canadiens. He made 36 saves for his 95th career shutout, putting him ahead of George Hainsworth. He returned in 1970 with 103 shutouts, which remained as the record until Martin Brodeur broke it in 2009.

Steve Yzerman scored the Red Wings’ lone goal on Jan. 18, 2000, in a 6-1 loss at the Calgary Flames. This was his 614th career goal, breaking Mario Lemieux’s NHL record for the most goals by a player who spent his entire career with one team.

Yzerman scored his 614th goal on this date. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Two years later, on Jan. 18, 2002, Luc Robitaille scored his 611th career goal in Detroit’s 3-1 win versus the Washington Capitals. This made him the highest-scoring left wing in the history of the league, one ahead of Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull.

Islanders’ Memory Book

The New York Islanders’ inaugural season of 1972-73 was a rough one, to say the least. However, they had one of their few bright spots on Jan. 18, 1972, beating the Bruins 9-7. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the defending Stanley Cup Champions came storming back, led by Johnny Bucyk’s four goals. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak and a 20-game winless streak on the road. This was one of just two road wins the team had all season long. They finished the miserable season with a 12-60-6 record and set a new league record for the fewest wins and points.

On Jan. 18, 1983, Bryan Trottier became the second player in franchise history to score 300 goals with the team. He also put up a pair of assists in the Islanders’ 8-1 blowout of the Hartford Whalers.

Clark Gillies, Bryan Trottier, and Mike Bossy. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Exactly one year later, Mike Bossy and Bill Carroll each scored three goals, while Butch Goring had a goal and three assists in a big 9-1 road victory at the Chicago Blackhawks. It was the 29th hat trick of Bossy’s NHL career and the first for Carroll.

Related – New York Islanders’ 50-Goal Scorers

Head coach Barry Trotz returned to Washington on Jan. 18, 2019, for the first time since leading the Capitals to the Stanley Cup the previous season. Goaltender Thomas Greiss made 19 saves to give Trotz and the Islanders a 2-0 win. Both of New York’s goals, by Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck, came in the third period.

Goaltending Achievements

Harry Lumley earned his first shutout of the season on Jan. 18, 1958, leading the Bruins to a 3-0 win in Montreal. This set a new NHL record by earning at least one shutout in 14 straight seasons. He broke the previous record held by John Roach, who had a shutout in every season from 1922-23 to 1934-35.

Ed Johnston recorded his 200th NHL career victory on Jan. 18, 1975, as the St. Louis Blues won 5-4 over the visiting Minnesota North Stars. He became the 16th goaltender in the NHL to join the 200-win club.

Rookie goaltender Tom Barrasso made 30 saves to record his first NHL shutout on Jan. 18, 1984, as the Buffalo Sabres tied an NHL record with their eighth straight road win, 4-0 at the Los Angeles Kings.

Barrasso earned his first career shutout on his date. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

A pair of goaltenders had personal milestones on Jan. 18, 1999, in the Sabres’ 4-0 win at the Florida Panthers. Dominik Hasek picked up his eighth shutout of the 1998-99 season and became the first netminder to record 40 with the team. Sean Burke played in his 500th career game on the losing side.

The New York Rangers beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 on Jan. 18, 2001, to give goaltender Mike Richter his 267th career victory. This made him the winningest netminder in franchise history, passing Ed Giacomin.

Roberto Luongo became the first Panthers goaltender to record back-to-back shutouts on Jan. 18, 2003, in a 3-0 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. This was also his 13th shutout with the Panthers, tying him with John Vanbiesbrouck for the franchise record.

All-Star Game Moments

On Jan. 18, 1967, the NHL All-Star Game was played in the middle of the season for the first time. This was still when the reigning Stanley Cup winners played a team of All-Stars from the rest of the league. The Canadiens beat the NHL All-Stars 3-0 on this date. Goaltender Charlie Hodge and Gary Bauman combined for the first and still the only shutout in All-Star Game history, while John Ferguson scored two goals.

Mark Recchi and Owen Nolan both scored hat tricks as the Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 11-7 on Jan. 18, 1997, in the All-Star Game hosted by the San Jose Sharks. Adam Oates had two assists to set a career All-Star record with 12. Wayne Gretzky & Lemieux each scored their 20th All-Star point, another record. Recchi was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Oates loved getting assists in the All-Star Game (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

The All-Star Game changed its format on Jan. 18, 1998, as they had a team of North American players facing a “World” team made up of players born outside of the United States and Canada. Teemu Selanne, who won the MVP, was the first European-born player to score an All-Star Game hat trick. However, Team North America won 8-7 in Vancouver.

Odds & Ends

Dit Clapper became the first player in Bruins history to score 200 goals on Jan. 18, 1941, in a 1-0 win at the Maple Leafs. Goaltender Frank Brimsek recorded his 18th career shutout.

The Canadiens tied an NHL record with their eighth straight road victory on Jan. 18, 1978, with a 7-4 win at the Cleveland Barons. Guy Lafleur scored two goals and two assists, while Jacques Lemaire added a goal and three assists.

Dale Hawerchuk scored twice to give him 250 career goals on Jan 18, 1987, as the Winnipeg Jets won 5-3 over the visiting Minnesota North Stars.

Hawerchuk lit the lamp for the 250th time. (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

Phil Housley played in his 500th NHL game on Jan. 18, 1989, as the Sabres and North Stars skated to a 2-2 tie. Four years later, he set a Jets’ team record for defensemen with five assists in Winnipeg’s 8-7 win versus the Hartford Whalers.

Doug Gilmour picked up his 600th career assist on Jan. 18, 1994, as the Maple Leafs tied 3-3 with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

Peter Bondra became just the second player to score 300 goals in a Capitals uniform on Jan. 18, 1999, during a 4-4 draw with the Canadiens.

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Jan. 18, 2018, to become just the fifth first-year expansion team to win 30 games. They became the fastest team in their inaugural season to win 30 games, needing just 44 games to do so.

Happy Birthday to You

A pair of Hall of Famers headline today’s group of 27 players born on this date. The late Syl Apps was born on Jan. 18, 1927. He scored 201 goals and 432 points in his 423 games for the Maple Leafs and won three Stanley Cups. Six-time Stanley Cup winner Mark Messier turns 61 today. His 1,887 career points are the third-most in NHL history behind Gretzky and Jaromir Jagr.

Other notable players celebrating birthdays today are Dean Kennedy (59), Brian Gionta (43), Ruslan Fedotenko (43), Alex Pietrangelo (32), Ryan Carpenter (31), Denis Malgin (25), and Ian Mitchell (23).